Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion
LINCOLN — With only 20 residents or so, Nenzel, Nebraska, easily qualifies as a tiny Sandhills village. And, with the only community of size, Valentine, 30 miles down U.S. Highway 20, the description “remote” works, too. One of Nenzel’s main calling cards is the lack of city lights to interfere with the starry nights. The […] The post Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Years of work: How Offutt Air Force Base got its new runway
BELLEVUE, Nebraska — The roar of jet engines returned to Offutt Air Force Base at 2:08 p.m. Friday, on a new runway that took more than a decade to fund and fully rebuild. Congress and the Air Force spent $172 million remaking the 80-year-old runway. They spent another $45 million moving the 55th Wing to […] The post Years of work: How Offutt Air Force Base got its new runway appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Three hospitalized, five displaced after north Lincoln apartment fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Five residents are displaced after a north Lincoln apartment Monday morning that crews battled for over an hour. The fire is at a small apartment complex near North 44th Street and Cornhusker Highway. Only one unit was affected, displacing five people. One adult and two...
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle drives through dining room of new Plattsmouth business
PLATTSMOUTH-A vehicle drove through two Plattsmouth businesses Saturday morning. Papa Reno Pizza located at 2202 8th Ave. in Plattsmouth had their soft opening earlier this week. According to their Facebook page they will be closed the remainder of the day as they assess the situation of a vehicle driving completely through their dining room.
UPDATE: Omaha Fire Department investigating building fire in downtown Omaha
The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened in the area of 14th & Grace Streets on Sunday morning.
klkntv.com
Hurricane Ian relief through Super Saver Stuff the Bus
Lincoln, Neb. (KLKN) — South Lincoln residents visiting the 56th and Highway 2 Super Saver we’re greeted at the door by students looking to make a change for Florida victims. The Skyview Learning Academy spent the day in the parking lot asking customers to consider donating basic sanitation...
WOWT
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
klkntv.com
Nebraskans head to Florida to provide disaster relief; more to leave soon
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraskans from multiple agencies are making their way to Florida to help with disaster relief across the state. Crews from the Lincoln Electric System departed early Wednesday morning and are expected to arrive in Florida sometime Friday. Volunteers with the American Red Cross have been...
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Tony Tran Jr. – DEGUNS
Meet Tony Tran Jr., sales associate at DEGUNS (DEGUNS.net). Tell us a little about your business. – Discount Enterprises, or DEGUNS, is the largest vendor in the Midwest of several well-known firearms brands, accessories, ammunition, and a whole lot more. Words simply cannot do justice in describing the selection we have available on hand and on order. As a Class 3 NFA Dealer, we aim to provide our customers with the best tools for shooting sports, hunting, or whatever your firearm needs may be. We also have a hundred yard outdoor range, a laser engraver/custom designer, and offer knife-sharpening services. Our spacious location, located in northeast Lincoln just 38 minutes from Omaha, gives us the opportunity to offer our customers thousands of new products, apparel, training classes, chp classes, and the helpful knowledge to further their firearm experience.
WOWT
Omaha health professionals prepare for radiological disaster
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You may not like to think about disasters, but preparedness could save lives. Health professionals in Omaha performed a practice exercise to help get ready for a radiological disaster. “All of these exercises that we do here at UNMC help prepare us and the community in...
klkntv.com
Art Bus LNK opens shop in library parking lot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln library visitors got the chance to spend a sunny Sunday making art inside a school bus. Each Sunday in October, Art Bus LNK will be found in a different parking lot. Today, it was at Bess Dodson Walt Library, with several waiting in line...
WOWT
Lincoln single-car crash kills 6
Summer-like warmth sticks with us to start the week before a fall chill arrives. Warehouse fire in Omaha industrial area shows large plumes of smoke. A fire in downtown Omaha kept firefighters busy Sunday. Summer-like warmth continues. Updated: 15 hours ago. Cool this morning but another summer-like afternoon is on...
klkntv.com
Six killed in crash near 56th and Randolph Streets in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Six people were killed early Sunday morning after a crash near 56th and Randolph Streets. The crash happened around 2:10 a.m., according to Lincoln Police. When officers arrived, they saw that an eastbound vehicle had hit a tree, police say. Five male occupants of the...
KETV.com
Large fire burns north of Downtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A large fire burned for half an hour north of downtown Omaha. Flames were seen shooting from that area from a KETV NewsWatch 7 skycam around 6 a.m. Fire investigators said the fire was at A1 Containers — no buildings were threatened and, no one had been hurt.
News Channel Nebraska
Cornfield fire west of Highway 50
SYRACUSE – Firefighters responded Sunday to a cornfield fire west of highway 50 and 34. Avoca and Weeping Water firefighters responded with mutual aid from Murdock and Eagle, Syracuse and Nehawka.
News Channel Nebraska
Groundbreaking for Columbus Harrah's postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The groundbreaking ceremony for an eastern Nebraska casino will have to wait a little longer. The groundbreaking event for Harrah's in Columbus, which was originally scheduled for next Tuesday, has been postponed. Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said the postponement was due to "unforeseen circumstances."
KRDO
Phone alerts responders after car hits tree, killing all 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Nebraska say a passenger’s cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree in a crash that killed all six of its young occupants. Five men in the car died at the scene of the crash in Lincoln in the wee hours of Sunday. A woman died later at a hospital. The victims ranged in age from 21 to 24. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. But they say it was reported by an iPhone that detected the impact and called responders automatically when the phone’s owner didn’t respond.
gotodestinations.com
Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha
Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
kmaland.com
Amazon Workers in Nebraska Still Unpaid
(Papillion) -- Some 140 workers at an Amazon distribution center in Papillion have still not been paid for two weeks of work done in August. Dan Riskowski, organizer for the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, said workers are owed approximately half a million dollars in wages and benefits. He recounted after one week's paychecks were held up, a superintendent assured workers they would be paid the following week and urged them to keep working.
