ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Military helicopters open fire on school, killing seven children and injuring around 30 in Myanmar

At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed and dozens injured in Myanmar after military-run government helicopters fired machine guns at a school for almost an hour, media reports said.The incident appears to be one of the deadliest attacks undertaken by the junta since it seized power in a coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year.A school administrator and aid workers claimed on Monday that the attack occured on Friday when army choppers hovering over a village rained bullets in the compound of a Buddhist monastery.The junta has said the attack was launched against...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Papua#Protest#Violent Crime#Indonesian
AFP

'A matter of honour': Women forced to stay in flooded Pakistan village

The 400 residents of Basti Ahmad Din, a tiny Pakistani village left surrounded by floodwater after torrential monsoon rains, are facing starvation and disease. Catastrophic monsoon rains blamed on climate change have left vast swathes of Pakistan under water this summer, with villagers such as those in Basti Ahmad Din grappling with the destruction of their homes and livelihoods.
ASIA
AFP

Police under fire after 125 killed in Indonesia stadium stampede

Indonesian police came under mounting criticism Sunday after 125 people died in a stampede at a football stadium where officers fired teargas on angry fans invading the pitch. Arema football coach Javier Roca on Sunday said that fans had even "died in the arms of players," after some of the team stayed on the pitch when the game ended.
FIFA
Benzinga

Bullet Fired From Ground Pierces Through Myanmar Airlines Plane Mid-Air, Injuring 27-Year-Old Passenger

A 27-year-old passenger onboard Myanmar National Airlines was injured after a bullet that was fired from the ground pierced through the plane while it was mid-air. What Happened: State-owned Myanmar National Airlines domestic flight carrying 63 passengers was almost at its destination in Loikaw when a bullet fired from the ground hit the airplane and subsequently pierced through the aircraft's cabin to hit a passenger, reported Myanmar Now.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
howafrica.com

14 Civilians Killed In DR Congo Militia Attack

Fighters from a notorious militia hacked 14 civilians to death in an attack in eastern DR Congo, local officials said Sunday, in the latest violence to hit the turbulent region. Suspected ADF militants on Saturday evening entered Kyamata, in Ituri province’s Banyali Tchabi chiefdom, and killed 14 people “by machete”,...
AFRICA
CBS News

Kabul suicide bombing: Attack on school in Afghanistan's capital reportedly leaves dozens dead, mostly young women

Kabul — A suicide bomb attack on a school hall packed with hundreds of students preparing for exams in the Afghan capital on Friday killed at least 30 people, hospital sources told CBS News. Most of the casualties were said to be young women as the blast ripped through the Kaaj Higher Educational Center, which coaches mainly young adults ahead of university entrance exams.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Taliban beat and shoot at women for protesting against school bombing – report

Eye-witnesses have described how women protesting over the suicide bombing of an education centre in Kabul a few days ago were beaten and even shot at by Taliban fighters on Saturday.The Taliban’s security forces opened fire to disburse the demonstration outside the Kaaj Educational Centre in Dasht-e-Barchi, a Hazara-dominant neighbourhood in western Kabul.The group was protesting the killing of Hazara women between the age of 18-24 in the suicide bombing on Friday. The attack unfolded around 7.30am at one branch of the Kaaj Centre, a private organisation that offers tutoring, at a time when hundreds of students had gathered there...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy