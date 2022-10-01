Read full article on original website
suzannemcc
1d ago
You get what you pay for. If you don’t go after the best people, the best companies, you’re not going to get the best work. Anytime there’s a focus on picking based on race or gender, it almost never goes well.
IU Health, churches team up for health resource fair
Relaxed requirements allowed half a million Hoosiers to sign up for Medicaid in 2020, but now they may need to provide additional documentation to keep those benefits.
WISH-TV
12th Annual Million Meal Marathon
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nonprofit that feeds the United States is having their 12th Annual Million Meal Marathon. Nancy Hintz, founder of Million Meal Marathon joined News 8 Sunday to share information about this upcoming signature event happening Oct. 25. Volunteer opportunities are available to register here to pack...
WISH-TV
Panel: Most adults should get routine anxiety screenings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal task force recommends that adults under 65 be screened for anxiety disorders. The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force guidance comes at a critical time as many people are dealing with mental health concerns. The task force says the COVID-19 pandemic set off a wide range of mental issues.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Public Works touts incentives to attract, keep employees
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every day, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works is short from 20-25 trash truck drivers. So, trash from hundreds of people is not getting picked up. Public Works has taken drivers from other departments to fill in, which creates a shortage of employees to fix potholes...
Current Publishing
Carmel in brief — October 4, 2022
Candidate forums – The League of Women Voters of Hamilton County will host two nonpartisan candidate forums this fall to give voters a chance to hear from candidates on the ballot in the Nov. 8 general election. Forums will start at 7 p.m. and end by 8:30 p.m. On Oct. 4, a forum at Carmel City Hall will include candidates for state Senate Districts 21 and 29 and House Districts 24, 32 and 39. On Oct. 6, a forum at Noblesville City Hall will include candidates for Senate Districts 25 and 31, House District 88 and Hamilton County prosecutor. The forums are open to the public. Those who wish to watch through Zoom may register for a link at LWVHCIN.org.
WISH-TV
Walk to End Alzheimer’s goal is $1 million
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Alzheimer’s Association Indiana Chapter hosted the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Carroll Stadium. Gates opened at 9 a.m. and the walk started at 10:45 a.m. Natalie Sutton, the executive director of the Indiana Chapter, said, “All funds raised through Walk to...
WISH-TV
Greenwood Park Mall Community Harvest event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Greenwood Park Mall is hosting it’s first annual Community Harvest Fall Festival. The festival will happen in Greenwood Park Mall’s food court from noon until 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Style expert, Tiffani Adkins joined News 8 to talk about the event. Learn more by watching...
Country's 1st sustainable shrimp farm to bring 65 new jobs to Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Up to 65 new jobs are coming to central Indiana by the end of 2025 with the first sustainable shrimp production operation in the nation, the company said in a news release. Atarraya, Inc., creator of Shrimpbox, plans to invest up to $4.8 million for the facility,...
WISH-TV
Volunteers make final push to register voters
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Voting rights advocates say new voters tell them they’re signing up out of a sense of duty rather than a response to any one issue. On a cool evening at the end of September, Barbara Tully and Lindsay Bledsoe made the rounds at the Indyvolved event at Victory Field. They carried voter registration forms and cards with QR codes to take people to candidate information pages. Most of the people they talked to had already signed up.
WISH-TV
Studies link COVID-19 vaccines to temporary changes in menstrual cycles
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two new studies link COVID-19 vaccines to temporary changes in menstrual cycles. It’s the latest research published on a symptom many women have voiced concerns about. The most recent study came out last week in the journal of BMJ Medicine. Researchers surveyed around 20,000 women...
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
People living in storage units? Marion County Health Department is investigating
Earlier this month, Brandy Chestnut and Steven Taylor discovered their storage unit at SecurCare Self Storage had been broken into.
WISH-TV
Central Nine Career Center celebrates 50th anniversary
GREENWOOD (WISH) — Central Nine Career Celebrates fifty years of being in business. Dr. Bill Kovach, executive director of the career center joined News 8 Sunday to share the offerings for high school and adult education which host 27 programs to help students become prepared for different careers in whatever they are looking for, according to Kovach.
casscountyonline.com
Norfolk Southern to close portion of U.S. 31 in Tipton County October 4-6, 2022
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. – Norfolk Southern Railroad announces closure to a portion of U.S. 31 in both directions between S.R. 28 and W. 100 S. starting on or after Tuesday, October 4, through Thursday, October 6. This closure will allow Norfolk Southern Railroad to replace the rail in the crossing.
WISH-TV
HOPE Medora Goes Pink Festival 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HOPE Medora Goes Pink Festival Founder, Debi Wayman joined News 8 Saturday. HOPE Medora Goes Pink is a nonprofit organization. Wayman created the organization after her mother died of cancer, according to the HOPE Medora Goes Pink Facebook page. The purpose of this festival is to...
Current Publishing
Carmel aviation entrepreneur to enter Hall of Fame
Michael Pittard only recently learned of the existence of the Indiana Aviation Hall of Fame. “I wasn’t even aware they had a Hall of Fame. When my son, Jeff, said he sent in a letter to nominate me, I was surprised,” said Pittard, who goes by the nickname Mick.
WISH-TV
New Spanish-language tool for stroke awareness to save lives: ‘It’s an alarming rate’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — To be able to recognize if you are having a stroke can mean life or death, and according to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, that can be especially hard for Spanish-speaking Hoosiers. “All we want to do is care for our community and this is one of...
wyrz.org
State Police Lieutenant and Hendricks County Resident Promoted to Captain
(Indianapolis, IN) – The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Lieutenant Brad P. Hoffeditz to the rank of Captain. Captain Hoffeditz will serve as the Deputy Chief Counsel within the Indiana State Police Legal Office. Hoffeditz, who is originally from St....
WISH-TV
Kokomo Police roll out new anonymous tip app
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Kokomo Police Department is rolling out a new app to help people find information, view alerts and submit tips from their phone. The app is called tip411 and can be downloaded through the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store and through the police department’s website.
readthereporter.com
Owner of historic Carmel home implores city officials to carefully consider plans for development on her street
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Comments / 2