Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
City of Portland gets 1.2 million to help improve downtown areas
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland will get more than a million dollars to improve downtown. The federal grant is part of the American Rescue Plan. The city says it will go toward building 32,000 square feet of street plazas. PBOT says they plan to focus on Pride...
KATU.com
Ongoing vandalism discourages business owners in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — After moving from Portland's Old Town to downtown, Wyatt Savage was hopeful the level of crime wouldn't be quite so severe. But the owner at Pallet Portland is now considering a move to escape the ongoing challenges. "In three months I’ve had four windows smashed, I’ve...
KATU.com
TICKET GIVEAWAY: Portland Fall Home and Garden Show
KATU / PORTLAND FALL HOME AND GARDEN SHOW TICKET GIVEAWAY. Contest: KATU / Portland Fall Home and Garden Show Ticket Giveaway. Station: Sinclair Television of Portland, LLC dba KATU. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant,...
KATU.com
Portland community responds to four homicides in 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police made three arrests after four homicides in a 24-hour time period over the weekend. This spanned from early Friday morning into Saturday, including two stabbings in Old Town, a shooting in Northeast, and a shooting in Southeast. Sergeant Kevin Allen said from investigative units...
KATU.com
Oregon's gubernatorial candidates react to another violent weekend across Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's governor candidates spoke out on the recent violence around Portland. All three candidates will take part in KATU's governor debate on October 4. Tragedies like these are becoming far too common in our state's largest city. Politicians like my opponent have enabled the defund the police movement and made Oregonians less safe. It's time we take a stand for public safety."
KATU.com
Celebrating the Arch Bridge Centennial
Clackamas County, Ore. — Built in 1922, The Arch Bridge connecting West Linn to Oregon City has now been standing for 100 years. This weekend, the two cities will come together to celebrate the centennial right on the bridge. "I think it's still an icon. It has a very...
KATU.com
Dancing in the Square celebrates Native cultures
PORTLAND, Ore. — Native tribes of the Northwest gathered at Pioneer Courthouse Square on Friday for the 15th annual Dancing in the Square Powwow. The event is a celebration of Native cultures but also aims to highlight health disparities for American Indians and Alaska Natives. The Northwest Portland Area...
KATU.com
Portland-area volunteers fly to Florida for hurricane relief
PORTLAND, Ore. — The death toll is climbing and damage is widespread in the wake of catastrophic Hurricane Ian. "The boats between houses, basically wiped out the whole dock, put all the boats on the shore," said Chris Schwartzkopf, a volunteer with the Red Cross. A duo of husband...
KATU.com
Oregon Convention Center spires to be lit red in honor of fallen firefighters
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Convention Center spires will be red from dusk until dawn next Saturday, Oct. 8, in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend. According to Portland Fire Bureau Chief Sara Boone, this year has a personal significance to Portland firefighters due to the loss of Lt. Jerry Richardson and Capt. Rick Ilg of Forest Grove, who was married to one of their employees.
KATU.com
Recent bold, violent crimes worry shoppers, workers in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police are asking for the public's help to find suspects in two bold, violent crimes this week. Investigators released a startling surveillance video showing a strong-arm robbery, which happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. In the video you can see a maroon car, resembling a...
KATU.com
Newberg School Board posts statement on social media, addresses appeal to judge's decision
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new statement tonight from Newberg’s School Board following a judge's ruling that the district's ban on political signage, including pride and black lives matter flags, violates Oregon's constitution. The policy ignited a public uproar and even triggered a recall election against two board members.
KATU.com
NOAA report on restoring salmon, steelhead finalized
PORTLAND, Ore. — A push to restore some native fish populations continues to move upstream. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has finalized a report to rebuild salmon and steelhead in the Columbia River Basin. The report covers steps to take such as increasing habitat restoration, reintroducing salmon into...
KATU.com
NE Portland residents wake up to dozens of tires slashed, police looking for suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors are asking for answers this afternoon in Northeast Portland. Residents woke up to tires punctured on vehicles parked on the street and in driveways. A caller to KATU News says he believes cars from NE 70th to NE 72nd and Sacramento to Fremont Street were...
KATU.com
Things 2 Do: September 30 through October 2
U-Pick pumpkin patches are now open throughout Washington County! Pick a pumpkin from a patch, get lost in a corn maze or take a hay ride. Enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of Autumn. Plan a family getaway this fall in Oregon's Tualatin Valley. Portland Night Market returns Friday and...
KATU.com
Portland Police have SE 122nd closed at Powell Boulevard as they investigate a shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are on the scene of a shooting at SE 122nd and Tibbets. 122nd remains closed as they investigate. Portland Police haven’t released any information. This is a developing story and KATU News will have more when it becomes available.
KATU.com
Dan Wieden of Portland based Wieden + Kennedy passes at the age of 77
PORTLAND, Ore. — The co-founder of the iconic Portland-based advertising firm Wieden + Kennedy has died. Dan Wieden passed away on September 30 at the age of 77. Wieden was born in Portland on March 6, 1945. He attended Grant High School and then attended the University of Oregon...
KATU.com
Fall DIY Project
Richard Bloom of R.Bloom's of Lake Oswego showed Kara a fun, fall diy project to do! Click here for more information about R.Bloom's of Lake Oswego.
KATU.com
WNBA 'actively considering' Portland for franchise, commissioner tells Oregon Sen. Wyden
PORTLAND, Ore. — The commissioners of both the NBA and WNBA say Portland is being "actively" considered for a women's professional basketball franchise. This comes after Oregon Senator Ron Wyden sent the commissioners a letter last week expressing his desire to have a women's team back in Rip City.
KATU.com
Person in mental health crisis starts fire in SW Portland apartment building
A person in an apparent mental health crisis started a fire in a Southwest Portland apartment building early Friday morning, prompting an evacuation for other residents in the building. Portland Fire & Rescue was called out at about 3:45 a.m. Friday on reports of someone burning things outside their apartment...
KATU.com
Portland Police investigating early Saturday morning homicide in Wilkes neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say a man was shot and killed Saturday morning in the Wilkes neighborhood. Police were called to the area of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 162nd Avenue at just about 1:22 a.m. Officers say they located a shooting victim in the area and paramedics...
