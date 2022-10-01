Joycoast specializes in creating high quality gifts crafted from natural materials that simultaneously help plant 10 trees with every product sold. Established in 2018 by Reese O’Toole, Joycoast is regarded as one of the penultimate companies to create exciting, unique, and earth friendly options for every discerning individual’s wardrobe. Getting their start in 2018 as a Chicago-based company, Joycoast swiftly gained popularity in local events both introducing their products and tree planting program, as well as supporting a wide variety of community efforts. Once word spread about Joycoast, assisted by a robust online shopping experience, their exquisite offerings began to gain traction in the accessory market across the United States for offering high-end sustainable wooden and natural material products, including wooden watches, sunglasses, Apple Watch bands, rings, and others. Understanding the importance of protecting the planet’s future, the company insists on only using wood harvested from responsibly managed FSC forests to create handcrafted products. As the company has grown, Joycoast has enjoyed finding a place in the niche market of innovative and exciting gifting options for its corporate partners.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO