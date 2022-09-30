ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

TCU student turns her passion into profit

From designing 21st birthday signs to painting bottles, Kaitlyn Snider found a way to take her hobby to the next level. A junior interior and architectural design major at TCU, Snider creates and sells party decorations. Creating has always been a stress outlet for Snider. Now, that outlet has turned into a small business.
TCU volleyball defeats West Virginia in five set thriller

TCU volleyball has matched their 2021 Big 12 Conference win total, defeating West Virginia in five sets on Thursday. The Frogs won a back-and-forth fifth set (17-15) with outside hitter Julia Adams scoring the winning kill. “I have high expectations, I mean we’re two and one, we’ve already met the...
