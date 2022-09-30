Read full article on original website
Mary Ann Durant
MOIRA – Mary Ann Durant, 72, passed away Saturday morning (Oct. 1, 2022) surrounded by her loving husband and children under the care of Hospice of the North Country. Mary was born on July 25, 1950, in Moira, NY., to Bernard and Phyllis Jock. She graduated from Brushton-Moira Central School and went on to earn an Associate’s degree from Canton ATC.
Elizabeth Kelly
AKWESASNE – Elizabeth Kelly, 90, passed into the hands of the Lord on Thursday, September 29, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and the excellent help of Hospice of the North Country. Elizabeth was born on April 10, 1932, to David and Katie (Herne) Jock at their homestead on...
Linda L. Baile
Linda L. Baile, 75,of Rome, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Basset Medical Center. She was born on April 26, 1947, in Malone, the daughter of James and Viola Allen. She worked for Eddie’s Paramount Diner for many years. Linda loved spending time with family and friends. She...
Peru, NY, teacher wins $50,000 prize in national program
PERU, N.Y. — An educator in Peru, New York, was awarded a $50,000 prize for teaching excellence on Tuesday as part of a national recognition program. Lief Surgule, an Industrial Technology teacher at Peru High School, was one of 20 winners of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.
Canton man arrested on strangulation charges
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Canton man was arrested on charges related to an alleged physical domestic dispute, according to a press release from New York State Police. Quinton Lancto, 32, was allegedly involved in an argument with an individual in the town of Canton on October 1, in which he accused of placing his hands around the person’s neck, preventing them from being able to breathe, according to an initial investigation by police.
Vermont residents learn Florida home is damaged days after Hurricane Ian's landfall
MILTON, Vt. — A Vermont couple is starting to learn the extent of the damage caused to their Pine Island, Florida, home after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the southwestern part of the state five days ago. Laurie Adams moved to the island, in a neighborhood called St. James...
Salmon River girls top Huskies in OT
FORT COVINGTON – Makenna Manson scored two goals, one late in the second half to tie the game, then connected on the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Salmon River Shamrocks to a 4-3 Northern Athletic Conference Central Division win against rival Franklin Academy on Monday. The Malone...
Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license
Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
Chateaugay spikers sweep Wildcats, Huskies win at Clifton-Fine
GOUVERNEUR – The Chateaugay varsity volleyball team improved to 7-2 on the season with a 3-0 sweep of host Gouverneur on Monday. The lady Bulldogs won the opening set 25-15, took set number two 25-11 and posted the three-set sweep with a 25-20 victory in the finale. The loss drops the lady Wildcats to 3-5 overall on the season.
Man requires surgery to face after violent robbery in downtown Burlington
A man required surgery for injuries sustained from an assault on Cherry St.
UPDATED: Couple wanted for child death's arrested locally
PLATTSBURGH | A couple found in the City of Plattsburgh were arrested on a pending murder case in Ohio involving the death of a young child. Clinton County Sheriff David Favro said Katherine and John Snyder II were taken into custody without incident at about 6 p.m. following a multi-agency interstate investigation.
New York State Police issue amber alert for missing 16-year-old
PLATTSBURGH, NY – A 16-year-old foster child has gone missing in the area of Plattsburgh...
Rensselaer Falls man arrested on 8 charges after domestic dispute
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A 32-year-old Rensselaer Falls man faces eight charges including criminal obstruction of breathing, child endangerment, and criminal contempt. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says Jordan Halladay was involved in a domestic dispute on Saturday on King Street. Halladay is accused of obstructing...
Two Air Force members arrested in Burlington robbery
Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department arrested the people accused of robbing a man at gunpoint. It happened September 17 on King Street in the City Center Area just after midnight. Police say the suspects held the man at gunpoint, forced him to undress, then took his clothing and other personal items.
Man accused of choking girlfriend during fight
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of strangling his girlfriend and preventing her from calling for help during a domestic incident on Saturday. According to court papers, 32-year-old Quinton Lancto was arguing with Billie-Jo Knapton when he placed his hands around her neck so she couldn’t breathe.
