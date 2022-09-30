ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

See the ArtPrize 2022 winners

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - ArtPrize 2022 ended Friday, but it isn’t your last chance to see the winning entries. Sixteen artists and venues received awards during ArtPrize’s closing ceremony Friday, Sept. 30 at Celebration Cinema Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artprize#Local Life#Sewing#Ac Hotels#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Side Project#Collegiate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
swmichigandining.com

Ex-Wife’s Famous Chicken (Battle Creek)

The thing I really miss about COVID was always riding solo at work. We typically ride two to a car because it makes economical sense but during COVID, there were several times the company put in a one to a car rule just to keep people separated. I’m not a...
BATTLE CREEK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy