ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Suspected Las Vegas child murderer facing new allegations of choking 6-year-old with vacuum cord

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County grand jury added two more child abuse charges against a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son and storing his body in a freezer.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Brandon Toseland, 36, for the murder of Mason Dominguez in February. Dominguez’s body was discovered inside Toseland’s northeast valley garage concealed in a trash bag in a freezer.

Family identifies Las Vegas boy, 4, found in freezer; man accused of killing him appears in court

Police arrested Toseland on Feb. 22 after Mason’s mother was able to sneak messages into her 7-year-old daughter’s shoe. A grand jury indicted Toseland in April on 10 charges, including murder, child abuse, kidnapping, and domestic violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLaZU_0iHPwPoM00
with him for several days. He then told his girlfriend that Mason was deceased, documents said. (LVMPD/KLAS)

On Friday, the grand jury added two charges of child abuse involving his girlfriend’s other child, records showed. The two charges allege Toseland choked the girl with his arm and, in another alleged instance last year, with a vacuum cord.

I-Team: Photos show freezer where Las Vegas 4-year-old was found dead after months of alleged abuse

The alleged incidents happened before Mason’s murder and Toseland’s arrest, documents indicated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36paZZ_0iHPwPoM00
Mason Dominguez (KLAS)

When police arrested Toseland in February after a traffic stop, officers noticed a set of handcuffs where Mason’s mother was sitting in the passenger seat. Toseland was also in possession of her phone, documents said.

Detectives also located a large hole in the backyard, which they described as a potential grave.

Prosecutors said they are considering the death penalty should Toseland be convicted. Toseland has pleaded not guilty.

LIST: Resources for victims of domestic violence, abuse

If you or someone you know is living with domestic violence, you can reach out for help by contacting SafeNest. You can call or text 24/7 to a confidential hotline phone number (702) 646-4981.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 16

Cynthia Hunt
2d ago

his sentence should simply be: GENERAL POPULATION..... PERIOD

Reply(1)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

UPDATE: Las Vegas Metro police find missing teen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl. Vanya Garcia, 16, was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, blue shorts, a floral print shirt, and pink shoes. According to police, she was last seen on Saturday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police investigate 2 unrelated homicides

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating two valley homicides early Monday morning. The first homicide was reported at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, and the second was reported near Eastern Avenue and Fremont Street. The homicides are unrelated to each other, according to police. Police said they will be providing more […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
news3lv.com

18-year-old dies in Henderson crash, suspected DUI

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An 18-year-old woman was killed in a car crash on U.S 95 on Monday. Nevada State Police reported to U.S 95 and mile marker 53 around 12: 30 a.m. Driver Taylor Madison was traveling southbound on U.S 95 when she failed to maintain her lane and drove northbound in front of the victim.
HENDERSON, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Child Abuse#Choking#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Lvmpd Klas Rrb
KRMG

Father, teenage son charged in killing of rapper PnB Rock

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A man who was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, and his 17-year-old son, were charged with murder in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant, authorities said. An FBI-led fugitive task force took 40-year-old Freddie Lee...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Las Vegas police capture fugitive after days on the run

(The Center Square) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has captured an inmate who escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center. LVMPD tweeted Thursday morning that Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was “taken into custody without incident.”. Duarte-Herrera, a 42-year-old immigrant from Nicaragua that had entered the U.S. illegally, was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A bicyclist was critically injured Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle in the southwest valley. The bicyclist was hit at around 5:42 a.m. near Cimarron Road and Rochelle Avenue and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to police. Police said the driver stayed at the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Retired Police officer remembers 1 October through poetry

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Harry Fagel was a police officer for 25 years,  but he has always been a poet. His career path often inspires his writing. On Oct. 1, 2017, the then-Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department captain rushed to Las Vegas from his home in Laughlin after hearing reports of a shooting. That night […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy