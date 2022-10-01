Read full article on original website
KGET 17
How much snow does California need to escape drought?
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Winter is coming. Will this winter’s snow and rain save California from its severe drought? To get a sense of how possible that outcome is, we first have to figure out how much we need. “That is the magic question,” said Andrew Schwartz, lead...
KGET 17
California governor takes back millions earmarked for raw sewage cleanup along border
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have dramatically improved water quality in two problematic areas along the California-Mexico border. The bill included $50 million to clean up the New River, which runs from Baja California to the Salton...
KGET 17
Nine significant bills Newsom acted on as signing deadline nears
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has picked up the pace at which he is signing and vetoing bills passed by the legislature as the Friday midnight deadline to do so nears. The governor has already taken action on hundreds of bills this year but a good number...
KGET 17
New law allows Californians to legally jaywalk
(KTLA) — A new law signed on Friday will allow Californians to legally jaywalk without being ticketed. Pedestrians can now cross the street outside of an intersection without breaking the law as long as it is safe to do so. The bill, AB 2147, also known as The Freedom...
