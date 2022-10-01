Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
North Korean hackers create fake job offers to steal important data
Lazarus, a state-sponsored hacker group based in North Korea, is now using open-source software and creating fake jobs in order to spread malware, says Microsoft. The well-known group of hackers is targeting many key industry sectors, such as technology, media entertainment, and defense, and it’s using many different kinds of software to carry out these attacks.
Engadget
Coinbase users were unable to withdraw funds to US bank accounts for six hours
Coinbase users were unable to carry out US bank account transactions for around six hours on Sunday. An issue with the Automated Clearing House Network, which is used for electronic transfers between bank accounts in the country, emerged just before 7AM ET. The company said on its status page that it identified the problem, described as a "major outage," by 8:23AM and resolved it by 12:41PM.
Couple That Left Car Dealership Begging Delights Internet: 'Walk Away'
"Play stupid games, lose out on a sale," one commenter quipped.
CARS・
getnews.info
Multiple Orders Received After Presentations at GSX Expo for Advanced Security Robots: Including Solar Powered: Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Stock Symbol: AITX)
Artificial Intelligence & Robotic Solutions for Industry, Schools, and Government. Expanding Sales of Multiple Security Units to New and Repeat Customers. Multiple Orders from GSX Expo Including Pre-Orders for 30 RIO Portable Solar Powered Security Towers. Company Presenting at Top Security Industry Seminars. Security Today Magazine Names AITX ROSA 3.0...
Creepy AI is ‘birthing digital humans that talk and look just like us’
ARTIFICIAL intelligence is getting increasingly advanced and has even started 'birthing digital humans'. That's according to Greg Cross, CEO and co-founder of Soul Machines, who spoke to an MIT Technology Review podcast. Cross's AI company makes avatars of real humans and brings them to life in a digital sense. He...
getnews.info
Becca Klein to Launch Premium Online “Course on Courses”
New premium course on how to create an online course. Becca Klein, CEO and Founder of Blog & Biz, LLC, announced that she will be launching a brand new online course, Course College™, covering how to create, promote, launch, run, scale, and go evergreen with an online course. According...
getnews.info
FoxDsgn releases its September list of Best Website Design Agencies in New York to Hire
20 best website design agencies in New York, according to FoxDsgn. In its commitment to being the number one source of reliable information on the best web design agencies, FoxDsgn has named the 20 best web design firms New York. FoxDsgn helps individuals and businesses find the best top web design companies to work with to chart a pathway to success.
getnews.info
China-hifi-Audio Unveils Numerous Choices of Audiophile Tube Amplifiers to Anyone Looking for Top-of-the-Line Audio Systems
China-hifi-Audio presents an array of audiophile tube amplifiers which are hand-picked and tested to ensure that they are of the highest quality. China-hifi-Audio has a wide selection of audiophile tube amplifiers from various categories. These categories are all separated by type of items, and each item has its own page with description, specifications and price. Some of these categories include speakers, amplifiers and tube amplifier systems. Their products are mainly developed with quality in mind, and the prices are more than affordable. Users who buy from them will also be able to choose from a wide variety of brands, designs and colors, which is not very common with other online stores. All of their sound systems come with affordable shipping, and they have a 1-year return policy. The sound on these sound systems is great, and they are made to last. Due to this, this shop has received many positive reviews from its customers. Customers mentioned that the systems were of great quality and they had no issues with any of them.
getnews.info
China-hifi-Audio Announces New Range of Willsenton Audiophile Tube Amplifiers with Maximum Sound Quality and Performance
China-hifi-Audio announces the launch of numerous audiophile tube amplifiers, all hand-built with great care and components to ensure durability and functionality. China-hifi-Audio introduces their audiophile tube amplifiers at a price that is affordable to all of their clients, regardless if they are in China or overseas. They believe that listening to music or watching movies should be made available to everyone, no matter what their budget is. With these beliefs in mind, they have worked hard to create packaging that everyone can afford and an array of audiophile tube amplifiers that can fit anyone’s taste and preferences, depending on their budget and on what kind of sound system they want for their home or for the office. They have been very successful in selling hundreds of audio systems and other gadgets all over the world, from Canada and Australia to Singapore, China, and Hong Kong. Clients who bought audio systems from them are very satisfied with the services and with the quality of their sound systems.
getnews.info
Creative Biogene Delivers Knockout Mouse Models to Support Gene Editing and Future Studies
Creative Biogene announced the release of its knockout mouse models to help understand biological mechanisms of genes and diseases in humans. New York, USA – September 30, 2022 – Crispr/cas9 platform, the division of Creative Biogene, is run by an international team of scientists with academic and industrial backgrounds, providing comprehensive gene editing services and products by using CRISPR/Cas9 technology. With the excellent CRISPR/Cas9 platform and experienced scientists, Creative Biogene is dedicated to providing reliable and professional services and products for clients at affordable prices. Recently, Creative Biogene announced the release of its knockout mouse models to help understand the biological mechanisms of genes and diseases in humans.
getnews.info
Microbiosci Releases LPS Extraction Service to Support Managing Endotoxins Issues
Microbiosci announced the release of its LPS extraction service to support managing endotoxins issues. New York, USA – September 30, 2022 – Microbiosci, the mature branch of Creative Biogene, is designed especially for accelerating the development of microbial industry. With unique technologies and satisfactory services in microbial genome editing, identification, sequencing, proteomics and metabolomics, Microbiosci is gradually becoming a leading custom service provider in delivering medicine microbiology solutions to clinical, pharmaceutical and veterinary. Recently, Microbiosci announced the release of its LPS extraction service to support managing endotoxins issues.
getnews.info
Creative Bioarray Offers a Broad Range of iPSC Reprogramming Kits to Accelerate Stem Cell Research
Creative Bioarray announced the release of its a broad range of iPSC reprogramming kits to accelerate stem cell research. New York, USA – September 30, 2022 – Creative Bioarray, one of the world’s leading biotechnology products and services providers, has been working hand-in-hand with scientists to provide the most cutting-edge and innovative research tools for life science research. Creative Bioarray remains a leading supplier of innovative, high-quality life science reagents to customers around the world, including pharmaceutical companies, universities, and research institutions, to advance life science research and enable new discoveries. Recently, Creative Bioarray announced the release of a broad range of iPSC reprogramming kits to accelerate stem cell research.
getnews.info
CD Genomics RNA-Solutions Platform Now Provides Whole Transcriptome Sequencing Service
Scientists at CD Genomics are ready to help detect various types of RNAs via meticulous and integrative approaches. Powered by the Illumina, Pacbio SMRT, and Nanopore sequencing platforms, CD Genomics offers services performed by de novo and reference-based transcriptome analysis of the global transcriptome response. New York, USA – September...
getnews.info
Creative Proteomics Cytokine Boosts Biomarker Analysis with the Human Luminex Array Platform
Creative Proteomics Cytokine announced the launch of the Human Luminex Array Platform, which enables simultaneous analysis of multiple cytokines, chemokines, and other protein biomarkers in human serum, plasma, and cell culture samples. New York, USA – September 30, 2022 – Cytokine, a subdivision of Creative Proteomics, specializes in providing cytokine...
getnews.info
The Leading Group Helps E-Commerce Entrepreneurs Scale Their Ventures on Autopilot
In a world where anything can be achieved with technology, people are beginning to rethink the nine-to-five lifestyle and are eager to discover new ways to make a living without being tied down to a desk all day. E-commerce is playing a huge role in this movement, and the industry has allowed thousands of entrepreneurs to free themselves from their nine-to-five jobs and enjoy the fruits of their passive-income generating business. Amid all this, The Leading Group is taking an active approach to helping e-commerce entrepreneurs set up ventures that gives them freedom and assurance anywhere in the world.
This machete is controlled by a plant yielding a robot arm
Some inventions are so strange they simply cannot help but catch the eye. Such is the case with David Bowen’s plant machete, first reported by designboom on Friday. The robot-machine sees a machete being yielded by a plant. Bowen an artists, inventor, had the following to say about his project on his website:
getnews.info
Why Is The Detail In Small Diamond Painting Lacking?
Experienced diamond art painters know that when it comes to the canvas size of people’s diamond art kit, bigger is sometimes better. This may not be good news for those who are new to the trade. Smaller paintings are less expensive and may be preferable when first experimenting with diamond art painting.
getnews.info
Joycoast Creates Personalized & Unforgettable Gifting Experiences With Eco-Friendly Wooden Sunglasses Program And Plants 10 Trees Per Product Sold
Joycoast specializes in creating high quality gifts crafted from natural materials that simultaneously help plant 10 trees with every product sold. Established in 2018 by Reese O’Toole, Joycoast is regarded as one of the penultimate companies to create exciting, unique, and earth friendly options for every discerning individual’s wardrobe. Getting their start in 2018 as a Chicago-based company, Joycoast swiftly gained popularity in local events both introducing their products and tree planting program, as well as supporting a wide variety of community efforts. Once word spread about Joycoast, assisted by a robust online shopping experience, their exquisite offerings began to gain traction in the accessory market across the United States for offering high-end sustainable wooden and natural material products, including wooden watches, sunglasses, Apple Watch bands, rings, and others. Understanding the importance of protecting the planet’s future, the company insists on only using wood harvested from responsibly managed FSC forests to create handcrafted products. As the company has grown, Joycoast has enjoyed finding a place in the niche market of innovative and exciting gifting options for its corporate partners.
getnews.info
Lepow Portable Monitor is A Good Choice for Daily Use
With plenty of devices most people are using nowadays, a portable display becomes essential for daily use. There are various brands that offer their best portable monitors for use with various devices, such as smartphone, tablet, game consoles, PC, laptop, and many others. Lepow portable monitor is one of the portable display options available in the market today. However, is it a good choice of portable display for daily use?
Artificial intelligence designs batteries that charge faster than humans can imagine
An artificial intelligence known as ‘Dragonfly’ has been used by researchers to design more efficient batteries.Scientists at Carnegie Mellon have used the tool to design better electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries, which would allow the batteries to charge faster.An electrolyte moves ions – atoms that have been charged by either gaining or losing an electron – between the two electrodes in a battery. Lithium ions are created at the negative electrode, the anode, and flow to the cathode where they gain electrons. When a battery charges, the ions move back to the anode.Battery innovations can take years to come to fruition...
