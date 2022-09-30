Read full article on original website
Squatters take over a Colorado home; now, the owner is in a homeless shelter
B. Lin found herself homeless after her good intentions squared off against bad people. The clash led to squatters illegally occupying and trashing her once-nice home in a middle-class neighborhood in northeast Colorado Springs. And for more than three months, Lin has been seesawing between living in her car and...
Dogs rescued from neglect and unsanitary living conditions
y of the Pikes Peak Region's Animal Law Enforcement team rescued two dogs who had been neglected and living in unsanitary conditions last week.
Pueblo Firefighters set to compete in Battle of the Bands
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A band entirely made up of firefighters from the Pueblo Fire Department, is set to compete in one of Denver’s largest events that support the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). The so-called “Partially Stable Band,” has played in Colorado for more than 23 years, including at dozens of festivals, fundraisers, and bars across […]
KRDO
Lake Pueblo boat owners were only notified through a Facebook group about power outage
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The electricity is shut down permanently at North Shore Marina on Lake Pueblo. The owner and operator of the North Shore Marina, Connie Jack believes it will cost millions of dollars to fix the electricity. She does not see the power coming on anytime soon. Colorado Parks...
springsmag.com
3 of the Best New Restaurants to Go Try Now
If you’re looking for the hottest new dining destinations in Colorado Springs, we have the scoop on three fresh placements on the food and beverage scene. These diversified establishments all bring a new wave of quality — and with it some welcome cultural fusion cuisine that ranges across town from the Academy corridor to Cheyenne Mountain. Here are the Springs’ tastiest newbies — three of the best new restaurants that rightfully have everybody buzzing for bites.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
While it is definitely not recommend to eat burgers on a regular basis, you can easily enjoy one from time to time, especially if is your favorite comfort food. After all, it is all about a balanced diet. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some truly taste burgers.
United Airlines drops LAX route to Colorado Springs, among cuts
A spokesperson for United Airlines claimed that most of the dropped routes would be resumed at some point in the future.
KRDO
Colorado Parks and Wildlife conducts checkpoints during a busy hunting weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Saturday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) had crews out at checkpoints about an hour east of Colorado Springs at Punkin Center. They were stopping drivers that had been hunting. Hunters were required to go to the check station to get their vehicles checked. According to CPW, they have been planning this for around 6 months.
KKTV
‘We can’t do anything’: Colorado Springs non-profit victims of continued theft
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs non-profit is reportedly the victim of over $17,000 in theft and property destruction over the last three months. The non-profit known as PikeRide provides e-bicycles for the public to use in everyday transportation. However, their services are now becoming harder to provide as their bikes are being stolen and destroyed.
Boat owners clear out belongings after CPW shuts off marina power on Lake Pueblo
On Wednesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife shut off power to the marina after a report found the electrical services were "dangerously" out of compliance. Owner says power won't be back on for months.
Manitou Springs Home Has an Amazing View of Garden of the Gods
People often use the phrase "million dollar views" when talking about a home with a picturesque landscape surrounding the home. If you are going to pay a premium for a view, you will certainly want to see this Manitou Springs home. The view from this home is worth $3.1 million...
14 of the Most Notorious Serial Killers With Connections to Colorado
On the surface, Colorado is known for its stunning mountains, happening nightlife, and nearly year-round sunshine. However, if you look closer, you'll find the Centennial State has a dark side. For starters, Fremont County is home to ADX Florence, a maximum security prison housing shockingly dangerous criminals — including cartel...
goworldtravel.com
Visiting the Pioneer Cemeteries of Custer County, Colorado
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. Rare wildflowers, prairie grass, tumbleweeds, sagebrush and ornamental wrought iron fences dot the 200-year-old pioneer cemeteries of Custer County, Colorado. Among them are Ula, Rosita, Silver Cliff, Hope, Assumption, Beulah and numerous...
agjournalonline.com
Arkansas Valley home of iconic Pueblo chile
The iconic Pueblo chile is having kind of a moment right now. Beloved for its meaty texture and, of course, its fiery heat, you can find the pepper in everything from salsas and hot sauce to beer and fudge. But if it hadn’t been for an inherited seed stock – and a little luck – Pueblo’s most famous chile variety might have been lost forever.
KKTV
Power restored to over 2,700 in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (10/2): All power has been restored to customers. Colorado Springs Utilities said this was caused by equipment failure. PREVIOUS (10/1, 8:25 p.m.): Over 800 people are without power in southeast Colorado Springs. This came after an outage left over 2,700 people without power. The...
Shooting on North Academy Blvd. leaves man injured
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Saturday morning. Shortly before 3:40 a.m., officers were notified of a shooting near North Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. The reporting witness told CSPD that a victim left the scene in a silver Nissan sedan. When […]
KKTV
Springs police officer hurt in crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Springs police officer suffered minor injuries after their patrol cruiser was hit Sunday morning. The police department says the officer was on their way to a call and was heading south on Circle when a northbound car abruptly turned in front of them. “Vehicles...
Reported shooting in Colorado Springs leaves one man in hospital
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after reportedly being shot and fleeing the scene in a car, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Just after 3:30 a.m. police received the report of a shooting in the 1000 block of North Academy Blvd and learned the The post Reported shooting in Colorado Springs leaves one man in hospital appeared first on KRDO.
Escaped Colorado inmate stole $700,000 while in prison, indictment says
A man who escaped from a federal prison in 2018 may have stolen more than $700,000 while he was still behind bars, according to an indictment.
These five Colorado counties are most at risk of natural disasters
Ever wonder whether or not your Colorado home is at risk of serious consequences due to a natural disaster? The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a map that depicts the level of risk around the entire country by county. While overall risk isn't as high in Colorado compared to some spots along the coast, a few counties have a level of risk worth talking about. In order to determine the level of natural disaster risk that exists in a given county, FEMA considered how...
