The 2022-23 NBA season is about to kick off in around a couple of weeks, but the specter of a Russell Westbrook trade continues to loom large. However, the trade speculations with regards to the Los Angeles Lakers point guard is no longer as loud as it used to be during the early goings of the 2022 offseason. Among the things we know now about the Lakers’ interest in parting ways with Westbrook via trade is that the team explored the possibility of sending the former NBA MVP to the Indiana Pacers in a deal that the Memphis Grizzlies could have played a role in.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO