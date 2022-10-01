ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dive Into the October Issue of Soirée

Community and giving back are at the core of all we do at Little Rock Soirée, but they take center stage each October with our annual Philanthropy Issue. A Festival of Trees for an Evergreen Need // CARTI Tux 'n' Trees co-chairs Nicole Matsoukas and Terry Vick are ready to ante up to support cancer research and treatment in Arkansas. Read it here.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

37 Arkansas farms to be inducted into the Arkansas Century Program

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture will induct 37 farms from 25 different counties into the Arkansas Century Program on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Arkansas State capital, According to a news release. The 37 farms are located in the following counties: Arkansas, Baxter, Benton,...
ARKANSAS STATE
topshelfmusicmag.com

Arkansas’ newest hidden gem: FORMAT Festival day one

In the heart of lakes country in Northwestern Arkansas sits a city by the name of Bentonville. A relatively small town, notable mostly for being the birthplace and headquarters of the world’s largest retailer, Walmart. Recently, however, Bentonville has another burgeoning claim-to-fame in hosting the nation’s newest up-and-coming music...
BENTONVILLE, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

A Festival of Trees for an Evergreen Need

A healthy relationship occurs when participants have clearly defined, shared responsibilities. Who gets the responsibility, however, sometimes depends on who is doing the defining. When Terry Vick and his wife Nicole Matsoukas were asked to chair this year’s Tux 'n' Trees, the gala finale of the Festival of Trees celebration...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Nonprofit News: October Edition

• The One, the nonprofit that operates mobile homeless resource The Van, is hoping to expand its Back 5 Fields project designed to provide earned wages and healthy food for those in need. The North Little Rock micro-farm raised more than $55,000 over the course of five days to put a down payment on the neighboring 13-plus acres with the mission to "grow food and grow opportunities." See how you can help here.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
weatherboy.com

Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas

Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

Archeologist to share results of 2022 excavations in SW Arkansas

Dr. Carl Drexler, the Arkansas Archeological Survey’s archeologist at the Southern Arkansas University Research Station, will present “Continuity and Change in Native and Settler Salt Production at the Holman Springs Site in Sevier County, Arkansas” at the next meeting of the Ouachita Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society.
ARKANSAS STATE
matadornetwork.com

Top Hot Springs, Arkansas, Airbnbs Near Downtown and Lake Hamilton

Cast yourself away to Hot Springs, Arkansas, and you can take your pick from no less than eight thermal bath houses without stepping out of downtown. A short drive out of the city and you’ll be in the clutches of the Hot Springs National Park, the Ouachita National Forest, and the banks of Lake Hamilton. Not forgetting the mandatory day trip to Magic Springs where rides vary from soothing to scary. All these spots are within easy reach of the best Hot Springs Airbnbs.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
roadtirement.com

St Joseph Center in North Little Rock

We stayed here for free as part of Harvest Hosts. A treat to have not only a sustainable farm but an historic site too. We found a wonderful and historic location in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The St. Joseph Center is a non-profit organization based on a historic building that was once a children’s orphanage run by the Catholic Church. The impressive structure was built in 1910 and currently there are several Artist’s Studios inside the spacious old building that houses other functions.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas rice producers give largest-ever donation to fight hunger

Thursday is National Rice Day, and Arkansas rice growers, millers and producers have donated a record amount of their crop to help fight hunger in the state. The state’s rice industry typically donates the first products of the harvest season to food banks, with this year’s donation to the Arkansas Foodbank coming in at 214,000 pounds or 1.6 million servings.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More Sunshine To Start The Week

MONDAY: Sunny with our large area of high pressure still in control. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 50s with low to mid 80s in the afternoon. Northeast wind 5-10 mph. TUESDAY: Temperatures hold in the mid 80s Tuesday. Still sunny with a northeast breeze of around 5 mph.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Mississippi River at 8th lowest level on record; Arkansas under high wildfire risk

Drought conditions have worsened throughout the Arkansas Delta and there will be impacts to farmers as the harvest season unfolds. The lack of rain has been so severe that the Mississippi River is at its lowest level in a decade and it is the eighth lowest level ever recorded for the river, National Weather Service Meteorologist Samantha Brown told Talk Business & Politics.
ARKANSAS STATE

