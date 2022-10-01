Read full article on original website
The world's first flying bike can stay in the air for 40 minutes
A Japanese start-up designed a high-speed flying motorcycle that has been unveiled at an auto show. The world's first flying bike was showcased on Thursday at the Detroit Auto Show, according to a report published by Euronews. It’s called the XTurismo hoverbike and it is capable of flying for 40...
Fiture Just Announced a $950 Slim Fitness Mirror That’s Perfect for Small Spaces
Fiture makes high-end fitness mirrors that bring the in-studio boutique workout experience home, and now they’ve come out with a slimmer, cheaper model that’s perfect for small apartments. The SPY team has reviewed many of the top-rated fitness mirrors available, and while they don’t take up as much space as a rowing machine or a treadmill at home, they still require both wall and floor real estate to use. Any time you can make something, anything, cheaper and smaller, you’re making it more accessible. Fiture has done both of those things with its brand new Fiture Mini. Fiture Mini Buy: Fiture Mini Fitness Mirror...
TechCrunch
Now with VC backing, Ride1Up is producing affordable mid-drive ebikes, like the Prodigy
So it was high time we tried out one of their bikes. While the Ride1Up Prodigy is a mid-drive electric bike at an affordable price, this belies its quality as an electric bike, even at this price point. Most hub motor electric bikes (these have the motor in the center...
Tesla robot slowly walks on stage at AI Day
Washington, DC CNN — Tesla revealed on Friday a prototype of a humanoid robot that it says could be a future product for the automaker. The robot, dubbed Optimus by Tesla, walked stiffly on stage at Tesla’s AI Day, slowly waved at the crowed and gestured with its hands for roughly one minute. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the robot was operating without a tether for the first time. Robotics developers often use tethers to support robots because they aren’t capable enough to walk without falling and damaging themselves.
KXAN
Life-changing gadgets you can get ahead of Prime Early Access Sale that will make you feel like a genius
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. 50 interesting gadgets you’ve probably never seen before. Every now and then, you find a device that makes your life easier. These helpful gadgets often make you feel like a genius. Thinking about the problems you aim to solve can be beneficial if you’re looking for exciting products to improve your quality of life. There are numerous helpful gadgets for pet owners, parents, those who love to cook and anyone looking to keep their house clean.
yankodesign.com
Inspired by origami, this conceptual lunar research facility unfolds like a traditional Japanese folding fan
A lot of lunar research facilities or architecture on the moon have been created in the past few years. Each concept is always more innovative than the previous one, and architects/designers leave no stone unturned in creating lunar architecture that has been specifically designed to take people by storm! In a world of extravagant concepts, a simple yet smart concept I recently came across was by Jakub Pietryszyn. Called ‘Nishakara’, it functions as a lunar research facility and was designed by him during an AAKA space architecture workshop, with his co-creator Aakansha.
Will you survive if you dived from an airplane into the sea?
You might have often wondered what would happen if you fall from a plane without a parachute into the sea. Falling into the land from a plane would undoubtedly lead to death, but one would wonder if falling into the sea instead of land would make any difference.
makeuseof.com
How to Turn On System Protection for Drives on Windows 11
You might know that creating a restore point is a good habit, but what you might not know is that Windows can also create them for you automatically. This is through a feature known as System Protection. But what is it, and how do you turn it on when it's off?
YouTuber Builds Wild-Looking Ion Thruster With No Moving Parts, and It Actually Works
Plasma Channel via YouTubeIonic propulsion is typically pretty weak. However, this setup has potential.
Universe Today
Mars Rocks Have the Right raw Ingredients to 3D Print Everything From Tools to Rocket Parts
3D printing will be an absolutely critical technology as space exploration starts to take off. Initially, it will be impossible to individually manufacture every tool needed to create and sustain infrastructure in space. The only option will be to build some of those tools in space itself, in no small part, because it could potentially take months or even years to get to any area where the tools are manufactured. So any tool that can be created in situ is the best option available for early space explorers. Using materials like Martian regolith to 3D print those tools has long been an area of ongoing research. Now a team from Washington State University has successfully printed some tools using simulated Martian regolith, and they seem to work – up to a point.
Learn the four Ds of navigation before your next wild escape
The more you explore, the more you realize that there’s a lot that goes into navigation for hiking. You need to know how to read a map, how to use a compass and have pockets or a backpack big enough to carry both. It can definitely seem formidable at first, but an easy place to start is with the four Ds of navigation. If you don’t know them, the four Ds of navigation are simple to remember and provide you with a really handy tool to help you stay oriented in the wild.
The best night vision goggles and binoculars in 2022: see in the dark!
The best night vision goggles, binoculars and monoculars can be perfect for surveillance, security and nocturnal wildlife
FanSided
