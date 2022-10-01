Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSMedia TVJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Family survives hurricanes Michael and Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Ian battered Southwest Florida earlier this week, many here at home were reminded of the devastation of Hurricane Michael. For one man and his family, he has had the misfortunate of living through both historic storms. CJ Myers moved his family to Lynn Haven in 2016. Two years […]
Texas homecoming queen gives crown to childhood friend
Homecoming is a Texas tradition as old as time. But what happened in Burkburnett last weekend is a moment that transcends traditions altogether.
Coastal Va., Outer Banks prepare for potentially severe flooding
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Residents of coastal Virginia and parts of the Outer Banks were bracing Sunday for the potential of severe tidal flooding, beginning overnight Monday. CLICK HERE for the latest weather conditions Remnants of Hurricane Ian have moved offshore and formed a nor’easter that is expected to pile even more water into an already inundated […]
Waterspout spotted off NC coast
BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The storm made landfall in South Carolina […]
Minor damage after Ian in most parts of ENC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials in multiple counties in Eastern North Carolina have responded to the impacts of Ian in their areas and said they were prepared for a more severe storm than what they got. Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About […]
South Carolina pier collapses as Hurricane Ian batters coast
The Pawleys Island Police Department shared two photos of strong waves crashing into the pier and eventually overtaking the structure.
‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed dozens of additional deaths Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian's devastation to much of southwest Florida.
WNCT
Uvalde shooting, border dominate only Texas governor debate
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday night that Texas would send busloads of migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to more cities and Democrat challenger Beto O’Rourke pledged tighter gun laws as parents whose children were killed in the Uvalde school shooting stood outside an auditorium hosting the only debate before November’s election.
There are fewer ‘hand-raisers’ in NC so far for new COVID-19 booster shots. Why?
The push for the new bivalent COVID-19 boosters is off to a relatively slow start in North Carolina.
10 p.m. update: Ian remains post-tropical cyclone, ‘but the dangerous storm surge, flash flooding and high wind threat continues’
The impacts of Ian are imminent in North Carolina now that the storm has regained hurricane strength and nears landfall on the South Carolina coast.
Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man’s death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, […]
Comment period opens, public hearing scheduled for two marine fisheries rules
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission is accepting public comment on the proposed re-adoption and amendment of one rule under a state-mandated periodic review schedule and proposed amendments to a second rule. The first rule sets requirements for the harvest classification of shellfish growing waters in and around marinas, docking facilities, and […]
JoCo man dies from carbon monoxide poisoning in first reported Hurricane Ian-related death in the Triangle, deputies say
The first reported death in the Triangle related to Hurricane Ian has been confirmed.
