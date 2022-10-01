ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

KGET 17

How much snow does California need to escape drought?

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Winter is coming. Will this winter’s snow and rain save California from its severe drought? To get a sense of how possible that outcome is, we first have to figure out how much we need. “That is the magic question,” said Andrew Schwartz, lead...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET 17

New law allows Californians to legally jaywalk

(KTLA) — A new law signed on Friday will allow Californians to legally jaywalk without being ticketed. Pedestrians can now cross the street outside of an intersection without breaking the law as long as it is safe to do so. The bill, AB 2147, also known as The Freedom...
CALIFORNIA STATE

