Chapel Hill, NC

FanSided

UNC Basketball: Zayden High announces Top 5 list

Four-star Class of 2023 prospect Zayden High is down to five programs. Is the UNC basketball program still among the remaining contenders?. This past weekend, the UNC basketball program hosted four-star prospect Zayden High for an official visit. Prior to his visit, High announced that he would be narrowing his...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
zagsblog.com

Class of 2025 4-star center Alier Maluk visits Duke

Duke coach Jon Scheyer already has the No. 1 recruiting classes in 2022 and ’23 locked in — and he’s already working on future classes. Alier Maluk, the 6-foot-9 four-star Class of 2025 center from Imani Prep (PA), took an unofficial visit to campus on Saturday. “[Coach...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Art’s Angle: Heels Have ‘A Chance’

Three take-aways from Carolina’s pleasing 41-10 win over Virginia Tech. The Hokies (along with Commonwealth cousin Virginia) may be the worst team in the ACC, a shadow of what they used to be. The ACC Coastal Division and the mythical “State Championship” are still out there for the Tar...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

High School Football Round-Up: Week 7

Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 7! Results from Week 6 can be found here. Chapel Hill (4-1): Lost to Southern Alamance, 60-20 Cedar Ridge (1-4): Game at Orange cancelled. Up next: vs. Eastern...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Golf Digest

Our 10 favorite Pinehurst courses, ranked

If it’s been a decade since you’ve been back to Pinehurst, it’s time to go—much has changed. There are several new additions to the scene, and most of the major courses have undergone serious, and in some cases total, transformations. Though Pinehurst (and neighboring Southern Pines)...
PINEHURST, NC
