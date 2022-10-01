Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Rita Marley Honored at National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica Performance in South Florida
SOUTH FLORIDA – Not long after her husband’s death in May, 1981, Rita Marley re-launched her solo career. Working mainly with the Fabulous Five Band, she scored a number of hit songs that proved she was more than Bob Marley’s wife. Some of those tracks were put...
WSVN-TV
Former tennis player gives ‘protect and serve’ a whole new meaning
MIAMI (WSVN) - A former pro-tennis player is going back to his roots as he trained to be back on top once again. Lawrence Gunn, Jr. was a talented tennis player in the early 1990s who once trained with legends of tennis. “I become number one in the state at...
WSVN-TV
MDFR Florida Task Force 1 continues search for survivors in Ian-ravaged SW Florida
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (WSVN) — The hours have been long and the work has been grueling, but first responders with Florida Task Force 1 are prepared to remain on Florida’s west coast as long as it takes to save lives in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Video showed...
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez FLED Hurricane Ian To Attend Two Big Money Fundraisers In NYC
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez fled Hurricane Ian to attend two big money fundraisers in New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking move was made earlier this week just as Florida was preparing for Hurricane Ian to hit its shores.According to The Post, Mayor Suarez was still in NYC on Wednesday afternoon when the deadly hurricane first made landfall and began its path of deadly destruction across the Sunshine State.Even more shocking are reports that Suarez apparently fired off a series of tweets ordering his own residents to “stay informed & stay safe” at the same time he was attending the...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Herbert Stettin, Retired Judge, Eleventh Judicial Circuit, Florida Joins JAMS in Miami
MIAMI, FL—JAMS, the largest private provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services worldwide, is pleased to announce the addition of Herbert Stettin, Retired Judge, Eleventh Judicial Circuit, Florida, to its panel. Mr. Stettin comes to JAMS with over 25 years’ experience providing mediation, arbitration and other ADR services in...
WSVN-TV
Small fire ignites in science room at UM in Coral Gables; no injuries
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A small fire broke out at the University of Miami’s Coral Gables campus. According to officials, the blaze ignited Sunday morning in a science room. Crews were able to contain the flames, but they’re still attempting to determine how it started. No one...
WSVN-TV
City of Miami’s Florida Task Force 2 arrives in Fort Myers to assist survivors
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) – First responders from South Florida are on the west coast of Florida on a rescue mission working tirelessly to reach victims before it’s too late. Hurricane Ian has already taken at least 27 lives, and almost 2 million Floridians are without power, so...
WSVN-TV
Broward Humane Society assists Ian-ravaged shelters amid animal flights to other states
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The “ruff” rescues continue for dozens of pets in the west coast of Florida, days after local shelters were left without resources in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Video provided by the Humane Society of Broward County captured a dog named Diamond as...
Candidate Jenna Hague Discusses Issues Ahead of State House District 96 Election
While voters prepare to voice their choice for governor, house representative, and senator, one race close to home is getting a little more attention. The 96th district — formerly 97 –includes parts of Coral Springs, Tamarac, and Sunrise. The state legislature removed Plantation from the boundaries following redistricting.
cw34.com
Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
VIDEO: 6 injured after giant wave slams sidewalk in South Florida
Six people ended up in a hospital in South Florida after a large wave swept over a sidewalk in Miami Beach.
sflcn.com
Rita Marley to Receive Consulate General’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Miami
SOUTH FLORIDA – Alferita ‘Rita’ Marley, OD, OJ, LITT, will receive the Jamaica Consulate General’s Lifetime Achievement Award on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Consul General Oliver Mair will present the prestigious honour at the premier performance of the National Dance Theatre Company at the South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center in Cutler Bay, Florida.
Miami New Times
It's a Twister! Tornadoes in South Florida Are More Common Than You Might Think
The night before Hurricane Ian battered southwest Florida on September 28, the southeast side of the state was hit with an unexpected side effect of the catastrophic storm: tornadoes. Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, two twisters spawned by Ian's outer bands tore through Broward County in parts of Pembroke Pines...
NBC Miami
List: Here's What You Can Donate to Help Ian Victims in Southwest Florida
Help is on the way to the Gulf Coast following the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. Several local and national organizations and brands are stepping up to help in different ways. The Home Depot Foundation announced their commitment of up to $1 million to immediately help out with building...
Click10.com
Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday afternoon in the city’s Little Haiti neighborhood. The shooting was reported around 1:00 p.m. near the 150 block of Northeast 60th street. Authorities arrived and found one male shot and multiple casings on the ground. Detectives...
Sheriff Tony Discusses Preparing for the Unexpected
Cold cases, by their very name, are crimes that remain unsolved. Investigating these cases takes patience, tenacity and innovative thinking. At the Broward Sheriff’s Office, unsolved crimes will never be placed on the shelf or forgotten, and the passage of time will not delay our quest for justice. In...
NBC Miami
Authorities Ask Children to Return to Classrooms in Broward County
Broward County Public Schools staff knocked on the doors of about 450 homes all over Broward County Saturday to bring kids back into the classroom. BCPS says they’ve tried emailing, calling, and texting families who have not re-enrolled their kids for this school year. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright says...
WSVN-TV
OM & Vine in West Kendall brings together yoga classes and a wine lounge
Two great things are coming together. Sadly, it’s not Lynn and a billion-dollar fortune. It’s yoga and wine. What a perfect pairing — because yoga’s like wine for your soul. Now here’s someone we find absolutely intoxicating: Alex Miranda. Wine and yoga are two of...
Miami Hurricanes game broadcasts could be affected by 790 The Ticket demise
Miami Hurricanes games could be in conflict with the Florida Panthers and Miami Heat with the announcement on Thursday that 790 The Ticket is converting to a Spanish format. The Panthers had always been broadcast on 560 WQAM, but the Heat is moving from 790 with the shutdown of the station.
southbeachtopchefs.com
Where to Grab the Best Tacos on National Taco Day in Miami
Taco lovers rejoice! National Taco Day is upon us once again. This delicious Mexican holiday is celebrated every year on October 4th, and there are plenty of ways to get involved. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a taco-themed meal or just want to indulge in your favorite Mexican food, there are plenty of options available. And, of course, no Mexican feast would be complete without tequila. In Miami, several taco-centric events are taking place to help you celebrate National Taco Day. So get out there and enjoy some delicious tacos – you deserve it!
