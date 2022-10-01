Read full article on original website
College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset
College football fans are stunned by an upset that occurred out in ACC land this Saturday night. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who fired their head coach just a week ago, have beat the No. 24 Pitt Panthers 26-21 tonight. Georgia Tech was a 23.5-point underdog in this one. The...
Georgia Tech stuns No. 24 Pitt 26-21 in Key's coaching debut
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brent Key held the ball given to him by his new boss and pointed to the gold “GT” logo on it, a symbol the former Georgia Tech lineman turned interim head coach tasked with holding his alma mater’s struggling program together has held close for a quarter century and counting. “That means everything to me,” Key said, tapping the embossed letters for effect. Sure looked like it, for both Key and the group he’s now suddenly in charge of leading. Five days after Geoff Collins was fired four games into his fourth season, the Yellow Jackets responded with a stunning 26-21 victory over No. 24 Pittsburgh on Saturday night that was emphatic as it was improbable.
Georgia Tech Football: Can’t Complain About A Win
Hey that was pretty cool. First road win against a ranked opponent since 2016. First win against an FBS opponent in ten attempts. That’s right. Prior to this win, our Jackets had lost nine straight times to FBS opponents. Nine times. And unlike Ferris Bueller, we don’t have a way to hack into the NCAA record books to change that. (We probably do, but I can’t imagine it would last). Heading into tonight, I was expecting 1-4, but we’re officially 2-3. I’ll take it. For the majority of Saturday’s game, the Yellow Jacket defense instilled a confidence for those watching that, regardless of point differential, the game was kind of in control. The offense, on the other hand, was extremely inconsistent. Red zone performance vastly improved week-over-week, although some of those FGs could have easily been TDs. We put points on the board this time around, but we have to find a way to score touchdowns consistently if more winning is a goal of ours... which I hope it is. Also, if it weren’t for Charlie Thomas’s one-man turnover party, this game could have easily gone in a different direction. All in all, tonight proved it can be done. We can win.
Mizzou Dominates First Half Against Georgia, College Football World Reacts to Stunning Performance
It looks like we have a great SEC football battle brewing between Mizzou and Georgia. Yes, the top-ranked Bulldogs are struggling on the road. Perhaps we all should have read into that Kent State game more than we did. Mizzou is 2-2 on the year and was about a 30-point underdog heading into the game.
Tennessee Tribune
Luxury Coach Service Vonlane Rolls Into the South With Routes Between Nashville and Atlanta
NASHVILLE, Tenn., TN Tribune – Vonlane, a Texas-based premium transportation company, will expand its luxury motor-coach service with a new route between Nashville and Atlanta, with daily service and 19 weekly departures from each city providing travelers with a luxury travel experience that eliminates wait times experienced with other forms of travel.
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Gridlock Guy: Hurricane Ian traffic another wrinkle in Atlanta commute
Hurricane Ian’s devastating landfall last Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. in Cayo Costa, FL took the attention of many people aro...
Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S.
For more than 35 years, Money magazine has been listing the best places to live in the U.S., and, this year, Atlanta tops the list. In the annual ranking, Money examines economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. According to Money, Atlanta took the top spot because “it is a […] The post Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S. appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)
If you've been looking for Atlanta's best seafood restaurants, there's no need to look further. Delicious crab cake lunch.Image by anitrabutler from Pixabay. This article shares our top three picks for the best seafood restaurants in Atlanta that you'll love. Whether you're craving crab cakes and oysters or simply want a delicious seafood meal, these restaurants will not disappoint. So let's get started!
The Best Neighborhoods In Atlanta To Buy A Home
Atlanta is one of the most desirable cities in the U.S. to live in. Learn about some of the best neighborhoods in Atlanta, as well as the median house price.
WRDW-TV
Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
The new PROPEL Center will be built at Clark Atlanta University
Clark Atlanta University has been selected to be the site of the new PROPEL Center, a global innovation headquarters of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The global HBCU technology and innovation hub is committed to strengthening the Black talent pipeline. It will be constructed at 635 Atlanta Student Movement Blvd., at Parsons Street between Vine and Elm Streets on the former site of the University Plaza Apartments, which housed the Birdcage, a popular nightclub at the time.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA metro using data from Zillow.
Shepherd Center announces $350M expansion, largest in its history
ATLANTA — One of the nation’s top spinal cord and brain injury hospitals right here in Atlanta is in for a major expansion that should allow it to help even more people. Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was in Buckhead discussing the largest expansion the Shepherd Center has ever taken on.
She joined Carter Center 40 years ago - and has known Jimmy forever
Bernstine W. Hollis has worked at the Carter Center in Atlanta since it opened four decades ago. But her relationship with Jimmy Carter goes back much further.
119 Le Brun Road NE
This is it! This 1+ acre lot is an incredible value in Chastain Park and Jackson School district. A site plan has been developed showing how best to take advantage of this amazing lot that is a short walk from the park! Our rendering is just one example of how you and your family could transform this property into the perfect home. Private, level yard and surrounded by mature trees with plenty of room for a pool or play area. The lot is situated within easy reach of Chastain Park, North Buckhead, Buckhead Forest, and Buckhead Village. Located steps from all that Atlanta’s favorite park has to offer. Bring your builder and plan your dream home!
Bus catches fire on I-75 SB in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — A Cobb County Transit bus was engulfed in flames Thursday evening. Around 5 p.m., Atlanta firefighters responded to a call about a vehicle on fire. Images on Georgia Department of Transportation camera showed the bus on fire near I-75 SB at Howell Mill Road Northside Drive. Channel...
Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote
There are numerous Black candidates running for statewide offices and on the ballot in these midterm elections. And there will be millions of Black Georgians voting, either during the early voting period or on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. That said, how many of those voters will be Black men, in particular, is a question […] The post Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
