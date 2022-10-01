Read full article on original website
New Mexico State plagued By attacking errors in loss to Utah Tech
LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The Aggies (9-6, 2-2 WAC) struggled early and often in a rare home loss – falling to Utah Tech (7-6, 1-3 WAC) on Saturday afternoon. Offensive woes did much of the damage for the Aggies as they were held to a .155 hitting percentage – a number well below their .212 season […]
WATCH: UTEP defensive end takes fumble back 100 yards for touchdown on incredible scoop-and-score play
Defensive ends are known for a lot of things, including their size, strength and tenacity. Endurance is not generally on that list, but UTEP defensive lineman Jadrian Taylor tried to change some minds in the Miners' 41-35 win over Charlotte on Saturday. In the fourth quarter, it looked like Charlotte was about to punch in a touchdown to cut into UTEP's lead. 49ers running back ChaVon McEachern plunged into the end zone, but the ball popped out right before he crossed the goal line.
Beto O’Rourke visits UTEP next week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Beto O’Rourke has announced he is stopping in El Paso as he continues his college tour across the Lone Star State. According to his official website, O’Rourke will be visiting UTEP Tuesday, Oct. 11 as part of his college tour. The event is said to be an opportunity to register […]
#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 6, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week six after two games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Franklin 42 F Austin 0 F Montwood 43 F Dumas 47 F Eastwood 49 F Eastlake 34 F […]
El Paso fans flock to the Don Haskins for Pitbull concert
EL PASO, Texas -- A memorable night for the borderland as Pitbull's concert made a stop in El Paso. Eager fans waited in line ahead of Pitbull's return to the 915. 'I'm watching Pitbull. Just gonna be right front. It's gonna be fun," said Diana Rios, a Pitbull fan. One fan waited months for this moment. "We've The post El Paso fans flock to the Don Haskins for Pitbull concert appeared first on KVIA.
New Mexico State University holding LGBT+ events throughout October
A group with the university has announced multiple LGBT+ events and activities they will be hosting throughout the month.
Why is the star red? DEA El Paso officials explain
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – DEA El Paso Sac Millard addresses local media to discuss the latest enforcement action and why the star on the mountain will be red in October. DEA Special Agent in Charge, Greg Millard will address local media on Oct. 1 regarding the latest national enforcement surge that removed 10.2 million fake […]
El Paso Folks Look Like a Bunch of Jeffrey Dahmers to This Texan
Tons of families in El Paso sure do love to enjoy the weekend grubbing out on some tasty Mexican food. Some of the most popular Mexican foods you will find at your abuelita's house or at a family gathering during big parties. Giving you those major hints should help you...
White Sands to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day with concert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – White Sands National Park is honoring New Mexico’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day by holding a special concert on Monday, Oct. 10. Randy Granger from Las Cruces, New Mexico will be performing at the park’s full moon night program. You can join Randy on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7:00 p.m. in the […]
Officers responding to shooting in central El Paso
UPDATE: At least two people are currently in custody. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers are responding to a shooting at the 3300 block of Montana. At least one person was transported to a local hospital. This story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, […]
Reports of shooting in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to reports of a shooting at Montana and La Luna St. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Las Cruces metro area
The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.
3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel there often, you are in the right place, because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouse in New Mexico:. What do you think about these steakhouses in New Mexico? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Would you recommend other people to eat at these restaurants? Did you enjoy the food? What about the service and the atmosphere? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to mention your favorite steakhouses in New Mexico too so more people can visit them if they happen to live in the area. If you are a local or you simply know your way around the restaurants in New Mexico, then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations, so don't sky away from sharing them with us in the comments.
What to expect from tonight gubernatorial debate: El Paso political expert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first and likely the last time, Gov. Greg Abbott and democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke will have a face-to-face debate during the campaign ahead of Election Day, Nov. 8. The Director for the Sam Donaldson Center for Communication Studies Dr. Richard Pineda speaking with KTSM 9 News ahead of […]
Pecan farmers face big challenge with drought
Pecan orchards are a common sight in Las Cruces. Dating back to the early 1900’s, the industry has flourished in southern New Mexico. Today, southern New Mexico is home to over 51,000 acres of pecan orchards. New Mexico State University pecan expert Dr. Richard Hereema says that while it may seem odd to grow in such a dry environment, New Mexico has many advantages for pecan growers that other areas do not have.
On the line with the El Paso Border Patrol
It’s 6 a.m. and still dark, but the rain has stopped as we meet in the parking lot at the Sunland Park Police Department. Our group includes Laurie Smith, a photographer from Denver and three Border Patrol agents: Landon Hutchens from Texas, who organized the ride-along, plus Carlos Rivera and Orlando Marrero, both of whom were born in Puerto Rico.
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Texas governor’s debate: Fact checking Abbott, O’Rourke
Before you cast your ballot, here are some comments made that needed more context, or were inaccurate.
Update: NM State Police continues investigation into NMSU student’s death
This article contains descriptions of suicide and domestic violence. If needed, the Aggie Health and Wellness Center provides mental health resources for students by visiting wellness.nmsu.edu or calling 575-646-1512. A spokesperson for New Mexico State Police confirmed Friday Sept. 23 that the death of New Mexico State University student Emilia...
Famous European art makes three-month stop in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, opened Friday, September 30 and will run through January 1st at Sunland Park Mall in El Paso. This exhibition is a collection of the artist's renowned ceiling artwork from the Vatican's Sistine Chapel that takes visitors through an audio tour.
