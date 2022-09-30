“The Salem witch trials are an example of a community at its absolute worst.” This is what Anna Danzinger Halperin, associate director of the Center for Women’s History at the New-York Historical Society, answered when I asked her why she thinks they have remained a powerful part of the American imagination for well over 300 years. “It’s something that we look to as example of what not to do, and yet we keep repeating these mistakes.”

