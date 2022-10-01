ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Pink Patch Project kicks off in Central Valley

By Kellie Helton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

On Friday, Central Valley law enforcement leaders gathered at the Cancer Institute of Clovis Community Medical Center to help kick off the Pink Patch Project.

Over the next several weeks, law enforcement officers will be sporting special pink patches on their uniforms in support of the cause.

You can purchase your own patch and support breast cancer patients in the valley.

A single pink patch is available for $10 dollars, and an entire set of patches is available for $150 dollars.

All the money goes to the Marjorie E. Radin Breast Care Center at Clovis Community.

Last year, the Pink Patch Project raised $125,000 that was used to buy state-of-the-art medical equipment that helps patients detect breast cancer.

