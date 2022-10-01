ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
13News Now

What to know about flooding in Hampton Roads today

NORFOLK, Va. — A nor'easter spawned by Ian's remnants will bring wind and tidal flooding to coastal Virginia and North Carolina Monday, but not nearly as much as was expected. The remnants of Ian combined with a cold front over the weekend, forming a new storm off the Mid-Atlantic...
VIRGINIA STATE
WNCT

Coastal Va., Outer Banks prepare for potentially severe flooding

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Residents of coastal Virginia and parts of the Outer Banks were bracing Sunday for the potential of severe tidal flooding, beginning overnight Monday. CLICK HERE for the latest weather conditions Remnants of Hurricane Ian have moved offshore and formed a nor’easter that is expected to pile even more water into an already inundated […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Motorcycle#Travel Destinations#Construction Maintenance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
13News Now

'The waves were massive' | Outer Banks kite surfers use storm winds ahead of Hurricane Ian to their advantage

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — While some take incoming storm conditions as a chance to go inside or travel elsewhere, others use it to maybe find a little extra adventure. That's what Karl Kniffin, Outer Banks resident and kite surfer, did Thursday ahead of the second landfall of Hurricane Ian, which was later downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone.
ENVIRONMENT
13News Now

Here's how many people are without power in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON, Va. — As of 11:45 p.m. Friday, there were more than 48,000 power outages in the Hampton Roads area, according to the Dominion Energy outage tracker. The highest numbers were reported from Norfolk, where 16,469 Dominion customers had reported power outages, and Virginia Beach, where there were 12,832.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy