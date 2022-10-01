Read full article on original website
littlerocksoiree.com
Dive Into the October Issue of Soirée
Community and giving back are at the core of all we do at Little Rock Soirée, but they take center stage each October with our annual Philanthropy Issue. A Festival of Trees for an Evergreen Need // CARTI Tux 'n' Trees co-chairs Nicole Matsoukas and Terry Vick are ready to ante up to support cancer research and treatment in Arkansas. Read it here.
KATV
37 Arkansas farms to be inducted into the Arkansas Century Program
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture will induct 37 farms from 25 different counties into the Arkansas Century Program on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Arkansas State capital, According to a news release. The 37 farms are located in the following counties: Arkansas, Baxter, Benton,...
weatherboy.com
Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas
Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
As fall swoops through the Natural State, there is not shortage of events in central Arkansas that you can enjoy in the wonderful weather.
arkadelphian.com
Archeologist to share results of 2022 excavations in SW Arkansas
Dr. Carl Drexler, the Arkansas Archeological Survey’s archeologist at the Southern Arkansas University Research Station, will present “Continuity and Change in Native and Settler Salt Production at the Holman Springs Site in Sevier County, Arkansas” at the next meeting of the Ouachita Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society.
KTLO
Governor looks to expand electric vehicle infrastructure in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK – I would like to talk about how we are expanding opportunities for electric vehicle industries in our state. First, to make driving electric vehicles in Arkansas a possibility for many, the infrastructure must be there to support it. We are working hard to make that happen.
Pumpkins and mazes, fresh air and spaces: Fun central Arkansas fall family day trips
Some fun pumpkin patches in and around central Arkansas for family fun.
From Arkansas to D.C.: Benton teen speaks at White House conference
On September 28th the White House held a conference over Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. Center Arkansas teen, Bella Crowe, was invited to the White House for the conference to give a youth perspective.
Kait 8
Institution announces $2.6 million investment into several Northeast Arkansas projects
CLARKSDALE, Ms. (KAIT) – There are some ongoing projects in Northeast Arkansas that will be getting the extra help they need. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Delta Regional Authority announced an investment of $2,674,232 to help boost economic development and improve the quality of life for Arkansas communities and residents.
xpopress.com
49th Annual Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show 2022
In its 49th year, the Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral & Geology Society invites you and your family to an amazing show featuring Gems, Minerals, Fossils, Jewelry, Beads, Kid's Dig, and Demonstrations. Vendors from across the country and Arkansas will be showcasing many incredible mineral specimens you do not want to...
matadornetwork.com
Top Hot Springs, Arkansas, Airbnbs Near Downtown and Lake Hamilton
Cast yourself away to Hot Springs, Arkansas, and you can take your pick from no less than eight thermal bath houses without stepping out of downtown. A short drive out of the city and you’ll be in the clutches of the Hot Springs National Park, the Ouachita National Forest, and the banks of Lake Hamilton. Not forgetting the mandatory day trip to Magic Springs where rides vary from soothing to scary. All these spots are within easy reach of the best Hot Springs Airbnbs.
Missouri health executives plead guilty in widespread fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Two former executives of a Missouri health nonprofit have pleaded guilty to their roles in a corruption scheme that ensnared several Arkansas elected officials and lobbyists, federal prosecutors said. Bontiea Bernedette Goss, 63, and her husband, Tommy Ray Goss, 66, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to conspiracy charges arising from […]
thv11.com
Arkansas pumpkin patches opening despite challenges
It's October, and many of us are thinking about Halloween. What better place to go than a pumpkin patch? But some challenges are threatening this holiday tradition.
menastar.com
Gov. Hutchinson speaks about $54 million plan for electric vehicles in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Hutchinson spoke out Friday about the expanding opportunities for electric vehicle industries in Arkansas. According to the news release the state was approved to receive $54 million in federal grants over the next five years, which will be used to work with partners in the installation of accessible charging stations throughout Arkansas.
KTLO
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Scott Plantation Settlement to host High Cotton on the Bayou Festival this weekend
The High Cotton on the Bayou Festival in Scott will be held this Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Festival organizer Sara Gipson said the event is held at the Scott Plantation Settlement. “It is the home of 20 original plantation buildings, which will be open for...
topshelfmusicmag.com
Arkansas’ newest hidden gem: FORMAT Festival day one
In the heart of lakes country in Northwestern Arkansas sits a city by the name of Bentonville. A relatively small town, notable mostly for being the birthplace and headquarters of the world’s largest retailer, Walmart. Recently, however, Bentonville has another burgeoning claim-to-fame in hosting the nation’s newest up-and-coming music...
KHBS
New report shows food deserts are common in Arkansas
A report out of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement shows food deserts are common here in Arkansas. Food deserts are areas where it's hard to get access to healthy foods. That can lead to obesity and other health problems. President and CEO of ‘ACHI’ Joe Thompson says one reason...
roadtirement.com
St Joseph Center in North Little Rock
We stayed here for free as part of Harvest Hosts. A treat to have not only a sustainable farm but an historic site too. We found a wonderful and historic location in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The St. Joseph Center is a non-profit organization based on a historic building that was once a children’s orphanage run by the Catholic Church. The impressive structure was built in 1910 and currently there are several Artist’s Studios inside the spacious old building that houses other functions.
dallasexaminer.com
The Little Rock Nine anniversary: “Silence is not an option”
In September 1957, nine Black teenagers started the new school year and changed history. Minnijean Brown, Elizabeth Eckford, Ernest Green, Thelma Mothershed, Melba Pattillo, Gloria Ray, Terrence Roberts, Jefferson Thomas and Carlotta Walls were all between 15 and 17 years old when they became the first Black students to enroll at Little Rock Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, three years after the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision ended legal segregation in public schools.
