Normandy Park City Council selects Sheri Healey to fill vacant seat

This week, longtime Normandy Park resident Sheri Healey was selected to fill a vacant seat on the Normandy Park City Council.

The Position No. 1 seat was vacated over the summer when Councilmember Earnest Thompson passed away.

Her term will expire Dec. 31, 2023, and she has the option to run to be elected in the 2023 election.

Healey was chosen in an executive session over Lawrence Peryer, Melissa Petrini, Todd Cahill, and Vincent Delaurenti after being interviewed at the Sept. 27, 2022 council meeting.

Healey is co-owner of Deane Home Services, as well as having over 15 years’ experience as a CEO for a non-profit organization, where she oversaw all aspects of management and operations.

She has lived in the city for 24 years.

On her application for the position, Healey said that within the next 10 years, she wanted to see “expansion of communication to reduce potential false narratives,” and to “strive to update civic center in a way that elevates our community for future generations.”

Healey has served as a Civic Center community member since 2012, as well as on the Normandy Park Police oral boards.

“I have been involved with NP City in various ways,” she said. “I think I can bring a historical aspect to the table and the ability to see both side of an issue to collabrate rather than divide efforts to further the cohesiveness of our community.”

When asked what her major interests or concerns in city programs were, Healey said “maintaining positive police presence in NP community, civic center development,” and “providing necessary community self-supported programs.”

Healey will be sworn in at the Oct. 11, 2022 council meeting.