Cruise operations at Port Canaveral set to resume Saturday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Officials at Port Canaveral say cruise ships have been cleared to resume operations there beginning Saturday, Oct. 1.

Now Tropical Storm Ian’s severe weather is “no longer a threat to the port of Canaveral,” according to a Marine Safety bulletin from the U.S. Coast Guard’s Jacksonville Sector.

However, they warn assessments of the affected areas still need to be done before they can fully determine what the conditions of the waterways and the port’s infrastructure are. The Coast Guard says those assessments are now underway.

Port Canaveral’s Rodney Ketcham Park boat ramps and Jetty Park remain closed due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

Port officials advise cruise line guests to check with their individual cruise lines for schedules.

