Aiken County, SC

The Post and Courier

FOTAS: County pets can be microchipped for free Saturday

You don’t want to be permanently separated from your beloved pets when they go missing, and neither do we. That’s why FOTAS and the Aiken County Animal Shelter are sponsoring a free community pet microchipping event for Aiken County residents. On Saturday, Oct. 8, from noon to 2 p.m., residents of Aiken County can bring their dog or cat to the shelter, 333 Wire Road and get them microchipped for free. Dogs need to be leashed and cats must be secure in carriers.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Compass for Hope celebrates 100th shower

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - During the pandemic, our homeless population increased 150% and we’ve discussed ways the community has come together to handle the issue. Compass for Hope celebrated their 100th shower on Sunday, giving back to those who don’t have a place to call home in Augusta.
AUGUSTA, GA
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Aiken, SC
State
South Carolina State
USC Gamecock

South Carolina Black Pride brings awareness to Columbia community

People regularly question Darius Jones, the president and CEO of South Carolina Black Pride, why the Black pride movement exists separate from statewide LGBTQIA+ communities. His answer: Black pride is important and distinctively different from the greater LGBTQIA+ community's pride. That is why, for the past 16 years, S.C. Black...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta resident has concerns over wind-based storm damage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The metro is expected to miss most of the storm, but that doesn’t mean people in Augusta aren’t concerned. We talked to one woman who says she’s terrified of trees falling around her home as the wind started to pick up. Those all...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Family still searching for missing Richmond County man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Family members still hoping to find a missing Richmond County man went on another search Saturday. Loved ones of Keith Styburski searched both Richmond and Burke Counties. They looked for the 37-year-old starting from Watkins Pond Road to Knight Road along the railroad tracks he was last seen at in Hephzibah. […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
abcnews4.com

Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
CHARLESTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Local franchise owner prepares to travel with donations for Fort Myers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah area was under a hurricane and storm surge warning as Hurricane Ian moved towards the Georgia-Carolina coast. Meanwhile, Florida is still recovering after the storm blew through a couple of days ago. Friday, we heard from a man with connections to both cities. He’s...
AUGUSTA, GA
WIS-TV

Deputies deploy K9 unit near Broad River Rd.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said, “This is another example of young people with guns and also our criminal justice system with a crack in it.”. Lott said Friday’s incident is related to a previous shooting roughly a month prior on Bluff Rd. He said recently there have been three retaliatory drive-by shootings in the neighborhoods near Western Lane.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCNC

Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Suspect jailed in Aiken over shooting, robbery, 2-state chase

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office now has custody of a suspect in a robbery and two-state chase that ended with his arrest across the state line in Augusta. Quentin S. Lister, 34, was being held Monday morning in Aiken County jail on charges of possession...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Residents watch for flooding near Ellis street downtown

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Some who live near Ellis street say for 15 years, parts of the Calhoun expressway has caused flooding near their homes due to storm water drainage issues. Back in August residents appeared in front of commissioners expressing their concerns, the city engineering department says it would take money, and years to fix. […]
AUGUSTA, GA

