Colorado Springs, CO

KXRM

Pueblo Firefighters set to compete in Battle of the Bands

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A band entirely made up of firefighters from the Pueblo Fire Department, is set to compete in one of Denver’s largest events that support the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). The so-called “Partially Stable Band,” has played in Colorado for more than 23 years, including at dozens of festivals, fundraisers, and bars across […]
PUEBLO, CO
City
Colorado Springs, CO
springsmag.com

3 of the Best New Restaurants to Go Try Now

If you’re looking for the hottest new dining destinations in Colorado Springs, we have the scoop on three fresh placements on the food and beverage scene. These diversified establishments all bring a new wave of quality — and with it some welcome cultural fusion cuisine that ranges across town from the Academy corridor to Cheyenne Mountain. Here are the Springs’ tastiest newbies — three of the best new restaurants that rightfully have everybody buzzing for bites.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

While it is definitely not recommend to eat burgers on a regular basis, you can easily enjoy one from time to time, especially if is your favorite comfort food. After all, it is all about a balanced diet. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some truly taste burgers.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

‘We can’t do anything’: Colorado Springs non-profit victims of continued theft

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs non-profit is reportedly the victim of over $17,000 in theft and property destruction over the last three months. The non-profit known as PikeRide provides e-bicycles for the public to use in everyday transportation. However, their services are now becoming harder to provide as their bikes are being stolen and destroyed.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
goworldtravel.com

Visiting the Pioneer Cemeteries of Custer County, Colorado

Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. Rare wildflowers, prairie grass, tumbleweeds, sagebrush and ornamental wrought iron fences dot the 200-year-old pioneer cemeteries of Custer County, Colorado. Among them are Ula, Rosita, Silver Cliff, Hope, Assumption, Beulah and numerous...
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
agjournalonline.com

Arkansas Valley home of iconic Pueblo chile

The iconic Pueblo chile is having kind of a moment right now. Beloved for its meaty texture and, of course, its fiery heat, you can find the pepper in everything from salsas and hot sauce to beer and fudge. But if it hadn’t been for an inherited seed stock – and a little luck – Pueblo’s most famous chile variety might have been lost forever.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Power restored to over 2,700 in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (10/2): All power has been restored to customers. Colorado Springs Utilities said this was caused by equipment failure. PREVIOUS (10/1, 8:25 p.m.): Over 800 people are without power in southeast Colorado Springs. This came after an outage left over 2,700 people without power. The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Shooting on North Academy Blvd. leaves man injured

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Saturday morning. Shortly before 3:40 a.m., officers were notified of a shooting near North Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. The reporting witness told CSPD that a victim left the scene in a silver Nissan sedan. When […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Springs police officer hurt in crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Springs police officer suffered minor injuries after their patrol cruiser was hit Sunday morning. The police department says the officer was on their way to a call and was heading south on Circle when a northbound car abruptly turned in front of them. “Vehicles...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Reported shooting in Colorado Springs leaves one man in hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after reportedly being shot and fleeing the scene in a car, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Just after 3:30 a.m. police received the report of a shooting in the 1000 block of North Academy Blvd and learned the The post Reported shooting in Colorado Springs leaves one man in hospital appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

These five Colorado counties are most at risk of natural disasters

Ever wonder whether or not your Colorado home is at risk of serious consequences due to a natural disaster? The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a map that depicts the level of risk around the entire country by county. While overall risk isn't as high in Colorado compared to some spots along the coast, a few counties have a level of risk worth talking about. In order to determine the level of natural disaster risk that exists in a given county, FEMA considered how...
COLORADO STATE

