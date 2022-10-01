Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
WCVB
Test your Boston history knowledge! In the early 1900s, what neighborhood did many African Americans settle in?
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Happy “History Quiz Friday!” For this quiz, we focus on charming and historic streets and neighborhoods. Which street with brick sidewalks and gas lamps hosts one of Boston’s most historic meeting houses? Can you name the street wherethree U.S. presidents once lived? We provide the hints, you provide the guesses!
hot969boston.com
U.S. Cities That Swear the Most, Wait Til You Hear Where Boston Lands!
The U.S. cities that swear the most will most definitely surprise you. Boston is on the list, but not the list that you may think. The website www.preply.com did a study of every city across the country to determine who swears the most and who swears the least. Columbus, Ohio tops the list with an average of 36 swear words per day. The national average is 21.
WCVB
Do you know what famous American was born on Adams Street?
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Adams Street runs nearly seven miles through Quincy, Milton and Dorchester. The street is packed with history — from the 18th-century estate of President John Adams on one end to Meeting House Hill and the First Parish Church of Dorchester, founded in 1631, on the other. In between are the grand estates of Milton and the vibrant neighborhood enclaves of Dorchester.
Police identify Boston man killed in Roxbury shooting
BOSTON — Boston Police have identified a 26-year-old man as the victim of an apparent shooting that happened last week in Roxbury. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Ave. in Roxbury. When they arrived, officers found Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, of Boston, suffering from a gunshot wound.
WCVB
Wednesday, October 5: Lost and Found
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nicole Estaphan heads out in search of things “Lost and Found.” She sets off on a treasure hunt around Boston, armed with a metal detector. In Rhode Island, she stumbles upon some long-lost “loot” with local pinball wizards. And have you ever wondered what happens to your lost luggage? We’ve got that answer. Finally, Nicole meets people who experienced a loss of health and stability – and through social media, “found” a connection to community.
hot969boston.com
8 things to do in Boston after Midnight….and #1 is just between you and me
Looking for things to do in Boston? Well…. If you have lived in the Boston area for any amount of time you may have noticed that it seems like a ghost town late at night. If New York City is the City that never sleeps Boston is the city with over-bearing parochial parents who enforce a very strict bedtime. However, maybe you are the type of kid who wasn’t above tying the bed-sheets together and escaping out of your bedroom window in the middle of the night. If so this list of things is right up your alley!
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: New Italian Bakery & Café Hopes To Open In Tewksbury This Year; Prospective Pot Shop Owners Near Wilmington Line Offers Transparency
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
earnthenecklace.com
Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?
Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
WCVB
Thousands lace up for 34th annual Jimmy Fund Walk
WELLESLEY, Mass. — Thousands of walkers returned to the Boston Marathon course Sunday morning for the 34th annual Jimmy Fund Walk, the first time the event has been held in person for two years. "It's amazing, it's incredible," said Zack Blackburn, director of the Jimmy Fund Walk. "To be...
Home of the Week: 180-Year-Old Greek Revival Colonial in Framingham Priced at $1,049,000
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a 5-bedroom multiple family home in Framingham,. The 200 Pleasant Street property is priced at $1.049 million. Built in 1842, the Greek Revival colonial is a multi-family home. The property 4,512 square feet of living space, and...
Hudson, N.H. police investigating dirt bike crash that killed one minor, hospitalized another
Hudson, New Hampshire police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one juvenile and injured another on Sunday afternoon. According to a statement from the Hudson Police Department, the two juveniles were riding a Kawasaki dirt bike on Wason Road when they collided with a Ford Ranger pick-up truck.
WCVB
Tuesday, October 4: Free From…
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Beer without the alcohol, sweet treats without the gluten, and “mocktails” for everyone to enjoy – tonight, we begin with a hunt for treats “Free From” allergens and alcohol. Then, at an old-fashioned shop in Wakefield we find dairy-free ice cream with endless flavor options. In New Bedford we visit businesses focused on going waste-free (did you know your mattress can be recycled?). Finally, we meet a local skincare creator looking to keep your body, happy, with products free of artificial… anything!
‘Beautiful in every way’: Friend describes Millbury man found dead as suspect set to be arraigned
MILLBURY, Mass. – An investigation is underway in Millbury after a man was found dead inside a home at 303 Millbury Ave. “Dare I say he was like a big brother to me,” said Madison Adams, who stopped by the house Monday morning to leave flowers. “Amazing, musical, beautiful in every way. That was him.”
WCVB
A century-old shoe store in Boston, and four decades of matchmaking lunch dates
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Jamaica Plain,George’s Shoes is known for its low prices. A century after first opening its doors, the store has expanded to offer women’s clothing and designer handbags. The year 2022 marks a milestone anniversary for Lunch Dates – a Boston-based matchmaking service. For...
Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run
According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
Holy Moly: $2.1 M for a tear-down property in South Boston
This piece of property located on West 9th in Southie could be yours for $2.1M! But there’s a catch – it’s a tear-down property! For developers, however, it’s a dream due to the fact it sits on top of an oversized lot – roughly 4000 square feet. Just think of those condos that could be squeezed into the space! Axios reported on this property in Monday’s newsletter.
WCVB
Friday, October 7: Outsider Art
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Kensington, N.H., you can touch, explore, and even walk on world-class art pieces at Alnoba. Creativity knows no bounds at Lincoln’s deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum, and at Frog Pond Farm in Harvard, visitors can dance to the beat of their own drum. Meanwhile, Ted Reinstein discovers that to enjoy an outdoor art exhibit at the Gardens at Elm Banks, strangely, he needs to be... on his phone.
WCVB
Thursday, October 6: Changing Boston Harbor
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Today Boston Harbor is a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
whdh.com
Suspect in custody in connection with South Boston stabbing
BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect is in custody after a Saturday morning stabbing in South Boston. One person was stabbed at 320 Old Colony Ave. at around 8:30 a.m. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
Boston Globe
These are the best train routes in New England, according to readers
Readers shared 10 scenic routes for your next train trip. Boston.com readers love train travel, and with the proposal for an overnight train from Boston to Montreal, Canada gaining steam, we asked readers for their favorite train travel in New England. They sent us local train routes that were both practical and picturesque.
