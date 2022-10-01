You don’t want to be permanently separated from your beloved pets when they go missing, and neither do we. That’s why FOTAS and the Aiken County Animal Shelter are sponsoring a free community pet microchipping event for Aiken County residents. On Saturday, Oct. 8, from noon to 2 p.m., residents of Aiken County can bring their dog or cat to the shelter, 333 Wire Road and get them microchipped for free. Dogs need to be leashed and cats must be secure in carriers.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO