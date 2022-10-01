Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Lemonade leans on Aviva to bring its next-gen insurance platform to the UK
Lemonade, for the uninitiated, emerged into the trillion-dollar insurance space back in 2015, with a new take on how consumers should be able to buy insurance. Mobile-first and AI-powered automation for registering and filing claims was the name of the game, versus dusty old brokers and bureaucracy. On top of...
LayerX Emerges From Stealth To Launch User-First Security Platform For All Browsers
TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- LayerX, a Tel Aviv-based cybersecurity startup, has announced its emergence from stealth and the unveiling of its user-first browser security solution that aims to transform any browser into the most secure and manageable workspace, with near-zero user impact. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005524/en/ Source: LayerX
getnews.info
China-hifi-Audio Introduces Boyuurange A50 MKIII Audiophile Tube Amplifiers Available to Suit Customer’s Needs of High Sound Quality
China-hifi-Audio introduces various types of audiophile tube amplifiers made with quality in mind, and will be able to withstand any use, whether it is at home or in a public place. China-hifi-Audio is a China-based online shop that ships all over the world. The main audiophile tube amplifiers in their...
TechCrunch
Despite the venture slowdown, fintech startups are still hiring
On September 28, LinkedIn released its Top Startups list, which is its self-described annual ranking of 50 emerging U.S. companies “gaining attention and recruiting top talent.” The professional networking site takes into consideration a variety of criteria based on its own data when coming up with the list: employment growth, engagement with the company and its employees, job interest and ability to attract talent from companies.
PC Magazine
Google's Japan Team Creates 5-Foot-Long Keyboard
How can tech companies improve the keyboard? Google’s team in Japan thinks maybe we should create one long keyboard with a single strip of keys. Meet the Gboard “stick version,” a keyboard that's 1650mm long, or about 5.4 feet. Over the weekend, Google introduced the device with a tongue-in-cheek video going over its various features. The device stands out by organizing all the keys across a single row. The result is a condensed, but exceptionally long keyboard that’s taller than some people.
Apple Insider
Tim Cook says AR & VR will be revolutionary, but the public will need education
Cook spoke about augmented reality in a recent interview with Dutch news outlet Bright, saying how important it will be in the future. "I think AR is a profound technology that will affect everything," he said. "Imagine suddenly being able to teach with AR and demonstrate things that way. Or medically, and so on. Like I said, we are really going to look back and think about how we once lived without AR."
getnews.info
Accelerate Research with CD ComputaBio’s Full Range of Bioinformatics Services
CD ComputaBio recently announced the launch of bioinformatics services to meet the diverse research needs of its clients. New York, USA – September 30, 2022 – CD ComputaBio, a reliable computational biology service provider in New York, is committed to assisting research and trials, as well as accessing the latest software, technologies, and expertise at a competitive price and fast turnaround time for researchers. The company recently announced the launch of bioinformatics services to meet the diverse research needs of its clients.
Consumer Reports.org
I Said No to Online Cookies. Websites Tracked Me Anyway.
A while back I got a tip from Boltive, a tech company that helps businesses audit their privacy and security practices. You know those pop-ups you see all over the internet, asking permission to track you with cookies? The ones that make you deal with confusing little menus if you want to say “no”? A lot of the time, Boltive said, the controls don’t work.
getnews.info
Dental Marketing Services Provides Full Range of Marketing Help
My Social Practice provides a full package of marketing strategies for dentists, endodontists, cosmetic dentists and orthodontists. The marketing professional team provides expert and innovative marketing skills to the niche market. My Social Practice is pleased to announce that the dental marketing services team provides search engine optimization, reputation management,...
Dampening Expectations for Holiday 2022
Red flags for holiday 2022 are being raised. Consumer spending slowed sharply in July; fears that the U.S. will enter into a recession are mounting; Nike and VF Corp. are citing big inventory buildups meaning massive promotions in the near-term, and Macy’s, Nordstrom and Kohl’s in their second-quarter reports reduced forecasts for the year. Further guidance cuts through the industry could be seen in third-quarter reports. More from WWDThe Top Searched Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021Halloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired Costumes2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech Gifts On Monday, Cowen & Co. gave a dim assessment of the...
getnews.info
Movington.com Introduces Platform for Real Estate Agents, Home Sellers Across the US
This company offers a technology solution for agents and home sellers who want the best possible deal for properties they put on the market. Movington.com, a real estate company, introduces its platform to agents, brokers, and home sellers across the country. Established in [insert year] by Dean and Daniel Baker, the company is an experienced team of top-producing real estate agents assisting home sellers to market their properties. The company is a sister company of Lake Havasu City Properties, the largest independently owned real estate company in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
Android 14 will force some phones to go 64-bit-only and support modern video compression
Google has only just released Android 13, but of course the company is already hard at work getting Android 14 ready. According to the latest findings, it looks like the new release will make the AV1 codec mandatory for all devices. This new video encoding method is a lot more efficient than other systems and will help save bandwidth, all without losing out in the quality department. More than that, it appears that some devices launching with Android 14 will be forced to support 64-bit-only apps, finally spelling the end for 32-bit-only applications.
getnews.info
China-hifi-Audio Announces New Range of Willsenton Audiophile Tube Amplifiers with Maximum Sound Quality and Performance
China-hifi-Audio announces the launch of numerous audiophile tube amplifiers, all hand-built with great care and components to ensure durability and functionality. China-hifi-Audio introduces their audiophile tube amplifiers at a price that is affordable to all of their clients, regardless if they are in China or overseas. They believe that listening to music or watching movies should be made available to everyone, no matter what their budget is. With these beliefs in mind, they have worked hard to create packaging that everyone can afford and an array of audiophile tube amplifiers that can fit anyone’s taste and preferences, depending on their budget and on what kind of sound system they want for their home or for the office. They have been very successful in selling hundreds of audio systems and other gadgets all over the world, from Canada and Australia to Singapore, China, and Hong Kong. Clients who bought audio systems from them are very satisfied with the services and with the quality of their sound systems.
getnews.info
The GeoFocus Group Offers Premier Development Management and Pre-Construction Services
The GeoFocus Group is a Canadian company dedicated to providing quality construction services throughout Ontario. With a reputation for fiercely recovering delayed, troubled and/or distressed projects, now more than ever, The GeoFocus Group is being called upon to assist developers in the pre-development and pre-construction phases of the development life cycle, to ensure that risks are avoided and/or mitigated before they ever occur.
getnews.info
LUXMAN is taking solar lights manufacture to new heights with its hi-tech solar lights and impeccable services
LUXMAN is a hi-tech solar lights manufacturer devoted to the R&D, production, and sales of outdoor solar light system products. Solar energy is on the rise. Statistics show that Solar PV accounted for 3.1% of global electricity generation. It remains the third-largest renewable electricity technology behind hydropower and onshore wind after overtaking bioenergy in 2019. The above statistics suggest that interest in solar is rising, a trend LUXMAN is set to take advantage of.
An Alternative to Magento: A New Way to Grow Headless eCommerce Business
The headless eCommerce trend has been gaining a lot of attention lately. Open source eCommerce storefronts are slowly becoming the industry standard due to their many benefits. The headless architecture allows retailers to build online stores using independent front-ends on top of eCommerce backends like Saleor. This digitally transformative design delivers faster store performance, higher conversion rates, and better search engine ranking.
getnews.info
CD Genomics RNA-Solutions Platform Now Provides Whole Transcriptome Sequencing Service
Scientists at CD Genomics are ready to help detect various types of RNAs via meticulous and integrative approaches. Powered by the Illumina, Pacbio SMRT, and Nanopore sequencing platforms, CD Genomics offers services performed by de novo and reference-based transcriptome analysis of the global transcriptome response. New York, USA – September...
getnews.info
Microbiosci Releases LPS Extraction Service to Support Managing Endotoxins Issues
Microbiosci announced the release of its LPS extraction service to support managing endotoxins issues. New York, USA – September 30, 2022 – Microbiosci, the mature branch of Creative Biogene, is designed especially for accelerating the development of microbial industry. With unique technologies and satisfactory services in microbial genome editing, identification, sequencing, proteomics and metabolomics, Microbiosci is gradually becoming a leading custom service provider in delivering medicine microbiology solutions to clinical, pharmaceutical and veterinary. Recently, Microbiosci announced the release of its LPS extraction service to support managing endotoxins issues.
getnews.info
Play A Role In Making The World A Better Place For All
Join the latest campaign, and contribute to empowering all small businesses around the globe. According to SBA 2021, a survey concluded that there are 32.5 million small businesses in the US alone. With this large number, we can estimate the abundance of entrepreneurs not just in the USA but around the globe. Each year, many individuals and groups step forward to start their businesses. Many of these start-ups are initiatives of great minds who are devoted to bringing change for themselves, their families, and their countries. However, they have to face several barriers on their paths to success.
getnews.info
Multiple Orders Received After Presentations at GSX Expo for Advanced Security Robots: Including Solar Powered: Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Stock Symbol: AITX)
Artificial Intelligence & Robotic Solutions for Industry, Schools, and Government. Expanding Sales of Multiple Security Units to New and Repeat Customers. Multiple Orders from GSX Expo Including Pre-Orders for 30 RIO Portable Solar Powered Security Towers. Company Presenting at Top Security Industry Seminars. Security Today Magazine Names AITX ROSA 3.0...
