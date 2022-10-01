ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The GeoFocus Group Offers Premier Development Management and Pre-Construction Services

The GeoFocus Group is a Canadian company dedicated to providing quality construction services throughout Ontario. With a reputation for fiercely recovering delayed, troubled and/or distressed projects, now more than ever, The GeoFocus Group is being called upon to assist developers in the pre-development and pre-construction phases of the development life cycle, to ensure that risks are avoided and/or mitigated before they ever occur.
PYMNTS

Nipendo Expands Access to Its Automated Invoicing Feature

Nipendo, a provider of systems to automate payment processes, announced Saturday (Oct. 1) that it is making its Invoice All module available to suppliers that use the company’s Supplier Portal. Invoice All is part of Nipendo’s cloud-based system for automating source-to-pay actions, the company said in a press release....
getnews.info

Beautiful Connection Group – A Professional And Renowned Wholesale Clothing Manufacturing Company Specializing In Selling Custom Women’s Apparel

The company is one of the leading manufacturing companies in the USA, specializing in women’s custom apparel. Finding a reputable clothing manufacturer in a competitive market that delivers high-quality products to meet customer needs can be challenging. When looking for an apparel manufacturer, it is essential to understand the clothing industry and the target market. Looking for manufacturers with experience making high-quality clothing for many years is vital. Being in the clothing industry for several years, Beautiful Connection Group has a wide range of product services. It is regarded as one of the highly known clothing manufacturers in the USA. Besides being a reliable and professional wholesale clothing manufacturing company, Beautiful Connection Group specializes in custom women’s apparel, including coats, jackets, tops, and dresses.
getnews.info

LUXMAN is taking solar lights manufacture to new heights with its hi-tech solar lights and impeccable services

LUXMAN is a hi-tech solar lights manufacturer devoted to the R&D, production, and sales of outdoor solar light system products. Solar energy is on the rise. Statistics show that Solar PV accounted for 3.1% of global electricity generation. It remains the third-largest renewable electricity technology behind hydropower and onshore wind after overtaking bioenergy in 2019. The above statistics suggest that interest in solar is rising, a trend LUXMAN is set to take advantage of.
IN THIS ARTICLE
getnews.info

Becca Klein to Launch Premium Online “Course on Courses”

New premium course on how to create an online course. Becca Klein, CEO and Founder of Blog & Biz, LLC, announced that she will be launching a brand new online course, Course College™, covering how to create, promote, launch, run, scale, and go evergreen with an online course. According...
getnews.info

QC Collective Introduces Quality Control Training for QC Managers, General Contractors, and Subcontractors

This company also offers training books for professionals who want to learn at their own pace. QC Collective, a private company, introduces its training programs and books on quality control mastery for qc managers, general contractors, and subcontractors. The company, established by a husband-and-wife team, is on a mission to help quality control professionals get the training they need to succeed, after having a very successful general contracting company themselves.
getnews.info

Located At The Centre Of The Traditional Business District, Impeccably Designed Brand-New Condominium Has Been Inaugurated

TMW Maxwell, an internationally renowned group of developers launches another new project which comes along with amenities and facilities that are unlikely to be found in any other project. TMW Maxwell is developed by world-renowned developers, including Chip Eng Seng, Seng HaiYi, and Chuan Holdings Limited. Chip Eng Seng has...
getnews.info

Dental Marketing Services Provides Full Range of Marketing Help

My Social Practice provides a full package of marketing strategies for dentists, endodontists, cosmetic dentists and orthodontists. The marketing professional team provides expert and innovative marketing skills to the niche market. My Social Practice is pleased to announce that the dental marketing services team provides search engine optimization, reputation management,...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
marinelink.com

Marlink Acquires Hellenic Radio Services

Ioakeim Tsanis, CEO of Hellenic Radio Services and Erik Ceuppens, CEO Marlink Group, shake hands on Marlink's acquisition of the satellite communications business of Hellenic Radio Services. - Credit: Marlink. Maritime satellite communications company Marlink, the smart network solutions company, has completed the acquisition of the satellite communications business of...
TechCrunch

Despite the venture slowdown, fintech startups are still hiring

On September 28, LinkedIn released its Top Startups list, which is its self-described annual ranking of 50 emerging U.S. companies “gaining attention and recruiting top talent.” The professional networking site takes into consideration a variety of criteria based on its own data when coming up with the list: employment growth, engagement with the company and its employees, job interest and ability to attract talent from companies.
ffnews.com

Ashurst expands risk advisory business, launching with 3 UK partners

Global law firm Ashurst today announces it is expanding its consulting offering by setting up a risk advisory business in the UK with a three partner team. Introducing the Ashurst Risk Advisory business into the UK responds to client demand and is designed to provide consulting services that complement the firm’s core legal services. With dedicated teams of legal and consulting professionals working side by side, it brings together the technical expertise and critical thinking required to operationalise laws and regulations and help clients to achieve their goals.
crowdfundinsider.com

NdcTech, Red Hat to Leverage Cloud Native, Open-Source Solutions

NdcTech, a global IT and consulting company providing transformational services for Banks and financial institutions has announced a collaboration with Red Hat, which claims to be the leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, “to deliver solutions based on cloud-native, open-source technologies in support of financial institutions.”. As part...
Hotels Magazine

Exclusive: Aimbridge EMEA replaces venerable Interstate brand

After spending many years as one of the most well-known global third-party management companies, the Interstate Hotels & Resorts brand is being retired by its parent company, Aimbridge Hospitality, and being replaced with the Aimbridge EMEA moniker. The existing Interstate Hotels & Resorts portfolio, which has operated as Aimbridge’s international...
salestechstar.com

Lightspeed Restaurant Continues to Empower Independent Businesses Through Data and Analytics with New Advanced Insights Feature

Lightspeed launches industry-leading analytics on its flagship restaurant platform to empower independent businesses to drive more revenue. Lightspeed Commerce Inc, the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale, and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced the expansion of its flagship hospitality product, Lightspeed Restaurant, to include Lightspeed Advanced Insights.
The Associated Press

Vehlo Names Automotive Software Veteran Ronda Lewis CRO

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Vehlo, a leading provider of software and financial solutions for the automotive repair industry, today announced the appointment of automotive software veteran and longtime dealer advocate Ronda Lewis as Chief Revenue Officer. The more than 20-year industry veteran will now drive Vehlo’s sales and marketing organization and go-to-market strategy while ensuring operational excellence. With notable stints at Cox Automotive, Dealertrack, and automotiveMastermind, Lewis brings to the role extensive M&A and private equity experience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005959/en/ Automotive software veteran Ronda Lewis is the new Chief Revenue Officer for Vehlo. (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info

N Suite to Collaborate with zkSync to Offer Secure Private Key Management

“”We’re delighted to have N Suite joining our growing ecosystem on zkSync,” remarked Will Macfie, Ecosystem Lead for zkSync “Their introduction will unlock new opportunities for our communities and take us another step closer to making self-sovereign participation in the digital economy affordable and easy for anyone in the world.””
