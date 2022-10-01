Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Dental Marketing Services Provides Full Range of Marketing Help
My Social Practice provides a full package of marketing strategies for dentists, endodontists, cosmetic dentists and orthodontists. The marketing professional team provides expert and innovative marketing skills to the niche market. My Social Practice is pleased to announce that the dental marketing services team provides search engine optimization, reputation management,...
getnews.info
QC Collective Introduces Quality Control Training for QC Managers, General Contractors, and Subcontractors
This company also offers training books for professionals who want to learn at their own pace. QC Collective, a private company, introduces its training programs and books on quality control mastery for qc managers, general contractors, and subcontractors. The company, established by a husband-and-wife team, is on a mission to help quality control professionals get the training they need to succeed, after having a very successful general contracting company themselves.
marinelink.com
Marlink Acquires Hellenic Radio Services
Ioakeim Tsanis, CEO of Hellenic Radio Services and Erik Ceuppens, CEO Marlink Group, shake hands on Marlink's acquisition of the satellite communications business of Hellenic Radio Services. - Credit: Marlink. Maritime satellite communications company Marlink, the smart network solutions company, has completed the acquisition of the satellite communications business of...
ffnews.com
Nium Appoints Payments Industry Leaders, Huey Lin and David Yates, to Board of Directors
Nium, the global platform for Modern Money Movement, today announced the appointment of two new Board of Directors members, Huey Lin and David Yates. The new independent directors add deep experience in the global payments industry, having guided several organisations through stages of rapid growth. “As we look towards the...
getnews.info
Beautiful Connection Group – A Professional And Renowned Wholesale Clothing Manufacturing Company Specializing In Selling Custom Women’s Apparel
The company is one of the leading manufacturing companies in the USA, specializing in women’s custom apparel. Finding a reputable clothing manufacturer in a competitive market that delivers high-quality products to meet customer needs can be challenging. When looking for an apparel manufacturer, it is essential to understand the clothing industry and the target market. Looking for manufacturers with experience making high-quality clothing for many years is vital. Being in the clothing industry for several years, Beautiful Connection Group has a wide range of product services. It is regarded as one of the highly known clothing manufacturers in the USA. Besides being a reliable and professional wholesale clothing manufacturing company, Beautiful Connection Group specializes in custom women’s apparel, including coats, jackets, tops, and dresses.
The Fedcap Group’s Civic Hall and RAL Development Services Finalize Agreement to House CIVIC HALL @ UNION SQUARE in New Zero Irving Development
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- RAL Development Services and The Fedcap Group finalized a 25-year lease agreement to house Civic Hall @ Union Square in RAL’s new Zero Irving development at 124 East 14th Street. Zero Irving is a 21-story, 260,000-square foot tech-focused mixed-use development in the heart of Union Square. As contemplated by RAL’s winning RFP response to the New York City Economic Development Corporation that led to the launch of Zero Irving, The Fedcap Group’s Civic Hall @ Union Square will occupy 85,000 square feet on six floors and include a digital workforce training center with 25 state-of-the-art high-tech classrooms, collaborative community space, a technology start-up incubator, and modern conference and events center. Construction is scheduled to be completed and programs launched in early 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005981/en/ CIVIC HALL @ UNION SQUARE will be a state-of-the-art digital skills training hub, technology incubator, and conference and community space. Sponsored by The City of New York’s Economic Development Corporation, CIVIC HALL @ UNION SQUARE will create a pipeline of diverse trained talent to support New York’s growing technology industries. (Photo: Business Wire)
techunwrapped.com
Customer service is a source of income for 60% of Spanish organizations
The international CRM company, Salesforce, has launched the fifth edition of the report State of Service. It reflects the opinions of more than 8,000 professionals from 36 countries, 300 from Spain. The study analyzes how the priorities, challenges, success metrics and strategies in the world of corporate customer service, while their customers prioritize digital in these turbulent times for the economy.
getnews.info
The Leading Group Helps E-Commerce Entrepreneurs Scale Their Ventures on Autopilot
In a world where anything can be achieved with technology, people are beginning to rethink the nine-to-five lifestyle and are eager to discover new ways to make a living without being tied down to a desk all day. E-commerce is playing a huge role in this movement, and the industry has allowed thousands of entrepreneurs to free themselves from their nine-to-five jobs and enjoy the fruits of their passive-income generating business. Amid all this, The Leading Group is taking an active approach to helping e-commerce entrepreneurs set up ventures that gives them freedom and assurance anywhere in the world.
getnews.info
N Suite to Collaborate with zkSync to Offer Secure Private Key Management
“”We’re delighted to have N Suite joining our growing ecosystem on zkSync,” remarked Will Macfie, Ecosystem Lead for zkSync “Their introduction will unlock new opportunities for our communities and take us another step closer to making self-sovereign participation in the digital economy affordable and easy for anyone in the world.””
TechCrunch
Despite the venture slowdown, fintech startups are still hiring
On September 28, LinkedIn released its Top Startups list, which is its self-described annual ranking of 50 emerging U.S. companies “gaining attention and recruiting top talent.” The professional networking site takes into consideration a variety of criteria based on its own data when coming up with the list: employment growth, engagement with the company and its employees, job interest and ability to attract talent from companies.
technode.global
Malaysia's NCT Group partners Microsoft to accelerate digital collaboration for NCT Smart Industrial Park
Malaysia-based property developer NCT Group of Companies (NCT Group) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft in Malaysia to support NCT Group in the digitalisation of the upcoming NCT Smart Industrial Park (NSIP) in Selangor. The MoU is set to serve as a starting point for NCT Group...
getnews.info
Movington.com Introduces Platform for Real Estate Agents, Home Sellers Across the US
This company offers a technology solution for agents and home sellers who want the best possible deal for properties they put on the market. Movington.com, a real estate company, introduces its platform to agents, brokers, and home sellers across the country. Established in [insert year] by Dean and Daniel Baker, the company is an experienced team of top-producing real estate agents assisting home sellers to market their properties. The company is a sister company of Lake Havasu City Properties, the largest independently owned real estate company in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
u.today
XDC Network Amps Up Ecosystem Development Process With Help of LDA Capital Investment
The founders of XDC Network announced the securing of a $50 million investment from the global alternative investment group LDA Capital Limited. The commitment will help the project to accelerate the development of L2 projects across the XDC ecosystem. The support of the investment group will fund new ventures and...
chartattack.com
8 Ways to Improve the Planning of Construction Projects
The planning phase of a construction project defines all core activities like scheduling, work breakdown structure (WBS), and risk management. To ensure smooth execution of every aspect, companies use advanced construction scheduling software like Bridgit to reach each project’s milestone efficiently. However, over 61% of project owners saw their...
getnews.info
LUXMAN is taking solar lights manufacture to new heights with its hi-tech solar lights and impeccable services
LUXMAN is a hi-tech solar lights manufacturer devoted to the R&D, production, and sales of outdoor solar light system products. Solar energy is on the rise. Statistics show that Solar PV accounted for 3.1% of global electricity generation. It remains the third-largest renewable electricity technology behind hydropower and onshore wind after overtaking bioenergy in 2019. The above statistics suggest that interest in solar is rising, a trend LUXMAN is set to take advantage of.
getnews.info
T & J Xteriors Is Now Offering Full Spectrum Exterior Repair and Build Services for Residential and Commercial Properties
T & J Xteriors is a full-service exterior repair and builds company offering an array of services across various locations. They are now expanding their services and offering more to clients. T and J Xteriors is a premier exterior contractor company offering an array of result-oriented exterior repair, build and...
Hotels Magazine
Exclusive: Aimbridge EMEA replaces venerable Interstate brand
After spending many years as one of the most well-known global third-party management companies, the Interstate Hotels & Resorts brand is being retired by its parent company, Aimbridge Hospitality, and being replaced with the Aimbridge EMEA moniker. The existing Interstate Hotels & Resorts portfolio, which has operated as Aimbridge’s international...
getnews.info
Located At The Centre Of The Traditional Business District, Impeccably Designed Brand-New Condominium Has Been Inaugurated
TMW Maxwell, an internationally renowned group of developers launches another new project which comes along with amenities and facilities that are unlikely to be found in any other project. TMW Maxwell is developed by world-renowned developers, including Chip Eng Seng, Seng HaiYi, and Chuan Holdings Limited. Chip Eng Seng has...
getnews.info
Affordable Roofing & Construction LLC – Westminster Roofing Contractor Outlines the Benefits of Hiring a Local Roofing Contractor
Affordable Roofing & Construction LLC – Westminster Roofing Contractor is a top-rated roofing company. In a recent update, the agency outlined the benefits of hiring a local roofer. Westminster, CO – In a website post, Affordable Roofing & Construction LLC – Westminster Roofing Contractor outlined the benefits of hiring...
newcivilengineer.com
Construction industry waits with bated breath for financial support
With soaring energy prices and the cost-of-living crisis high on the agenda for the new prime minister Liz Truss, the construction industry is eagerly awaiting to see what help can be given to the sector. The knock-on impact of soaring energy prices and inflation are expected to cause major disruption to businesses, causing some to become casualties as a recession looms.
