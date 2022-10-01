ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

State
Washington State
Big Blue View

PFF grades, snap counts from Giants’ victory over Chicago Bears

What can we learn about the New York Giants from the Pro Football Focus grades and snap count data following Sunday’s victory over the Chicago Bears? Let’s take a look and find out. Offense. Let’s start with this — Andrew Thomas is really good football player. Really, really...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Trent Williams, Cardinals, Rams, Bobby Wagner

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is confident in OT Colton McKivitz taking over for OT Trent Williams and said the moment is never too big for him. “The game’s not too big for him,” Shanahan said, via The Athletic. “I just remember when we told Colton he was up (in last season’s finale) and it was no big deal to him. He went out there and performed. It was a huge challenge going against the two edge players they had, and he battled all game.”
NFL
Person
Frank Reich
ABC7 Los Angeles

NFL Week 4 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game

Week 4of the 2022 NFL seasongot underway Thursday night with a Cincinnati Bengals win that was overshadowed by a frightening injury to Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion and was briefly hospitalized. Sunday's slate of games ended with the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes using...
NFL
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Colts All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard, DT DeForest Buckner are active vs. Titans

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Maniac is officially back. Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard is among the active players for Sunday's 1 p.m. game against the Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. After practicing for weeks through a back issue stemming from a June surgery, he will take the field and start at middle linebacker for the first time in Gus Bradley's defense.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ABC7 Los Angeles

Las Vegas Raiders score first defensive touchdown in three years

LAS VEGAS -- Call it karma. Because afterLas Vegas RaiderscornerbackAmik Robertson hadDenver Broncoswide receiverJerry Jeudy make a motion at him as if he was too short to guard him, Robertson had a 68-yard fumble return for a touchdown. The 5-foot-8 Robertson was the biggest player on the field when Broncos...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

Rams WR Cooper Kupp and the art of creating separation

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Cooper Kupp is at it again. Practice ended 20 minutes ago, but Kupp remains on the field working on his specialties — creating separation at the top of his route and making contested catches. Afterward, he heads to the weight room for some leg work.
NFL
9NEWS

Russell Wilson plays well, but Broncos fall to Raiders, 32-23

LAS VEGAS — The coach’s confidence in Melvin Gordon III seemed to be near bottom going into the game. It wasn’t until less than 4 minutes remaining in the first half that head coach and offensive play-caller Nathaniel Hackett gave the veteran running back his first carry. And for a second or two, the carry was going well. After the Broncos’ starting running back Javonte Williams struggled to gain yardage, Gordon was finally given a chance and he burst up the middle for a strong 8-yard gain, spun for extra yardage as he was getting tackled and … the ball popped loose.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Kinlaw, Armstead injury status updated ahead of 49ers-Rams

SANTA CLARA — A few 49ers players returned to participate in the final practice before the Los Angeles Rams come to town, but there is still no guarantee that they will be cleared to play in the contest. Both Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were seen in the first...
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks Elevating LB Cullen Gillaspia

Gillaspia, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Texans back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with the Texans but was later placed on injured reserve with a back injury. Houston eventually cut him loose with a failed physical designation and he was picked up by...
SEATTLE, WA

