Suspected Las Vegas child murderer facing new allegations of choking 6-year-old with vacuum cord

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County grand jury added two more child abuse charges against a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son and storing his body in a freezer.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Brandon Toseland, 36, for the murder of Mason Dominguez in February. Dominguez’s body was discovered inside Toseland’s northeast valley garage concealed in a trash bag in a freezer.

Police arrested Toseland on Feb. 22 after Mason’s mother was able to sneak messages into her 7-year-old daughter’s shoe. A grand jury indicted Toseland in April on 10 charges, including murder, child abuse, kidnapping, and domestic violence.

with him for several days. He then told his girlfriend that Mason was deceased, documents said. (LVMPD/KLAS)

On Friday, the grand jury added two charges of child abuse involving his girlfriend’s other child, records showed. The two charges allege Toseland choked the girl with his arm and, in another alleged instance last year, with a vacuum cord.

The alleged incidents happened before Mason’s murder and Toseland’s arrest, documents indicated.

Mason Dominguez (KLAS)

When police arrested Toseland in February after a traffic stop, officers noticed a set of handcuffs where Mason’s mother was sitting in the passenger seat. Toseland was also in possession of her phone, documents said.

Detectives also located a large hole in the backyard, which they described as a potential grave.

Prosecutors said they are considering the death penalty should Toseland be convicted. Toseland has pleaded not guilty.

If you or someone you know is living with domestic violence, you can reach out for help by contacting SafeNest. You can call or text 24/7 to a confidential hotline phone number (702) 646-4981.

