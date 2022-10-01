ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Echo 3’ Gets First Look and November Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

By EJ Panaligan
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262j6S_0iHPvRc100

Apple announced the premiere date and shared a first look (pictured above) of “Echo 3,” the 10-episode action-thriller from Mark Boal and starring Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman, alongside Jessica Ann Collins. The show will premiere with the first three episodes on Wednesday, November 23, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through January 13, 2023.

The action series, filmed in Colombia with English and Spanish dialogue, follows Amber Chesborough (Collins), a young scientist who is the emotional heart of a small American family. When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother, Bambi (Evans), and her husband, Prince (Huisman) – two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts – struggle to find her against the backdrop of a secret war.

Additional cast includes Martina Gusman as Violetta, a prominent political columnist, James Udom, Maria Del Rosario, Alejandro Furth, Juan Pablo Raba and special guest star Bradley Whitford. The show’s narrative is based on the series “When Heroes Fly,” created by Omri Givon, and inspired by the novel by Amir Gutfreund.

“Echo 3” is produced for Apple TV+ by Keshet Studios, the US production arm of Keshet International. Boal serves as showrunner and director, executive producing alongside Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott, Jason Horwitch, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Mark Sourian, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman and Karni Ziv. Pablo Trapero directed four episodes, including the pilot, and serves as an executive producer.

Also in today’s television news:

DEALS

BeIN Media Group and Group One Holdings have announced an exclusive multi-year partnership to broadcast One Championship events live across the Middle East and North Africa for the first time in the MENA region. The partnership will mark the first time BeIN is distributing mixed martial arts content to its audiences, underlining the growth of the sport across the region and its growing fanbase.

BeIN Sports, the group’s flagship channel, will broadcast One’s international events with both Arabic and English commentary across 24 territories in the MENA region. Martial arts participation and engagement has notably grown significantly across MENA over the last few years. This announcement from ONE follows recent agreements with the Qatar Investment Authority and Media City Qatar, with hopes to become the leader in martial arts and gaming across the region.

PROGRAMMING

Digital channel studio Best Ever Channels and comedy-based The Stand Group, Inc., announced its brand-new FAST channel, WItz-Comedy TV, which will debut November 2022 with new original series and standup comedy specials. Talent attached to Witz-Comedy TV include Sal Vulcano, Ari Shaffir, Big Jay Oakerson, Laurie Kilmartin, Rich Vos, Bonnie McFarlane, Bret Ernst, Yannis Pappis and more.

WItz Original Series, such as “Upstairs at The Stand,” “Passed” and more, will join the new channel’s comedy programming lineup. Also featured in the lineup are Vos’ “Anonymous,” an new comedy special and the first production shot at an Narcotics Anonymous convention and Laurie Kilmartin’s “45 Jokes About My Dead Dad.” Angry Buddha will produce its slate of specials and original programming for the WItz network, with WItz’s Jonathan Schwartz working with the production company to develop additional new series, features and formats for Witz.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Reveals Official Paramount Network Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Paramount Network shared the official trailer for the fifth season of “Yellowstone,” which returns on Nov. 13 with two episodes. The new trailer opens with Kevin Costner’s John Dutton being sworn in as Governor of Montana, and previews the chaos that immediately follows. “Yellowstone” comes from “Wind River” director Taylor Sheridan, and the show’s cast alongside Costner includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham. Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will...
NFL
Variety

David E. Kelley’s ‘The Calling’ Unveils First Look Ahead of November Premiere (TV News Roundup)

The first look of David E. Kelley’s investigative drama series “The Calling” were released Monday by Peacock, offering a glimpse into the show ahead of its Nov. 10 debut on the streamer. Adapted from a series of novels by author Dror Mishani, the show’s plot follows a New York Police Department detective named Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbush), who typically relies on spirituality to guide his pursuit of truth until one investigation makes him rethink his beliefs. The series stars Wilbush, Juliana Canfield, Karen Robinson and Michael Mosley. One image highlights a particularly tense, yet slightly absurd moment where Wilbush is locked...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Alaska Daily’ Shows Us an Appealingly Dogged Side of Hilary Swank: TV Review

Tom McCarthy’s “Spotlight” is the single best film about journalism of our era. So while it comes as no surprise that the writer-director’s take on life at a daily paper for ABC is substantially better than the average 2020s network drama, it’s certainly good news. On the McCarthy-created “Alaska Daily,” Hilary Swank plays Eileen Fitzgerald, a high-powered newspaper reporter whose reporting comes into question in the pilot’s early going; her losing her job is as much about the claims against her work as it is about the fact that her sudden vulnerability opens up a conversation about her habit of talking...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Boal
Person
Ari Shaffir
Person
Sal Vulcano
Person
Prince
Person
Laurie Kilmartin
Person
Michiel Huisman
Person
Samantha Bee
TVGuide.com

New Fall Shows 2022: Here's What to Watch and What to Skip

Fall TV season is the best time of the year for misunderstood investigators, troubled reporters, amnesiac time travelers, Old West widows, feuding country music stars, and flannel-wearing demon hunters. If you're looking to make space in your watchlist for a new network drama but can't decide if you're in the mood for a rookie FBI agent or a firefighter, let TV Guide point the way. Our guide to the best and worst new fall shows of 2022 has the premiere dates, trailers, cast lists, and plot breakdowns for this year's new broadcast dramas, but it also answers the most important question you can ask of any show: Is it good?
TV SERIES
Variety

Natalie Morales Joins CBS News

Long-time followers of Natalie Morale no doubt remember her stints on NBC News’ “Today” and “Dateline.” Going forward, they will have to look for her instead on CBS News’ “CBS Mornings” and “48 Hours.” Morales will take up new duties as a correspondent for CBS News, all the while keeping her role as the moderator of CBS’ daytime roundtable, “The Talk.” She joined CBS in 2021 after a 22-year stint at NBC News. “Natalie is one of the best in the business and a welcome addition to CBS News,” said Neeraj Khemlani, co-president of CBS’ news and stations unit, in a...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Mariska Hargitay Has a Message for Kelli Giddish Ahead of Her 'Law & Order: SVU' Exit

Kelli Giddish's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-stars are not happy about her sudden departure. A month after Giddish, 42, confirmed she would be exiting the long-running NBC drama series sometime during season 24, Mariska Hargitay paid tribute to her at an event celebrating the upcoming premiere. "She is one of my favorite actors that I've ever worked with, and we got to build something really beautiful together and really learned together because our characters had quite a journey," Hargitay told Entertainment Tonight.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Television News#New York Public Radio#Mixed Martial Arts#Spanish#American#Keshet International#Keshet Studios
Variety

Planned Parenthood Slams Netflix’s ‘Blonde’ for Contributing to ‘Anti-Abortion Propaganda’

After making its Netflix debut on Sept. 28, Andrew Dominick’s “Blonde” has received an intense wave of criticism among viewers for several reasons, largely centering on its depiction and fictionalization of Marilyn Monroe’s life, which has been described as “exploitative.” Now Planned Parenthood has released a statement against the film, alleging it contributes to “anti-abortion propaganda.” In the film, based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same title, Monroe (played by Ana de Armas) is seen being forced to go through two illegal abortions, both of which leave a lasting scar on the Hollywood star. One scene in particular shows...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay – ‘Bones and All’ Is Too Delicious for the Writing Branch to Ignore

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Sept. 30, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay CATEGORY COMMENTARY: The most progressive...
MOVIES
Variety

Apple’s Godzilla and the Titans Live-Action Series Casts Anders Holm (EXCLUSIVE)

Anders Holm has joined the cast of the live-action Godzilla and the Titans series at Apple in a recurring role, Variety has learned exclusively. Holm is the latest addition to the the series, joining previously announced cast members Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, Elisa Lasowski, Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell and Mari Yamamoto. Character details are being kept under wraps. The show hails from Legendary Television and is a part of the company’s growing Monsterverse franchise. Per the official description of the series, “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the...
TV SERIES
Variety

Hardy Recovering From ‘Significant Injuries’ Following Tour Bus Crash: ‘Please Keep Our Road Family in Your Prayers’

Country singer-songwriter Hardy and his touring team are recovering from a bus accident that occurred early Sunday morning. The singer took to social media to update fans, revealing that all four people who were on the bus, including himself, “were all treated for significant injuries.” Michael Wilson Hardy was on the road after completing two shows in Bristol, Tenn., which is when the tour bus overturned on a portion of Interstate 40 West near Nashville, according to a report by the Tennessean. The artist has already been released from the hospital, “ordered by the doctors to recover for the next...
BRISTOL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Danielle Deadwyler Gives an Oscar-Worthy Performance in ‘Till,’ But Will Enough Voters Watch the Film?

We have Denzel Washington’s single teardrop. We have Viola Davis’ runny nose. And now, we have Danielle Deadwyler’s lip quiver, expertly executed in Chinonye Chukwu’s deeply moving drama “Till.” Another best actress contender emerges although I wish the film could rise to the level of Deadwyler’s performance.   The sturdy drama follows Mamie Till-Mobley (Deadwyler), the mother of Emmett Till, whose abduction and lynching in 1955 sparked global outrage and served as an important catalyst in the civil rights movement. “Till” charts Mamie’s grief, as well as her pursuit of justice. But getting people to see a movie about such a horrific...
MOVIES
Variety

Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ to Release This Year, Apple Drops Trailer

In a surprise shift to this year’s awards season, Will Smith’s next film “Emancipation” will release in 2022 after all. Apple announced the news Monday, releasing the first trailer for the Antoine Fuqua-directed historical drama. “Emancipation” premieres in theaters on Dec. 2 and will stream on Apple TV+ starting Dec. 9. Though “Emancipation” had originally been set for a 2022 release date, Apple elected to delay the film to 2023 after Smith became embroiled in controversy for slapping Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards. The embattled actor has since publicly apologized for his actions, sharing an emotional video released online in...
MOVIES
Variety

‘SNL’ Parodies Nicole Kidman’s Iconic AMC Ad With Hilarious Twist

Nicole Kidman’s AMC ad has achieved a new level of pop culture prominence. The so campy, you have to love it ode to the power of cinema has been meme’d, made into t-shirts and inspired audiences to stand and salute since it first started airing over a year ago. And now, “Saturday Night Live” has weighed in with its own take, one that perfectly satirizes the cultish response to the 60-second spot. In it, Chloe Fineman channels Kidman’s Australian accent, runway strut as she finds her seat in the auditorium, and the kind of dramatic hand gestures that exist in...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Vanessa Guillen Doc, About Soldier Whose Murder Sparked Military Reform, Heads to Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

The tragic death — and subsequent sweeping justice movement — of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen is the center of a new documentary coming to Netflix later this fall. “I Am Vanessa Guillen,” from director Christy Wegener, will tell Guillen’s tragic but galvanizing tale, about a young woman who dreamed of a military career. In 2020, however, after telling her mother she was being sexually harassed on the Fort Hood army base, Guillen was murdered by a fellow soldier. Her story sparked an international movement of assault victims demanding action. The project follows her family’s fight for historic reform, a journey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

Terry Bradshaw Says He Is Now ‘Cancer Free’ in On-Air Address Revealing Private Health Battle: ‘I Feel Like My Old Self’

Terry Bradshaw took a moment on this week’s “Fox NFL Sunday” broadcast to address concerns regarding his health status, revealing that he has undergone two surgeries within the last year after being diagnosed with bladder cancer and a form of skin cancer. “Last week on the show, I ran out of breath… A lot of people were asking, ‘What’s wrong with me? What’s happened to me physically?’ I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life,” Bradshaw began, speaking during a panel discussion on the broadcast. The 74-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers legend and NFL broadcasting...
NFL
Variety

How ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Used Folklore, Spiders and Snakes to Update Witchy Looks From the Original

It’s been 30 years since the first “Hocus Pocus,” which ended with the Sanderson sisters Winnie (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy) disintegrating. The Sanderson sisters are back in “Hocus Pocus 2,” now streaming on Disney+. After a brief backstory intro, Salem teen Becca (Whitney Peak) is fooled into lighting the black flame candle by Gilbert (Sam Richardson), the owner of the magic shop, formerly the Sanderson sisters’ home. And thus, the sisters are resurrected. Costume designer Sal Perez resurrected the trio’s outfits and then went even farther to breathe new life into the beloved property. At the...
MOVIES
Variety

AMC’s ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Finds New Life in Historical Revamp of Anne Rice’s Iconic Novel: TV Review

As every network jockeys to own the shiniest piece of IP possible to attract distracted viewers, the best thing to say about any adaptation is that it honors the source material while also evolving it, believably and purposefully, to fit a new medium. AMC aims to do exactly that with “Interview With the Vampire,” the first installment of what it’s calling “The Immortal Universe,” having bought the rights to many of Anne Rice’s most iconic works. With both the books and evocative 1994 film to contend with, creator Rolin Jones (“Perry Mason”) took on an admittedly enormous challenge. How do you...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

84K+
Followers
61K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy