ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYPD wants to speak to 6 people in connection to case of dismembered body

NEW YORK -- Police have released photos of six people they want to talk to in connection with a dismembered body found in Brooklyn.They are looking for five women and one man, ranging in age from about 18 to 30.Investigators say they're wanted as witnesses to a murder last month on Linwood Street in the Cypress Hills section of the borough.Back on Sept. 21, the NYPD found the remains of 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson in two suitcases.No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man, 70, dead in Brooklyn attack; likely suffered punch: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 70-year-old man who died in Brooklyn was likely punched and fell to the ground, police said on Saturday. Mario Ocampo was found at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockway Avenue on July 12, 2021, officials said. He’d suffered lacerations to the face and head. Ocampo was taken to the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
PIX11

Robbers sought in 3 Bronx incidents: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police asked the public for help Sunday identifying a group of robbers behind a series of violent thefts in the Bronx. In the first incident, a group of five people approached a 38-year-old man near Olinville Avenue and Thwaites Place late at night on Aug. 18, officials said. They attacked from […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Woman, man shot near Brooklyn supermarket

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man and a woman, both in their 20s, were shot near a Brooklyn supermarket on Sunday night, officials said. The wounded 23-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were taken from Glenwood Road to a hospital for treatment. The address listed for the shooting, which happened around 8:30 p.m., is a […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Three similar robberies involving bars, nightclubs in Manhattan

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A string of robberies at nightclubs has the NYPD asking for the public’s help. Police said there were three different incidents involving people getting robbed in front and inside nightclubs. The first incident happened on Aug. 26 around midnight. A man, 29, was inside The Spaniard Bar/Nightclub on West 4th […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Nypd#Rideshare#Feds#Fox
PIX11

Police search for 5 women, 1 man in Brooklyn dismemberment death

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police on Sunday launched a search for six people wanted in connection with the dismemberment death of a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman. Officers found D’Asia Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases in a Linwood Avenue home on Sept. 21, officials said. Police on Sunday said they were looking for five women and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Jailhouse call reveals gang recruiting for Bronx hit

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A jailhouse phone call played at the “murder for hire” trial in Brooklyn federal court alluded to a Bloods leader, Bushawn “Shelz” Shelton, recruiting gang members for the operation. “I thought it was a job! A 9-5,” one man said during the call.  “I thought he’s talking a real 9 – 5. Instead, […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NY1

Man killed while riding the subway: NYPD

Just before 9 p.m. Friday, a 43-year-old man was slashed in the neck with an unknown object in Brooklyn, police said. Tommy Bailey, the victim, was involved in a verbal dispute with another man on a southbound L train at Atlantic Avenue when he was attacked by an unknown man, according to the NYPD.
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Adolfo Peralta, 43, Arrested

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, the following 43-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 20th Precinct in Manhattan. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. Anyone with information...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man shot in the head in Manhattan, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man sustained critical injuries when he was shot in the head in Manhattan Friday evening, police said. Officers found the 41-year-old victim near West 144th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard around 11 p.m., according to officials. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The NYPD launched an investigation. […]
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy