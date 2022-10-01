Read full article on original website
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in ArkansasTravel MavenArkansas State
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has LostThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
littlerocksoiree.com
Dive Into the October Issue of Soirée
Community and giving back are at the core of all we do at Little Rock Soirée, but they take center stage each October with our annual Philanthropy Issue. A Festival of Trees for an Evergreen Need // CARTI Tux 'n' Trees co-chairs Nicole Matsoukas and Terry Vick are ready to ante up to support cancer research and treatment in Arkansas. Read it here.
Pumpkins and mazes, fresh air and spaces: Fun central Arkansas fall family day trips
Some fun pumpkin patches in and around central Arkansas for family fun.
LR Animal Village offers $15 pet microchipping Oct. 8
The Little Rock animal shelter support group offers a one-day program to reduce the chance of losing a pet.
ucanews.live
Crowdfunded cafe supplies Conway with caffeine, cats
Gibson's Cat Café is finally open downtown, and it is filled with furry friends waiting to be adopted. The cafe opened at 808 Court St. Saturday, Sept. 24, to a long line of visitors eager to grab refreshments and spend time with the cats. Drew and Shelby Blacksmith, ages...
Fans react to Little Rock I-30 Speedway’s final race
Every race has an end, and in Little Rock the I-30 speedway is running its last lap Saturday.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Scott Plantation Settlement to host High Cotton on the Bayou Festival this weekend
The High Cotton on the Bayou Festival in Scott will be held this Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Festival organizer Sara Gipson said the event is held at the Scott Plantation Settlement. “It is the home of 20 original plantation buildings, which will be open for...
littlerocksoiree.com
Nonprofit News: October Edition
• The One, the nonprofit that operates mobile homeless resource The Van, is hoping to expand its Back 5 Fields project designed to provide earned wages and healthy food for those in need. The North Little Rock micro-farm raised more than $55,000 over the course of five days to put a down payment on the neighboring 13-plus acres with the mission to "grow food and grow opportunities." See how you can help here.
roadtirement.com
St Joseph Center in North Little Rock
We stayed here for free as part of Harvest Hosts. A treat to have not only a sustainable farm but an historic site too. We found a wonderful and historic location in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The St. Joseph Center is a non-profit organization based on a historic building that was once a children’s orphanage run by the Catholic Church. The impressive structure was built in 1910 and currently there are several Artist’s Studios inside the spacious old building that houses other functions.
littlerocksoiree.com
A Festival of Trees for an Evergreen Need
A healthy relationship occurs when participants have clearly defined, shared responsibilities. Who gets the responsibility, however, sometimes depends on who is doing the defining. When Terry Vick and his wife Nicole Matsoukas were asked to chair this year’s Tux 'n' Trees, the gala finale of the Festival of Trees celebration...
xpopress.com
49th Annual Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show 2022
In its 49th year, the Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral & Geology Society invites you and your family to an amazing show featuring Gems, Minerals, Fossils, Jewelry, Beads, Kid's Dig, and Demonstrations. Vendors from across the country and Arkansas will be showcasing many incredible mineral specimens you do not want to...
littlerocksoiree.com
Lighting the Way for the Historic Arkansas Museum
Honoring the past, celebrating the future — it’s not uncommon for this notion to make an appearance at any given fundraiser for any given nonprofit. But for the Historic Arkansas Museum, it is the very heart of everything they do. This is perhaps nowhere more evident than at...
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
As fall swoops through the Natural State, there is not shortage of events in central Arkansas that you can enjoy in the wonderful weather.
Fire breaks out, expected to spread at Camp Robinson
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. during training on a machine gun range at Camp Robinson. During the training, some rounds of ammo landed in the grass and created a spark that started a fire. "At the time it wasn't interfering with training,...
weatherboy.com
Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas
Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
Little Rock police investigating Sunday homicide
Police in Little Rock are conducting a homicide investigation after an incident that happened Sunday evening.
This online pet scam can cost owners a lot of money
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Finding a four-legged friend is supposed to be a fun time. However, there are people out there scamming hopeful pet owners and leaving them empty handed. Imagine you're searching for a pet online-- you start talking with the supposed seller and inevitably a payment is needed right away.
From Arkansas to D.C.: Benton teen speaks at White House conference
On September 28th the White House held a conference over Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. Center Arkansas teen, Bella Crowe, was invited to the White House for the conference to give a youth perspective.
‘The Voice’ contestant Andrew Igbokidi says he’s ‘Proud to represent Arkansas’
You could call Andrew Igbokidi the voice of Arkansas at the moment. The 22-year-old from Hot Springs is turning heads and turning every chair on "The Voice" singing competition on NBC.
Theft causing problems for man wanting to bring science museum to Pine Bluff
A Utah inventor man looking to start his own business in Pine bluff is suffering from a major problem that’s holding him back. That problem is theft.
KTLO
North Little Rock teen sentenced to 20 years in fatal June 2020 shooting
LITTLE ROCK — A 19-year-old North Little Rock man has accepted a 20-year prison sentence for shooting two men, killing one of them, two years ago just after his 17th birthday. Sentencing papers filed Wednesday show D’Anthony Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, reduced from first-degree murder, and first-degree...
