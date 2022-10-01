Read full article on original website
Related
The Post and Courier
FOTAS: County pets can be microchipped for free Saturday
You don’t want to be permanently separated from your beloved pets when they go missing, and neither do we. That’s why FOTAS and the Aiken County Animal Shelter are sponsoring a free community pet microchipping event for Aiken County residents. On Saturday, Oct. 8, from noon to 2 p.m., residents of Aiken County can bring their dog or cat to the shelter, 333 Wire Road and get them microchipped for free. Dogs need to be leashed and cats must be secure in carriers.
WRDW-TV
After almost 40 hours, dog rescued from storm drain in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was one local rescue this week. A crew raced to get a dog out of a storm drain before any rain could start falling. We spoke to the team that went after the dog and gave it a new name. It was a rescue...
Aiken County deputy, K-9 receive national canine award
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Joel Knight and his partner K-9 Ripa are like family. The teamwork between the two allowed them to make a seizure of narcotics in 2021. “She is pretty much like a kid to me … she is with me 24/7," Knight said. “Everywhere I go, she goes.”
WRDW-TV
Compass for Hope celebrates 100th shower
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - During the pandemic, our homeless population increased 150% and we’ve discussed ways the community has come together to handle the issue. Compass for Hope celebrated their 100th shower on Sunday, giving back to those who don’t have a place to call home in Augusta.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
USC Gamecock
South Carolina Black Pride brings awareness to Columbia community
People regularly question Darius Jones, the president and CEO of South Carolina Black Pride, why the Black pride movement exists separate from statewide LGBTQIA+ communities. His answer: Black pride is important and distinctively different from the greater LGBTQIA+ community's pride. That is why, for the past 16 years, S.C. Black...
blufftontoday.com
Private island owned by Alex Murdaugh and suspected drug smuggler for sale in SC
A Beaufort County island co-owned by disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh and a deceased drug-smuggling suspect is up for sale, pending court approval. Jailed in Richland County and facing more than 90 criminal charges and 11 lawsuits, Murdaugh has had his assets placed under...
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers | Blood center talks need for donations
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We talk about it all the time, but there really is an ongoing need for people to give blood. No one knows it better that our partners over at the Shepeard Community Blood Center. Kevin Belanger is the president and CEO. He came by to tell...
WRDW-TV
Augusta resident has concerns over wind-based storm damage
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The metro is expected to miss most of the storm, but that doesn’t mean people in Augusta aren’t concerned. We talked to one woman who says she’s terrified of trees falling around her home as the wind started to pick up. Those all...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family still searching for missing Richmond County man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Family members still hoping to find a missing Richmond County man went on another search Saturday. Loved ones of Keith Styburski searched both Richmond and Burke Counties. They looked for the 37-year-old starting from Watkins Pond Road to Knight Road along the railroad tracks he was last seen at in Hephzibah. […]
abcnews4.com
Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
WRDW-TV
Local franchise owner prepares to travel with donations for Fort Myers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah area was under a hurricane and storm surge warning as Hurricane Ian moved towards the Georgia-Carolina coast. Meanwhile, Florida is still recovering after the storm blew through a couple of days ago. Friday, we heard from a man with connections to both cities. He’s...
Best of the West horse auction draws national bidders
A woman from the Show Me State made a long trip to get the horse she wanted. “I came all the way from Eureka, Missouri,” said Paula DiCampo after buying SM Oreo Dream for $135,000 during the Best of the West sale on Oct. 1 at the Aiken Training Track.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
S.C. counties dodged expected severe weather
Weather conditions this weekend in South Carolina counties have been way better than what what EMA offices prepared for, officials said.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Federal Agents Rescue 275 Dogs from Alleged Dogfighting Operation in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - Last Sunday, the Humane Society of the United States assisted federal agents with the seizure of 275 dogs from an alleged dogfighting operation throughout multiple properties in Columbia, South Carolina. According to a press release from the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), at approximately 9:00...
WIS-TV
Deputies deploy K9 unit near Broad River Rd.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said, “This is another example of young people with guns and also our criminal justice system with a crack in it.”. Lott said Friday’s incident is related to a previous shooting roughly a month prior on Bluff Rd. He said recently there have been three retaliatory drive-by shootings in the neighborhoods near Western Lane.
WCNC
Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
WRDW-TV
Suspect jailed in Aiken over shooting, robbery, 2-state chase
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office now has custody of a suspect in a robbery and two-state chase that ended with his arrest across the state line in Augusta. Quentin S. Lister, 34, was being held Monday morning in Aiken County jail on charges of possession...
Residents watch for flooding near Ellis street downtown
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Some who live near Ellis street say for 15 years, parts of the Calhoun expressway has caused flooding near their homes due to storm water drainage issues. Back in August residents appeared in front of commissioners expressing their concerns, the city engineering department says it would take money, and years to fix. […]
Furniture Today
What is the one constant for a 3-store Georgia retailer celebrating 90 years?
AUGUSTA, Ga. — In 90 years, this retailer has changed names and locations, added divisions and outlets and has seen four generations of family ownership in this town that is best known for one of golf’s longest-standing traditions. And as that fourth generation begins to add influence, Weinberger’s...
WLTX.com
Hurricane Ian aftermath in Orangeburg county
Roads have cleared and it's all back to normal in Holly Hill. Trees are still down.
Comments / 0