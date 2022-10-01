ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

littlerocksoiree.com

Dive Into the October Issue of Soirée

Community and giving back are at the core of all we do at Little Rock Soirée, but they take center stage each October with our annual Philanthropy Issue. A Festival of Trees for an Evergreen Need // CARTI Tux 'n' Trees co-chairs Nicole Matsoukas and Terry Vick are ready to ante up to support cancer research and treatment in Arkansas. Read it here.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ucanews.live

Crowdfunded cafe supplies Conway with caffeine, cats

Gibson's Cat Café is finally open downtown, and it is filled with furry friends waiting to be adopted. The cafe opened at 808 Court St. Saturday, Sept. 24, to a long line of visitors eager to grab refreshments and spend time with the cats. Drew and Shelby Blacksmith, ages...
CONWAY, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Nonprofit News: October Edition

• The One, the nonprofit that operates mobile homeless resource The Van, is hoping to expand its Back 5 Fields project designed to provide earned wages and healthy food for those in need. The North Little Rock micro-farm raised more than $55,000 over the course of five days to put a down payment on the neighboring 13-plus acres with the mission to "grow food and grow opportunities." See how you can help here.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
roadtirement.com

St Joseph Center in North Little Rock

We stayed here for free as part of Harvest Hosts. A treat to have not only a sustainable farm but an historic site too. We found a wonderful and historic location in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The St. Joseph Center is a non-profit organization based on a historic building that was once a children's orphanage run by the Catholic Church. The impressive structure was built in 1910 and currently there are several Artist's Studios inside the spacious old building that houses other functions.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

A Festival of Trees for an Evergreen Need

A healthy relationship occurs when participants have clearly defined, shared responsibilities. Who gets the responsibility, however, sometimes depends on who is doing the defining. When Terry Vick and his wife Nicole Matsoukas were asked to chair this year's Tux 'n' Trees, the gala finale of the Festival of Trees celebration...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
xpopress.com

49th Annual Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show 2022

In its 49th year, the Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral & Geology Society invites you and your family to an amazing show featuring Gems, Minerals, Fossils, Jewelry, Beads, Kid's Dig, and Demonstrations. Vendors from across the country and Arkansas will be showcasing many incredible mineral specimens you do not want to...
CABOT, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Lighting the Way for the Historic Arkansas Museum

Honoring the past, celebrating the future — it's not uncommon for this notion to make an appearance at any given fundraiser for any given nonprofit. But for the Historic Arkansas Museum, it is the very heart of everything they do. This is perhaps nowhere more evident than at...
ARKANSAS STATE
weatherboy.com

Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas

Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today's seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

This online pet scam can cost owners a lot of money

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Finding a four-legged friend is supposed to be a fun time. However, there are people out there scamming hopeful pet owners and leaving them empty handed. Imagine you're searching for a pet online-- you start talking with the supposed seller and inevitably a payment is needed right away.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

