ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
littlerocksoiree.com

The October Edit: Anatomy of a Giving Guide

The October issue has long been a special one for Team Soirée. At a time when many are determining their philanthropic contributions for the year (or budgeting for the next), we take the opportunity to highlight some of the nonprofits serving Arkansas through our annual Giving Guide. The 2022-2023...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

ACHI report highlights food deserts across Arkansas

In more than 1 in 4 census tracts in Arkansas, 50% or more of the local population had low access to healthy food sources in 2019, according to an Arkansas Center for Health Improvement analysis of U.S. Department of Agriculture data. ACHI’s findings include:. In 26% of Arkansas census...
ARKANSAS STATE
littlerocksoiree.com

Lighting the Way for the Historic Arkansas Museum

Honoring the past, celebrating the future — it’s not uncommon for this notion to make an appearance at any given fundraiser for any given nonprofit. But for the Historic Arkansas Museum, it is the very heart of everything they do. This is perhaps nowhere more evident than at...
ARKANSAS STATE
weatherboy.com

Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas

Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Success, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
littlerocksoiree.com

En Avant: What's Ahead for Ballet Arkansas

Ballet Arkansas is ranked among the top 100 ballet companies in America, according to the Dance Data Project, and presents classics, masterworks of American dance and premieres by some of the world's most daring dancemakers. According to Michael Fothergill, executive and artistic director of the company, the BA of today...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

Archeologist to share results of 2022 excavations in SW Arkansas

Dr. Carl Drexler, the Arkansas Archeological Survey’s archeologist at the Southern Arkansas University Research Station, will present “Continuity and Change in Native and Settler Salt Production at the Holman Springs Site in Sevier County, Arkansas” at the next meeting of the Ouachita Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Giving Guide#Arkansans#Uca Foundation Inc#Icm#Treatment Homes Inc
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas rice producers give largest-ever donation to fight hunger

Thursday is National Rice Day, and Arkansas rice growers, millers and producers have donated a record amount of their crop to help fight hunger in the state. The state’s rice industry typically donates the first products of the harvest season to food banks, with this year’s donation to the Arkansas Foodbank coming in at 214,000 pounds or 1.6 million servings.
ARKANSAS STATE
aarp.org

Assistance for Veterans in Arkansas

About one-tenth of Arkansas adults are military veterans, and AARP is working to help them attain available benefits. Along with offering education and outreach, AARP is a sponsor of Feed the Vets, a food bank for veterans, guardsmen, reservists, military retirees and their families in the Little Rock suburb of Cabot. AARP provided a $1,000 donation and $1,000 in toiletries to the organization.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
topshelfmusicmag.com

Arkansas’ newest hidden gem: FORMAT Festival day one

In the heart of lakes country in Northwestern Arkansas sits a city by the name of Bentonville. A relatively small town, notable mostly for being the birthplace and headquarters of the world’s largest retailer, Walmart. Recently, however, Bentonville has another burgeoning claim-to-fame in hosting the nation’s newest up-and-coming music...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Bill assistance still available for qualified Entergy Arkansas customers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Although the weather is cooling off, those still suffering from high utility bills because of this summer’s record-breaking temperatures can still get help. Entergy Arkansas bill assistance programs are still available for qualified customers, according to the electric company. For bills in July...
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas governor gets flu shot, encourages others to get theirs

Flu shot clinics are being held throughout Arkansas. Gov. Asa Hutchinson and State Secretary of Health Rene Mallory got their shots during a free clinic Friday at the Bryant Community Center. Hutchinson said he has made sure to get his annual shots during each year while in office. "I want...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTBS

Gov. Hutchinson speaks about $54 million plan for electric vehicles in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Hutchinson spoke out Friday about the expanding opportunities for electric vehicle industries in Arkansas. According to the news release the state was approved to receive $54 million in federal grants over the next five years, which will be used to work with partners in the installation of accessible charging stations throughout Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
localmemphis.com

Arkansas could see billions in recreational marijuana revenue

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We may still be months away from Election Day, but proponents of recreational marijuana are already starting to look ahead. "We're really putting our money where our mouth is with bringing forth this opportunity for Arkansans to vote on," said Eddie Armstrong, Chairman of the Ballot Question Committee for Responsible Growth Arkansas. "So a vote for Issue Four is really important, we encourage people to go vote."
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy