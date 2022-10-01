ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Crane used to rescue moose stranded in canal near Vernal

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — Sometimes, rescuing a wild animal that became stuck somewhere takes more effort than others — and even heavy equipment, as was the case Friday in northeastern Utah.

"Is it alive?" a child wondered aloud in a video (above) of a moose being hoisted to safety.

The young bull moose got stuck in an irrigation canal near Vernal, the Utah Conservation Officers Association said.

Biologists and officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources had the help of a massive crane to lift the moose out of the canal.

"A big shout out and thank you to the members of the community that donated their time and equipment to help DWR save this moose!" the association wrote.

The moose was tranquilized, loaded into a trailer, taken "back up the mountain" and released back into the wild.

