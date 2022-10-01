ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
suzannemcc
1d ago

You get what you pay for. If you don’t go after the best people, the best companies, you’re not going to get the best work. Anytime there’s a focus on picking based on race or gender, it almost never goes well.

WISH-TV

12th Annual Million Meal Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nonprofit that feeds the United States is having their 12th Annual Million Meal Marathon. Nancy Hintz, founder of Million Meal Marathon joined News 8 Sunday to share information about this upcoming signature event happening Oct. 25. Volunteer opportunities are available to register here to pack...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Panel: Most adults should get routine anxiety screenings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal task force recommends that adults under 65 be screened for anxiety disorders. The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force guidance comes at a critical time as many people are dealing with mental health concerns. The task force says the COVID-19 pandemic set off a wide range of mental issues.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel in brief — October 4, 2022

Candidate forums – The League of Women Voters of Hamilton County will host two nonpartisan candidate forums this fall to give voters a chance to hear from candidates on the ballot in the Nov. 8 general election. Forums will start at 7 p.m. and end by 8:30 p.m. On Oct. 4, a forum at Carmel City Hall will include candidates for state Senate Districts 21 and 29 and House Districts 24, 32 and 39. On Oct. 6, a forum at Noblesville City Hall will include candidates for Senate Districts 25 and 31, House District 88 and Hamilton County prosecutor. The forums are open to the public. Those who wish to watch through Zoom may register for a link at LWVHCIN.org.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Walk to End Alzheimer’s goal is $1 million

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Alzheimer’s Association Indiana Chapter hosted the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Carroll Stadium. Gates opened at 9 a.m. and the walk started at 10:45 a.m. Natalie Sutton, the executive director of the Indiana Chapter, said, “All funds raised through Walk to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Greenwood Park Mall Community Harvest event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Greenwood Park Mall is hosting it’s first annual Community Harvest Fall Festival. The festival will happen in Greenwood Park Mall’s food court from noon until 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Style expert, Tiffani Adkins joined News 8 to talk about the event. Learn more by watching...
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Volunteers make final push to register voters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Voting rights advocates say new voters tell them they’re signing up out of a sense of duty rather than a response to any one issue. On a cool evening at the end of September, Barbara Tully and Lindsay Bledsoe made the rounds at the Indyvolved event at Victory Field. They carried voter registration forms and cards with QR codes to take people to candidate information pages. Most of the people they talked to had already signed up.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Central Nine Career Center celebrates 50th anniversary

GREENWOOD (WISH) — Central Nine Career Celebrates fifty years of being in business. Dr. Bill Kovach, executive director of the career center joined News 8 Sunday to share the offerings for high school and adult education which host 27 programs to help students become prepared for different careers in whatever they are looking for, according to Kovach.
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

HOPE Medora Goes Pink Festival 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HOPE Medora Goes Pink Festival Founder, Debi Wayman joined News 8 Saturday. HOPE Medora Goes Pink is a nonprofit organization. Wayman created the organization after her mother died of cancer, according to the HOPE Medora Goes Pink Facebook page. The purpose of this festival is to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel aviation entrepreneur to enter Hall of Fame

Michael Pittard only recently learned of the existence of the Indiana Aviation Hall of Fame. “I wasn’t even aware they had a Hall of Fame. When my son, Jeff, said he sent in a letter to nominate me, I was surprised,” said Pittard, who goes by the nickname Mick.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Kokomo Police roll out new anonymous tip app

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Kokomo Police Department is rolling out a new app to help people find information, view alerts and submit tips from their phone. The app is called tip411 and can be downloaded through the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store and through the police department’s website.
KOKOMO, IN

