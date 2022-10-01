ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

Judge denies juvenile on the lam's request for time served

By Wells Foster
 2 days ago

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A juvenile who pleaded guilty to a home invasion will not get credit for time he spent violating his probation.

The boy’s original sentence included probation with a tether, but he eventually ran away, violating probation for five months.

That probation was revoked and the boy was locked up for the rest of his sentence. His attorneys argued that he should get credit for the five months he spent on the run.

The judge said no, but he did get credit for the time he previously spent in custody or on the tether.

