Read full article on original website
Deborah Bradshaw
2d ago
I can't be at the vigil, but I will still light a candle for her. God please her soul.
Reply(1)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This FallHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
Immerse Yourself in the Works of Van GoghHeather RaulersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Family pleads for answers after son shot by Detroit police
A 20-year-old experiencing a 'mental crisis' had police called by family to assist the individual. According to a witness, the man had a knife that he refused to drop and instead charged at police after a taser was deployed. He was shot and killed.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police shoot mentally ill man armed with knife, family wants answers
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A mentally ill man was shot and killed by Detroit police early Sunday morning. Now, the family of 20-year-old Porter Burks wants answers on why officers killed him instead of getting him the help he needs. "That’s a pain you would never be able to heal;...
Fatal crash on Detroit's east side kills 2, injures 3
(CBS DETROIT) - Two people are dead and three others were injured in a crash on Detroit's east side early Sunday morning.The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Conner Street and Mack Avenue. Police say a black Dodge Caliber was allegedly pulling out of the driveway of a restaurant and failed to yield, striking a black Jeep. Two women inside the Dodge Caliber were killed in the crash while the driver was critically injured. Two other people inside the Caliber sustained serious injuries but are expected to be okay.The driver of the Jeep was uninjured. No other information was released.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
fox2detroit.com
2 dead, 3 injured following crash on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are dead, and another three were injured following a crash on Detroit's east side. The incident happened on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. in the area of Conner and Mack. Detroit police say a black Dodge Caliber exited out of the driveway of a restaurant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Family honors killed 19-year-old • Murder charges dropped for Fraser teens • brother shot in Sterling Heights
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 19-year-old that was killed in her car in Highland Park was honored while the search for her killer's information continues, the murder charges for Frazer teens accused of stabbing another teen to death were dropped after authorities learned that the act was self-defense, and a fatal shooting involving two brothers in Sterling Heights is being investigated by police: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bloomfield Township deli worker shoots co-worker, later kills himself
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An employee of a Bloomfield Township deli reportedly fired shots into the business Sunday morning before taking his own life later the same day. UPDATE: Police identify employee suspected in shooting. Police were called to Steve’s Deli on Telegraph Road, near West Maple Road, at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Detroit man fires shots into Bloomfield Township restaurant where he worked, kills self -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Bloomfield Township deli worker shoots co-worker, later kills himself. An employee of a Bloomfield Township deli reportedly fired shots into the business Sunday morning before...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body of murdered 26-year-old Pontiac man found slumped over car’s center console, police say
PONTIAC, Mich. – Police have determined that a 26-year-old Pontiac man whose body was found slumped over the center console of a car in the middle of the night was murdered. Oakland County deputies were called at 1:46 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3) to the 200 block of High Street in Pontiac.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police identify employee who shot co-worker at Bloomfield Township deli, then killed himself
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have identified an employee suspected of shooting a coworker at a Bloomfield Township deli over the weekend and then killing himself as police pulled over his vehicle. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 2) at Steve’s Deli, which is located at 6646...
fox2detroit.com
Family of slain Navy veteran, father still seeking justice 9 years after his murder in Detroit
Christopher Stinson was murdered in May of 2013. He was walking from a gas station when someone called his name. He turned around and was fatally shot. Chris was a husband, father, and Navy veteran.
Have you seen Floyd Parks? 80-year-old Detroit man missing for nearly a week
Police said Floyd Parks left his house on W. Grand Boulevard (2400 block) near 16th street on Sunday, September 25, around 3 p.m. He has not been seen or heard from since.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials find body while putting out brush fire in Detroit field
DETROIT – Detroit firefighters found a body while putting out a brush fire overnight in a field. The discovery was made around 9:25 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 2) in the area of Dakota East and Hawthorne Street, which is northeast of Oakland Avenue and East McNichols Road. Firefighters said they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting Sunday morning
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting this morning on Detroit's west side. DPD's Chief James White said the information is subject to change but he and the department commit to transparency. Chief White said a 911 call was made about a person...
fox2detroit.com
Man shoots co-worker at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Twp. before taking his own life
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating a shooting at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at Steve's Deli on Telegraph Road and Maple Road. Police said the shooting was a drive-by and the 52-year-old suspect is an employee at the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police fatally shoot man after mental health call
DETROIT – Detroit police fatally shot and killed a man after responding to a mental health call early Sunday morning. Upon arrival, Detroit police said they encountered a man armed with a knife. Police said a taser was used to subdue the man. That’s when the man was shot and killed.
Detroit police shoot, kill knife-wielding man having mental health emergency
Detroit police were dispatched Sunday morning at 5:15 a.m. to a location near Snowden and Lyndon on Detroit’s westside for reports of a man with a knife.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills shot up in drive-by by frequent customer
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills Sunday morning. The Bloomfield Township Police Department said there is no threat to the public. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at Steve's Deli on Telegraph Road and Maple Road,...
Have you seen Talayah? Detroit police looking for missing 13-year-old who left home wearing her pajamas and never came back
Detroit police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl who left home in her pajamas over the weekend and never came home.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police looking for suspect that fatally shot 34-year-old over the summer
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are asking the public for help locating the suspect involved in a fatal shooting over the summer. In July, two men got into a fight on Pierson Street in Detroit when the fatal shooting happened. According to a police release, the shooting happened on...
Detroit man gunned down by uninvited guest at his mom's birthday party; family still searching for answers
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for tips that lead to the arrest of the shooter who killed 34-year-old Antonio Holloway of Detroit at his mom’s birthday party in July.
Comments / 23