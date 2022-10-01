ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechCrunch

Despite the venture slowdown, fintech startups are still hiring

On September 28, LinkedIn released its Top Startups list, which is its self-described annual ranking of 50 emerging U.S. companies “gaining attention and recruiting top talent.” The professional networking site takes into consideration a variety of criteria based on its own data when coming up with the list: employment growth, engagement with the company and its employees, job interest and ability to attract talent from companies.
techunwrapped.com

Customer service is a source of income for 60% of Spanish organizations

The international CRM company, Salesforce, has launched the fifth edition of the report State of Service. It reflects the opinions of more than 8,000 professionals from 36 countries, 300 from Spain. The study analyzes how the priorities, challenges, success metrics and strategies in the world of corporate customer service, while their customers prioritize digital in these turbulent times for the economy.
getnews.info

Movington.com Introduces Platform for Real Estate Agents, Home Sellers Across the US

This company offers a technology solution for agents and home sellers who want the best possible deal for properties they put on the market. Movington.com, a real estate company, introduces its platform to agents, brokers, and home sellers across the country. Established in [insert year] by Dean and Daniel Baker, the company is an experienced team of top-producing real estate agents assisting home sellers to market their properties. The company is a sister company of Lake Havasu City Properties, the largest independently owned real estate company in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
getnews.info

Occupational Health Screenings Like Ongoing Drug Testing Benefit Workplaces in Valuable Ways

When safety matters most, ongoing drug testing is a must for effective workplaces. CredentialCheck explains the many valuable benefits of occupational health screenings and similar services for employers from a variety of industries. When safety matters most, ongoing drug testing is a must for effective workplaces. CredentialCheck explains the many...
itsecuritywire.com

PDI Technologies Announces New Solutions to Support Industry Transformation across Convenience Ecosystem

PDI Technologies, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, has announced additional innovations to help customers provide compelling experiences that drive revenue, simplify operations, and secure their operating environments. As the industry responds to ongoing changes,...
getnews.info

Dental Marketing Services Provides Full Range of Marketing Help

My Social Practice provides a full package of marketing strategies for dentists, endodontists, cosmetic dentists and orthodontists. The marketing professional team provides expert and innovative marketing skills to the niche market. My Social Practice is pleased to announce that the dental marketing services team provides search engine optimization, reputation management,...
getnews.info

QC Collective Introduces Quality Control Training for QC Managers, General Contractors, and Subcontractors

This company also offers training books for professionals who want to learn at their own pace. QC Collective, a private company, introduces its training programs and books on quality control mastery for qc managers, general contractors, and subcontractors. The company, established by a husband-and-wife team, is on a mission to help quality control professionals get the training they need to succeed, after having a very successful general contracting company themselves.
getnews.info

The GeoFocus Group Offers Premier Development Management and Pre-Construction Services

The GeoFocus Group is a Canadian company dedicated to providing quality construction services throughout Ontario. With a reputation for fiercely recovering delayed, troubled and/or distressed projects, now more than ever, The GeoFocus Group is being called upon to assist developers in the pre-development and pre-construction phases of the development life cycle, to ensure that risks are avoided and/or mitigated before they ever occur.
getnews.info

Play A Role In Making The World A Better Place For All

Join the latest campaign, and contribute to empowering all small businesses around the globe. According to SBA 2021, a survey concluded that there are 32.5 million small businesses in the US alone. With this large number, we can estimate the abundance of entrepreneurs not just in the USA but around the globe. Each year, many individuals and groups step forward to start their businesses. Many of these start-ups are initiatives of great minds who are devoted to bringing change for themselves, their families, and their countries. However, they have to face several barriers on their paths to success.
The Associated Press

Vehlo Names Automotive Software Veteran Ronda Lewis CRO

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Vehlo, a leading provider of software and financial solutions for the automotive repair industry, today announced the appointment of automotive software veteran and longtime dealer advocate Ronda Lewis as Chief Revenue Officer. The more than 20-year industry veteran will now drive Vehlo’s sales and marketing organization and go-to-market strategy while ensuring operational excellence. With notable stints at Cox Automotive, Dealertrack, and automotiveMastermind, Lewis brings to the role extensive M&A and private equity experience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005959/en/ Automotive software veteran Ronda Lewis is the new Chief Revenue Officer for Vehlo. (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info

Microbiosci Releases LPS Extraction Service to Support Managing Endotoxins Issues

Microbiosci announced the release of its LPS extraction service to support managing endotoxins issues. New York, USA – September 30, 2022 – Microbiosci, the mature branch of Creative Biogene, is designed especially for accelerating the development of microbial industry. With unique technologies and satisfactory services in microbial genome editing, identification, sequencing, proteomics and metabolomics, Microbiosci is gradually becoming a leading custom service provider in delivering medicine microbiology solutions to clinical, pharmaceutical and veterinary. Recently, Microbiosci announced the release of its LPS extraction service to support managing endotoxins issues.
getnews.info

Becca Klein to Launch Premium Online “Course on Courses”

New premium course on how to create an online course. Becca Klein, CEO and Founder of Blog & Biz, LLC, announced that she will be launching a brand new online course, Course College™, covering how to create, promote, launch, run, scale, and go evergreen with an online course. According...
