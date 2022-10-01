ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ClutchPoints

WATCH: Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson went absolutely berserk in Japan 3-point shootout

NBA fans in Japan were left disappointed by the news that Klay Thompson was going to sit out both of the Golden State Warriors’ exhibition games against the Washington Wizards due to a lack of fitness. Thompson more than made up for it, though, as he teamed up with superstar teammate Stephen Curry in what turned out to be an epic 3-point shootout.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Makes Opinion On Kyrie Irving Very Clear

It's safe to say that legendary NBA big man Kareem Abdul-Jabbar isn't the biggest fan of Kyrie Irving. The legendary Los Angeles Lakers star sounded off on the Brooklyn Nets point guard this week. Abdul-Jabbar is clearly frustrated by how many young fans look up to Irving. "Let’s make sure...
BROOKLYN, NY
Lebron James
ClutchPoints

Rachel Nichols drops shocking tell-all on Maria Taylor scandal that led to ESPN firing

Rachel Nichols, the former host of “The Jump,” was fired by ESPN last summer after a recording leaked of her making insensitive comments about Maria Taylor, who has now left the company for NBC Sports. On the latest episode of “All The Smoke” with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Nichols spilled the real truth about the […] The post Rachel Nichols drops shocking tell-all on Maria Taylor scandal that led to ESPN firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Devin Booker reacts to Suns’ shocking loss to Adelaide 36ers with viral LeBron James message to haters

The Phoenix Suns were upset by the Adelaide 36ers on Sunday. Phoenix started the majority of their key players and still came up short. The Suns have dealt with drama dating back to last season, and plenty of people around the league are concerned about their chances of competing this year. Suns’ star Devin Booker used an old LeBron James message to respond to the criticism.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

East Notes: Knicks, Julius Randle, Hornets, Cavs

Power forward Julius Randle appears to be just fine with the idea of the Knicks picking up the pace, even if it means less touches. “It’s just the way the game is going,” Randle said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There are so many more possessions, high-scoring games. So, it’s just the way the league is going and an adjustment that everybody has to make.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

The role Grizzlies played in Lakers’ Russell Westbrook trade talks with Pacers

The 2022-23 NBA season is about to kick off in around a couple of weeks, but the specter of a Russell Westbrook trade continues to loom large. However, the trade speculations with regards to the Los Angeles Lakers point guard is no longer as loud as it used to be during the early goings of the 2022 offseason. Among the things we know now about the Lakers’ interest in parting ways with Westbrook via trade is that the team explored the possibility of sending the former NBA MVP to the Indiana Pacers in a deal that the Memphis Grizzlies could have played a role in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James reacts to Patrick Mahomes pulling off plays you can’t even do in Madden

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to exact a little revenge on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the shellacking they received in the Super Bowl two seasons ago. The Chiefs have played an excellent first half. But no player has brought their A-game quite like Patrick Mahomes. With the Chiefs already leading 14-3 in the […] The post LeBron James reacts to Patrick Mahomes pulling off plays you can’t even do in Madden appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

The changes Russell Westbrook is making to fit in better with the Lakers amid trade rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of Russell Westbrook in July of 2021 was polarizing among their fanbase. Some fans doubted Westbrook’s fit alongside LeBron James, while some were excited especially after his strong season with the Washington Wizards. Fast forward to a year later, there are now rumblings about bringing the former MVP off the […] The post The changes Russell Westbrook is making to fit in better with the Lakers amid trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson’s heartbreaking reason why he’s unlikely to play in Japan Games

The Golden State Warriors are kicking off their 2022-23 NBA season with a slate of preseason games in Japan. Klay Thompson made the trip with the team but knew that he would likely not play in either contest against the Washington Wizards. Thompson is sitting out the NBA’s Japan Games to ensure he is completely […] The post Klay Thompson’s heartbreaking reason why he’s unlikely to play in Japan Games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
