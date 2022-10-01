Last Chance Community Pow Wow kicks off 23 years of celebration

Early Friday morning, Helena elementary school students all gathered together to experience the 23 rd annual Last Chance Community Pow Wow.

For those unfamiliar with the term Pow Wow, it’s a North American Indian ceremony involving feasting, singing and dancing.

With the Last Chance Community Pow Wow going on for more than two decades, powwow volunteer, Danil Pocha shares some history on the event.

“Were called the last chance community pow wow because it’s the last chance to pow wow before you would go to winter camp, so we have always held at this state in conjunction with the end of Native American awareness week,” said Pocha

Pow wows are full of history, and the elders want to continue to pass all of that on to the newcomers to the tradition.

“That what we hope that comes out of these powwows, is that we carry out our traditions and pass it on, and they carry on the torch,” said Pocha

While the powwows are filled with historical song, dance, and clothes, it’s also a way to become closer with your friends, family, and community.

“We also bring some of the traditional parts of a pow wow with ya, where it was to come out and be with your family, and to reconnect, and to help keep your family and friends strong,” said Pocha

The powwow will go from six to ten on Friday, and two more celebratory events on Saturday and Sunday to honor the last couple days of Native American appreciation week.

