natureworldnews.com
Paris Hilton Hires Pet Detective, Consulted Dog Psychics, and Used Drones to Find Her Missing Dog Chihuahua
Paris Hilton reportedly hired a pet detective, sought the help of dog psychics, and utilized drones to find her missing dog chihuahua named Diamond Baby. The socialite shared the details on her Instagram which became viral in recent days, wherein the incident occurred when she was at a photoshoot and were moving houses. Paris said one of the movers may have left a door open.
msn.com
7 things your dog should NEVER eat
We all know that people and dogs require very different things in a dietary sense. What's great for our bodies isn't always suitable for our pets. The wrong treats may even prove to be fatal in some cases. Tap or click here for must-have pet products. The following is a...
marthastewart.com
7 Common Things That Actually Scare Your Pets, According to Veterinarians
From treats and daily walks to belly rubs and playtime, many pet owners go out of their way to ensure their four-legged friends are living their very best lives. Since you want your pet to be happy, it can be disheartening when they feel scared or appear anxious—but knowing the warning signs, which indicate that your companion has been triggered by something, is half the battle. "Pets show fear in a variety of ways," says Dr. Carly Fox, a senior veterinarian at Schwarzman Animal Medical Center. "The most common signs include a crouched posture, trembling, an arched back, and pinned back ears."
msn.com
16 friendliest cat breeds that make perfect pets
Our guide to the friendliest cat breeds are full of marvellous moggies who love nothing more than meeting and greeting their human companions. While cats may not be a dog’s best friend, they’re far from the unfriendly and aloof pets they have the reputation for being. Many people wonder whether cats are playful and interested in the people around them and, yes, some like their independence, but cats can be just as friendly, loveable and affectionate as dogs.
ohmymag.co.uk
This is how often your dog really needs to pee
When your dog needs to pee, they use their body language and send signs, although these signs can mean other things too. Understanding the potty time frequency depending on your dog's individual circumstances can help you find the answers and potentially make your pet’s life more comfortable (and avoid a mess at home, of course).
topdogtips.com
Yorkie Pom Dog Breed Profile
The Yorkie Pom dog breed is a feisty pup who is desperate for attention and affection. Learn more about living with this designer breed!. The lovable Yorkie Pom is a crossbreed from mixing the Yorkshire Terrier with a Pomeranian. It goes by the names Yoranian, Yorkie Pom Terrier, and Porkie.
Pet Food Brand Creates New 7-Layer Dip for Dogs
Watching football just isn’t the same without some snacks to hand, and now you can enjoy the big game alongside your dog – who can devour some snacks of their own too – like a 7-layer dip. The dog food brand Cesar have worked in collaboration with chef and Food Network star Jeff Mauro, and […] The post Pet Food Brand Creates New 7-Layer Dip for Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
Did You Know It Is Legal To Own These 5 Exotic Pets In Texas?
Have you ever wanted to own anything besides a pet dog, cat, hamster, fish, or gerbil? I once had a coworker who befriended a raccoon and raised him as a pet for many years. I never really understood how in the world that came to be or why the little sucker let himself be captured, but they were family, and she loved him. Lol Some people just like to stray from 'the norm.'
Don't Wake Your Pet from a Nightmare and Other Pet Dreaming Tips from an Animal Behaviorist
World Dream Day is September 25, and this isn't just a holiday for humans to celebrate. Research shows that cats and dogs dream too. To help make World Dream Day the best it can be for pets, PEOPLE interviewed certified applied animal behaviorist Dr. Carley Faughn, Ph.D., CAAB, who works with Best Friends Animal Society — a leading animal rescue organization in the work to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters by 2025.
IFLScience
Four Ways To Tell If Your Cat Loves You – Based On Science
Even the most devoted cat owners wonder at some point, perhaps waking up in a cold sweat in the middle of the night, whether their cat really loves them. Dog people like to smugly point out dogs’ long history as humankind’s best friend. But research shows cats’ reputation...
Slate
Feeding Your Dog Does Not Have to Be Complicated
Recently, Queer Eye co-stars Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski captured headlines by hinting that they were in a relationship—and then revealing that they were actually just in business together, launching a pet food brand called Yummers. So far, it sells just one kind of product, “gourmet mix-ins” and meal supplements that “drive pets wild.”
Watch out for these 8 cheeses at the grocery store. Hy-Vee warns of national recall
The cheese company told Hy-Vee the items are at risk of contamination at stores across the country.
Pet Parents Are Amazed at How Well This Anti-Itch Conditioner Works on Their Dogs & Cats
Pet parents love their fur babies just like human babies, and nothing makes a mom or dad feel worse than when their child is suffering. One of the most common issues for dogs and cats is skin irritation, and it can truly make them miserable. Whether caused by dry and cold weather, bacteria, fungus, or fleas and other little critters, itchy and inflamed skin can make pets scratch aggressively, lose fur, and give you those sad eyes that just make your heart break into pieces. So what to do when your dog or cat is basically begging you in their...
petproductnews.com
7 European Pet Startups Join Leap Venture Studio’s 2022 Pet Tech Program
Leap Venture Studio has welcomed the latest cohort for its seed-stage accelerator program for pet care startups. Seven European companies have been selected and will participate in the 12-week program, which began Sept. 26 and will run until Demo Day on Dec. 15. The Leap Venture Studio program is a...
getnews.info
Is Your Pup a Picky Eater? Here’s What You, as a Pet Parent, Should Do
As a pet parent, your pup has likely rejected their food at some point or another, whether they weren't feeling well or simply in the mood to eat. And in the back of our minds, we're always a little worried. If this happens more often than not, you may be...
akc.org
Training Your Dog For An Emergency: Does Your Dog Know These Skills?
As natural disasters become more common, it’s important to plan ahead in case you and your dog need to someday evacuate your home. One aspect of being prepared for a possible evacuation in the event of a natural disaster involves having things physically ready like making sure your dog is microchipped, preparing “go bags” for your dogs that include proof of vaccinations, dog food, treats, toys, collar/harness and leash, updated ID tags on your dog’s collar, and any medication that your dog needs.
getnews.info
getnews.info
petpress.net
3 Reasons Why Do Dogs Wake Up So Easily And Tips About it
Dogs are some of the most amazing animals on the planet. They are loyal, friendly, and always happy to see us. But one of the things that we often don’t understand about dogs is why they wake up so easily. Why do they seem to be able to get...
