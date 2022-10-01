• The One, the nonprofit that operates mobile homeless resource The Van, is hoping to expand its Back 5 Fields project designed to provide earned wages and healthy food for those in need. The North Little Rock micro-farm raised more than $55,000 over the course of five days to put a down payment on the neighboring 13-plus acres with the mission to "grow food and grow opportunities." See how you can help here.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO