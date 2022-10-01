ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns make major Myles Garrett decision

If there were anybody who could have played a professional football game the same week in which he flipped his car multiple times, it would have been Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett had refused to rule himself out earlier in the week. His parents had warned him not...
Myles Garrett Gets Fined for His Hit on Mitchell Trubisky

Garrett got fined with the total amount being $15,914, but there is some controversy around the decision to fine him. Myles Garrett Gets Fined, But What About Chuks Okorafor?. With Myles Garrett being fined for that one play, many are wondering why the NFL hasn’t done anything about the play that Chuks Okorafor was involved in.
