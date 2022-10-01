Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream supporting individuals with Disabilities opening soon in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
More NC Black parents turn to homeschoolingThe Triangle Tribune
UNC Basketball: Zayden High announces Top 5 list
Four-star Class of 2023 prospect Zayden High is down to five programs. Is the UNC basketball program still among the remaining contenders?. This past weekend, the UNC basketball program hosted four-star prospect Zayden High for an official visit. Prior to his visit, High announced that he would be narrowing his...
zagsblog.com
Class of 2025 4-star center Alier Maluk visits Duke
Duke coach Jon Scheyer already has the No. 1 recruiting classes in 2022 and ’23 locked in — and he’s already working on future classes. Alier Maluk, the 6-foot-9 four-star Class of 2025 center from Imani Prep (PA), took an unofficial visit to campus on Saturday. “[Coach...
chapelboro.com
Art’s Angle: Heels Have ‘A Chance’
Three take-aways from Carolina’s pleasing 41-10 win over Virginia Tech. The Hokies (along with Commonwealth cousin Virginia) may be the worst team in the ACC, a shadow of what they used to be. The ACC Coastal Division and the mythical “State Championship” are still out there for the Tar...
stateoftheu.com
Miami Hurricanes open as favorites for ACC opener against North Carolina
As the Miami Hurricanes look to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to Middle Tennessee before the bye week, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have released the opening odds for this week’s game, as the Canes return to the field against the North Carolina Tar Heels. I’m not shocked...
How to watch or stream Clemson vs NC State ACC college football game on Saturday
The Tigers lead the all-time Textile Bowl series with the Wolfpack, 59-29-1. NC State beat Clemson last season to break its eight-game losing streak to the Tigers. Clemson is a 6.5-point favorite tonight.
chapelboro.com
High School Football Round-Up: Week 7
Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 7! Results from Week 6 can be found here. Chapel Hill (4-1): Lost to Southern Alamance, 60-20 Cedar Ridge (1-4): Game at Orange cancelled. Up next: vs. Eastern...
Golf Digest
Our 10 favorite Pinehurst courses, ranked
If it’s been a decade since you’ve been back to Pinehurst, it’s time to go—much has changed. There are several new additions to the scene, and most of the major courses have undergone serious, and in some cases total, transformations. Though Pinehurst (and neighboring Southern Pines)...
Ever-tightening races: New polls show Beasley and Budd in a virtual dead heat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you find that political horse-race polling is food for thought, you have a lot to chew on this week in the race for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina. Civitas, Politico Playbook and High Point University all released polls that magnified the very fine margin in the stretch run between […]
