Who Fleetwood Mac Was Before Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham

Fleetwood Mac is the band behind “Dreams,” “Go Your Own Way,” and “The Chain.” However, this legendary rock group didn’t always feature the songwriting pair of Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham. Here’s what we know about Fleetwood Mac before its final lineup change.

Who were the original Fleetwood Mac members?

FLEETWOOD MAC featuring members Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, and John McVie | GAB Archive/Redferns via Getty Images

They’re a Grammy Award-winning band, also earning their place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. However, Fleetwood Mac had many lineup changes, only including Nicks and Buckingham after already releasing a handful of albums.

The original members of Fleetwood Mac were Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Peter Green, and Jeremy Spencer. Later, Danny Kirwan, Christine McVie, and Bob Welch were added to the Fleetwood Mac lineup. It was Welch’s decision to leave the group that led to Nicks and Buckingham joining Fleetwood Mac.

Fleetwood Mac songs without Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks

In 1968, this band released Mr. Wonderful, featuring “Stop Messin’ Round,” “I’ve Lost My Baby,” and “Need Your Love Tonight.” That same year, the group released their collection, known as Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac.

The next year, this band released albums Then Play On, The Pious Bird of Good Omen, and Blues Jam in Chicago, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. The group was still working on their unique sound, stepping away from blues-driven music to somewhere between rock, folk, and blues.

It wasn’t until their 1975 self-titled release that Fleetwood Mac was joined by Nicks and Buckingham, officially finding its footing with this collection sometimes referred to as “Fleetwood Mac’s White Album.”

Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac

Around the same time, Buckingham and Nicks were releasing music as a two-piece band, including their full-length, self-titled album. However, Buckingham Nicks didn’t land as well as the songwriters anticipated.

According to Music Spotlight Magazine, the lineup change was sparked by Welsh, who

announced his departure from Fleetwood Mac. Fleetwood turned to a guitarist he’d heard at a studio called Sound City — Buckingham. Convinced of Buckingham Nicks’ potential, a meeting was arranged at El Carmen — a local Mexican restaurant in Beverly Hills.

“We did everything on instinct,” Fleetwood mentioned, the same magazine reported. “Nobody ever auditioned.”

“We all really got on well,” Christine McVie said. “Stevie was a bright, very humorous, very direct tough little thing. I liked her instantly, and Lindsey, too.”

Nicks and Buckingham joined the group as a duo, appearing as songwriters for the group. Together, they created several originals for the group, including the chart-topping hit “Dreams” and “Rhiannon.”

Most of Buckingham and Nicks’ relationship was made public thanks to Fleetwood Mac and revealing songs by both artists. Years later, Nicks appeared as solo artist, releasing “Edge of Seventeen” and earning recognition for her work within and outside of the rock band.

