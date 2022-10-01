Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenHot Springs, NC
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive DaughterKelley A MurphyAsheville, NC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
Related
WLOS.com
One year later, police urge anyone with info on deadly hit-and-run to come forward
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A year after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a car in Asheville, police are continuing to urge anyone who might have any information on the incident to come forward. Authorities say 46-year-old Joe Marsh was struck on Hendersonville Road between Cedarcliff Road and...
FOX Carolina
Driver dies after 18-wheeler fuel spill crash on Hwy 76, coroner says
LONG CREEK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said one person has died following a crash that caused a fuel leak and shut down part of Highway 76 Sunday night. The coroner said 54-year-old Jerry Curtis Green of Franklin, North Carolina, was driving an 18-wheeler fuel...
wnctimes.com
APD Investigate Crash That Killed Passenger
Asheville -- October 2, 2022:Asheville Police are investigating death of a passenger in a car that collided with another car Friday at 1:16 p.m. near Patton Avenue. and New Leicester Highway is being looked into by Asheville Police. Robert Gantt was driving a 2000 Saturn westbound on Patton Avenue. His...
FOX Carolina
Wife dies, husband ‘seriously injured’ following afternoon crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured. Police say the crash happened at around 1:16 pm. in the area of Patton Avenue and New Leicester Highway. Officers say a husband and wife were traveling west...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
my40.tv
McDowell County teenager last seen early Sunday morning, Oct. 2
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a missing teenager. Noah Reid Allen, 16, was last seen at SUWS of the Carolinas at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, officials say. He is described as a white male who...
counton2.com
Deputies arrest 2 after overnight shooting, Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested two following a shooting Thursday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call of a gunshot wound in Buncombe County. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Deputies...
FOX Carolina
2 arrested after shooting in Weaverville area Thursday night
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested following a shooting Thursday night. Deputies responded to a scene near New Stock Road in reference to a gunshot victim a little after midnight on September 29. Deputies say the victim was found with...
WLOS.com
Two arrested following overnight shooting Buncombe County, officials say
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A shooting overnight Thursday, Sept. 29 in Buncombe County near the Weaverville area has led to the arrest of two individuals, Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said Friday, Sept. 30. Geonessy Monet Vargas-Sanchez was taken into custody by Buncombe County Sheriff's Office early Friday morning and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOS.com
'They're all full:' Asheville police, city give notices to homeless camps along I-240
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — City of Asheville staff and Asheville Police have given notice to several homeless camps on NCDOT property along I-240. According to APD, NCDOT plans to clean up the sites early next week. As of Sept. 30, several tents were set up near Haywood Street and...
Troopers: 1 dead after multi-car crash in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman died after being hit head-on by another vehicle Thursday afternoon in Burke County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Jennifer Nicole Rector, 42, of Connelly Springs was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue south on Miller Bridge Road near Shoupes Grove Church Road around 3:55 p.m. A 2016 Dodge Ram crossed the centerline and hit Rector head-on.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Officials say more than 60 people are now confirmed dead in the wake of Hurricane Ian, with the majority of the fatalities in Florida and some in North Carolina. Officials say they expect the death toll to continue to rise as searchers move through the destruction. More than 600,000 homes and businesses in Florida are still without power, but that’s down from the peak of 2.6 million.
WLOS.com
Man charged with possessing weapon of mass destruction after routine traffic stop
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Friday, Sept. 30 a man has been charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction following a traffic stop earlier this month. Deputy Jordan Cox charged Sammy Dalson Burleson, 19, after finding him to be in possession of a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
my40.tv
St. James AME Church celebrates grand reopening after being closed several years
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local church is opening its doors once again. Saint James A.M.E. Church hosted a grand reopening service Sunday afternoon, Oct. 2 in downtown Asheville. The church closed its doors for several years due to COVID-19 and ongoing renovations. On Sunday, the church community celebrated...
WLOS.com
Haywood County relieved to be spared by Ian, sets sight on providing aid to those in need
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — As previous severe weather events --most recently the flooding from remnants of Tropical Storm Fred's in 2021 -- have kept the people of Haywood County on edge anytime it rains, its community can sleep a little sounder now that Ian has passed. Businesses and...
my40.tv
PHOTOS: Vehicle fire backs up traffic on U.S. 74 in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Part of U.S. 74 West (Andrew Jackson Highway) in Rutherford County was closed Thursday afternoon because of a vehicle fire. According to the NCDOT, the fire started about 2:51 p.m. at mile marker 176, near Rutherfordton and U.S. 221. The right lane was closed...
WLOS.com
Marchers of all ages turn out for Haywood County's first-ever March for Life event
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Saturday, Oct. 1 marked the first Haywood County March for Life event, in which demonstrators showed support for pro-life legislation in North Carolina. The rally was hosted by the local Knights of Columbus Waynesville -- a charity organization of Catholic men -- in partnership with...
WLOS.com
Peer-led recovery center opens in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Love and Respect Community for Recovery and Wellness held its grand opening Friday in Hendersonville. It is the city's first help center to be run and managed by peers. Each person who works for the nonprofit has dealt with substance use and/or mental health issues.
my40.tv
Man who posted photo of fanned out $100 bills on Facebook, sentenced for burglary
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Henderson County man who posted a photo of a large sum of fanned out $100 bills on Facebook just days after a burglary, has been sentenced to prison. District Attorney Andrew Murray says Tyler Lee Anders, 19, was taken to jail on Sept....
WLOS.com
3 arrested, 2 wanted after search warrants turn up $121K in stolen property in Swannanoa
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A weeks-long criminal investigation conducted by Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has culminated in the arrest of three people and 19 felony charges in the Riceville community of Swannanoa, with two individuals still wanted. A spokesperson for BCSO said Wednesday, Sept. 28 that search warrants executed...
WLOS.com
Henderson County woman competent to stand trial for daughter's killing, judge rules
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Henderson County woman accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter has been found competent to stand trial. Penny Hartle was indicted for first-degree murder following the stabbing death of her daughter, Caroline Cagle, in April 2021. At the time, Hartle’s boyfriend told deputies she...
Comments / 0