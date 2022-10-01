ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

littlerocksoiree.com

Dive Into the October Issue of Soirée

Community and giving back are at the core of all we do at Little Rock Soirée, but they take center stage each October with our annual Philanthropy Issue. A Festival of Trees for an Evergreen Need // CARTI Tux 'n' Trees co-chairs Nicole Matsoukas and Terry Vick are ready to ante up to support cancer research and treatment in Arkansas. Read it here.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

37 Arkansas farms to be inducted into the Arkansas Century Program

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture will induct 37 farms from 25 different counties into the Arkansas Century Program on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Arkansas State capital, According to a news release. The 37 farms are located in the following counties: Arkansas, Baxter, Benton,...
ARKANSAS STATE
weatherboy.com

Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas

Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

Archeologist to share results of 2022 excavations in SW Arkansas

Dr. Carl Drexler, the Arkansas Archeological Survey’s archeologist at the Southern Arkansas University Research Station, will present “Continuity and Change in Native and Settler Salt Production at the Holman Springs Site in Sevier County, Arkansas” at the next meeting of the Ouachita Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society.
ARKANSAS STATE
xpopress.com

49th Annual Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show 2022

In its 49th year, the Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral & Geology Society invites you and your family to an amazing show featuring Gems, Minerals, Fossils, Jewelry, Beads, Kid's Dig, and Demonstrations. Vendors from across the country and Arkansas will be showcasing many incredible mineral specimens you do not want to...
CABOT, AR
matadornetwork.com

Top Hot Springs, Arkansas, Airbnbs Near Downtown and Lake Hamilton

Cast yourself away to Hot Springs, Arkansas, and you can take your pick from no less than eight thermal bath houses without stepping out of downtown. A short drive out of the city and you’ll be in the clutches of the Hot Springs National Park, the Ouachita National Forest, and the banks of Lake Hamilton. Not forgetting the mandatory day trip to Magic Springs where rides vary from soothing to scary. All these spots are within easy reach of the best Hot Springs Airbnbs.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KOLR10 News

Missouri health executives plead guilty in widespread fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Two former executives of a Missouri health nonprofit have pleaded guilty to their roles in a corruption scheme that ensnared several Arkansas elected officials and lobbyists, federal prosecutors said. Bontiea Bernedette Goss, 63, and her husband, Tommy Ray Goss, 66, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to conspiracy charges arising from […]
ARKANSAS STATE
menastar.com

Gov. Hutchinson speaks about $54 million plan for electric vehicles in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Hutchinson spoke out Friday about the expanding opportunities for electric vehicle industries in Arkansas. According to the news release the state was approved to receive $54 million in federal grants over the next five years, which will be used to work with partners in the installation of accessible charging stations throughout Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas

Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
ARKANSAS STATE
topshelfmusicmag.com

Arkansas’ newest hidden gem: FORMAT Festival day one

In the heart of lakes country in Northwestern Arkansas sits a city by the name of Bentonville. A relatively small town, notable mostly for being the birthplace and headquarters of the world’s largest retailer, Walmart. Recently, however, Bentonville has another burgeoning claim-to-fame in hosting the nation’s newest up-and-coming music...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

New report shows food deserts are common in Arkansas

A report out of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement shows food deserts are common here in Arkansas. Food deserts are areas where it's hard to get access to healthy foods. That can lead to obesity and other health problems. President and CEO of ‘ACHI’ Joe Thompson says one reason...
ARKANSAS STATE
roadtirement.com

St Joseph Center in North Little Rock

We stayed here for free as part of Harvest Hosts. A treat to have not only a sustainable farm but an historic site too. We found a wonderful and historic location in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The St. Joseph Center is a non-profit organization based on a historic building that was once a children’s orphanage run by the Catholic Church. The impressive structure was built in 1910 and currently there are several Artist’s Studios inside the spacious old building that houses other functions.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
dallasexaminer.com

The Little Rock Nine anniversary: “Silence is not an option”

In September 1957, nine Black teenagers started the new school year and changed history. Minnijean Brown, Elizabeth Eckford, Ernest Green, Thelma Mothershed, Melba Pattillo, Gloria Ray, Terrence Roberts, Jefferson Thomas and Carlotta Walls were all between 15 and 17 years old when they became the first Black students to enroll at Little Rock Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, three years after the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision ended legal segregation in public schools.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

