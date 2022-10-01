Read full article on original website
10 Cities Where Homes Sales Are Most Likely to Collapse
More and more potential homebuyers are backing out of purchases, especially in some of the pandemic’s hottest housing markets. A little more than 15% of pending home sales (or 64,000 total purchases) fell out of contract in August, according to a new analysis from the real estate brokerage Redfin. In July, 15.5% of pending sales fell out of contact. That was the highest level since 2017, with the exception of two months at the very beginning of the pandemic.
Business Insider
Everyone is trying to buy rental real estate right now, but after 15 years as a landlord I'm selling my properties for 4 reasons
I've been a landlord for 15 years and my properties have earned me extra income, but I'm ready to sell. It's a good time for sellers, for one thing, and I'm tired of dealing with my rentals. Real estate is not "passive," and it's getting harder and harder to find...
Potential Home Sellers Are Digging In and Holding On To Their Low Morgage Interest Rates
The consequences of the high home mortgage rates were supposed to mean a shift from a sellers’ to a buyers’ market. It was just this spring that sellers could expect multiple offers in hot markets. Now, real estate agents have to tell what few sellers are out there to expect their homes to sit for a while.
Now estate agents start calling up rich Londoners saying foreign buyers are ready to swoop for bargains because of cheap pound as chains collapse and deals expire amid mortgage mayhem
Estate agents are calling up wealthy London homeowners alerting them of eager international buyers looking to swoop in on cheap properties after the pound slumped. Sterling crashed to a record low against the dollar of $1.0327 on Monday after Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget, and though it has rebounded slightly to $1.10, foreign investors will still be able to massively benefit.
A real estate agent data breach would be devastating for renters. They collect too much personal information
Thanks to Optus, millions of people are now acutely aware of what can happen when companies don’t take privacy and security seriously. But telcos aren’t alone in collecting and storing too much of our personal information. The real estate industry is often overlooked in conversations about data security, but it is one of the most invasive, with potentially devastating consequences for renters across the country.
The cheapest states to buy a home right now
Up and moving to a new state might sound daunting, but it could save you some major cash. Some locations are obviously more expensive than others, but where are the cheapest places to live?
Why Home Prices in These 5 Cities Are Not Likely to Drop Anytime Soon
These five cities are most likely to weather any recession.
morningbrew.com
Buyers beware (and stop checking Zillow)
At the peak of 2021’s homebuying rush, as mortgage rates fell and families fled to the suburbs, buyers went a little crazy securing their dream homes. A prospective buyer in New Jersey offered $75,000 over the asking price and got rejected. Another buyer in Austin, Texas, landed their dream home by buying the seller’s next house for them. And in Bethesda, Maryland, a homebuyer got creative and offered to name her first-born child after the seller. (She lost.)
Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher
Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
10 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Pay All Cash
The housing market is cooling rapidly and bidding wars may be fading away, but all-cash home purchases are still more common than they were before the pandemic. New data released by real estate brokerage Redfin shows that roughly one-third of home purchases in the U.S. were bought with cash in July. That’s up from 27.5% the year before and higher than nearly any point since early 2014. (The one exception was a slightly higher peak for cash buyers this past February.)
Homebuyers Are Backing Out of Purchases in This Area of the Country More Than Anywhere Else In The U.S.
States in the Sun Belt, which comprises the traditionally sunny southern tier of the U.S., attracted an influx of homebuyers during the pandemic, which ultimately drove up prices and competition. However, the market is shifting, and those once sought-after cities are seeing a significant slowdown. Data from Redfin found that...
CNBC
Homebuyers are backing out of deals at record-high rates in these 10 U.S. cities
Amid rising mortgage costs, the number of homebuyers backing out of contracts increased to record-setting levels in the last three months — especially in cities that were real estate hotspots through 2021, new data finds. In August, roughly 15.2% of home purchase agreements in the U.S. fell through, after...
Is the Real Estate Boom Over? 5 Housing Experts Predict Where Home Prices Are Headed
As the U.S. housing market sizzled during the pandemic, home price growth, at times, looked unstoppable. But there’s a growing consensus among experts that home prices will not continue to rise with the same breakneck momentum of the last few years. Economists say rising mortgage rates are now causing a housing slowdown that could reverse the upward movement in home prices, or at least slow price growth down.
In the '80s, Mortgage Rates Were Almost Three Times As High — But It's Still Harder To Buy a Home Now
While the Fed has hiked up mortgage rates as a means to tame inflation, but it's nothing compared to 40 years ago.
How to Determine The Market Value of Your Home
Every homeowner wants to know the market value of their home. It’s one of the most important steps in preparing for a sale, and it can be a daunting task. There are a number of ways to figure out the market value of your home, but the most important thing is to find the most accurate method.
With Rising Interest Rates And Overall Economic Uncertainty, Real Estate Investing Today Is Not For The Timid
The way the U.S. Federal Reserve sees it, increasing interest rates is a sign of a strong economy and a hedge against inflation. Or, in the case of this year, a means of hoping the economy gets stronger. “My main message has not changed since Jackson Hole,” Fed Chair Jerome...
getnews.info
The GeoFocus Group Offers Premier Development Management and Pre-Construction Services
The GeoFocus Group is a Canadian company dedicated to providing quality construction services throughout Ontario. With a reputation for fiercely recovering delayed, troubled and/or distressed projects, now more than ever, The GeoFocus Group is being called upon to assist developers in the pre-development and pre-construction phases of the development life cycle, to ensure that risks are avoided and/or mitigated before they ever occur.
Want to Buy a Home Without a Mortgage? Here's How
There's no rule stating you have to finance a home purchase.
Many homebuyers overlook a major cost: private mortgage insurance. Here’s what to know
Homebuying costs can vary quite a bit—and your credit score, the price of the home, your down payment, and your interest rate can all impact what you spend. In some cases, you may also have to pay for private mortgage insurance, or PMI, which can add another fee to your upfront and monthly costs.
