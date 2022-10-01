Hey that was pretty cool. First road win against a ranked opponent since 2016. First win against an FBS opponent in ten attempts. That’s right. Prior to this win, our Jackets had lost nine straight times to FBS opponents. Nine times. And unlike Ferris Bueller, we don’t have a way to hack into the NCAA record books to change that. (We probably do, but I can’t imagine it would last). Heading into tonight, I was expecting 1-4, but we’re officially 2-3. I’ll take it. For the majority of Saturday’s game, the Yellow Jacket defense instilled a confidence for those watching that, regardless of point differential, the game was kind of in control. The offense, on the other hand, was extremely inconsistent. Red zone performance vastly improved week-over-week, although some of those FGs could have easily been TDs. We put points on the board this time around, but we have to find a way to score touchdowns consistently if more winning is a goal of ours... which I hope it is. Also, if it weren’t for Charlie Thomas’s one-man turnover party, this game could have easily gone in a different direction. All in all, tonight proved it can be done. We can win.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO