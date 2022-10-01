ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Family survives hurricanes Michael and Ian

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Ian battered Southwest Florida earlier this week, many here at home were reminded of the devastation of Hurricane Michael. For one man and his family, he has had the misfortunate of living through both historic storms. CJ Myers moved his family to Lynn Haven in 2016. Two years […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WNCT

Coastal Va., Outer Banks prepare for potentially severe flooding

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Residents of coastal Virginia and parts of the Outer Banks were bracing Sunday for the potential of severe tidal flooding, beginning overnight Monday. CLICK HERE for the latest weather conditions Remnants of Hurricane Ian have moved offshore and formed a nor’easter that is expected to pile even more water into an already inundated […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WNCT

Waterspout spotted off NC coast

BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The storm made landfall in South Carolina […]
BOGUE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Jackson, MS
WNCT

Minor damage after Ian in most parts of ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials in multiple counties in Eastern North Carolina have responded to the impacts of Ian in their areas and said they were prepared for a more severe storm than what they got. Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Uvalde shooting, border dominate only Texas governor debate

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday night that Texas would send busloads of migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to more cities and Democrat challenger Beto O’Rourke pledged tighter gun laws as parents whose children were killed in the Uvalde school shooting stood outside an auditorium hosting the only debate before November’s election.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birdies#Ryder Cup#North Carolina#Golf#Sports#Thomas Detry Of Belgium#Canadian#Quail Hollow
WNCT

Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man’s death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Comment period opens, public hearing scheduled for two marine fisheries rules

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission is accepting public comment on the proposed re-adoption and amendment of one rule under a state-mandated periodic review schedule and proposed amendments to a second rule. The first rule sets requirements for the harvest classification of shellfish growing waters in and around marinas, docking facilities, and […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR

Comments / 0

Community Policy