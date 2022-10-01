ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

City of Portland gets 1.2 million to help improve downtown areas

PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland will get more than a million dollars to improve downtown. The federal grant is part of the American Rescue Plan. The city says it will go toward building 32,000 square feet of street plazas. PBOT says they plan to focus on Pride...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Ongoing vandalism discourages business owners in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — After moving from Portland's Old Town to downtown, Wyatt Savage was hopeful the level of crime wouldn't be quite so severe. But the owner at Pallet Portland is now considering a move to escape the ongoing challenges. "In three months I’ve had four windows smashed, I’ve...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

TICKET GIVEAWAY: Portland Fall Home and Garden Show

KATU / PORTLAND FALL HOME AND GARDEN SHOW TICKET GIVEAWAY. Contest: KATU / Portland Fall Home and Garden Show Ticket Giveaway. Station: Sinclair Television of Portland, LLC dba KATU. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland community responds to four homicides in 24 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police made three arrests after four homicides in a 24-hour time period over the weekend. This spanned from early Friday morning into Saturday, including two stabbings in Old Town, a shooting in Northeast, and a shooting in Southeast. Sergeant Kevin Allen said from investigative units...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
KATU.com

Oregon's gubernatorial candidates react to another violent weekend across Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's governor candidates spoke out on the recent violence around Portland. All three candidates will take part in KATU's governor debate on October 4. Tragedies like these are becoming far too common in our state's largest city. Politicians like my opponent have enabled the defund the police movement and made Oregonians less safe. It's time we take a stand for public safety."
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Celebrating the Arch Bridge Centennial

Clackamas County, Ore. — Built in 1922, The Arch Bridge connecting West Linn to Oregon City has now been standing for 100 years. This weekend, the two cities will come together to celebrate the centennial right on the bridge. "I think it's still an icon. It has a very...
WEST LINN, OR
KATU.com

Dancing in the Square celebrates Native cultures

PORTLAND, Ore. — Native tribes of the Northwest gathered at Pioneer Courthouse Square on Friday for the 15th annual Dancing in the Square Powwow. The event is a celebration of Native cultures but also aims to highlight health disparities for American Indians and Alaska Natives. The Northwest Portland Area...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland-area volunteers fly to Florida for hurricane relief

PORTLAND, Ore. — The death toll is climbing and damage is widespread in the wake of catastrophic Hurricane Ian. "The boats between houses, basically wiped out the whole dock, put all the boats on the shore," said Chris Schwartzkopf, a volunteer with the Red Cross. A duo of husband...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity
KATU.com

Oregon Convention Center spires to be lit red in honor of fallen firefighters

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Convention Center spires will be red from dusk until dawn next Saturday, Oct. 8, in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend. According to Portland Fire Bureau Chief Sara Boone, this year has a personal significance to Portland firefighters due to the loss of Lt. Jerry Richardson and Capt. Rick Ilg of Forest Grove, who was married to one of their employees.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Recent bold, violent crimes worry shoppers, workers in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police are asking for the public's help to find suspects in two bold, violent crimes this week. Investigators released a startling surveillance video showing a strong-arm robbery, which happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. In the video you can see a maroon car, resembling a...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

NOAA report on restoring salmon, steelhead finalized

PORTLAND, Ore. — A push to restore some native fish populations continues to move upstream. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has finalized a report to rebuild salmon and steelhead in the Columbia River Basin. The report covers steps to take such as increasing habitat restoration, reintroducing salmon into...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Charities
KATU.com

Things 2 Do: September 30 through October 2

U-Pick pumpkin patches are now open throughout Washington County! Pick a pumpkin from a patch, get lost in a corn maze or take a hay ride. Enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of Autumn. Plan a family getaway this fall in Oregon's Tualatin Valley. Portland Night Market returns Friday and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Fall DIY Project

Richard Bloom of R.Bloom's of Lake Oswego showed Kara a fun, fall diy project to do! Click here for more information about R.Bloom's of Lake Oswego.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy