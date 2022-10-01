After months of trying to find the right time, Christine finally told Meri, Janelle and Robyn that she wants out of the plural marriage After Christine Brown struggled to find the right time to tell her Sister Wives she planned to leave Kody, the TLC star finally revealed the shocking news. During this week's episode of the reality series, Christine, 50, finally told Meri, Janelle and Robyn that she wanted out of the plural marriage. "It's no secret that Kody and I have been in a rough spot for a long time," she told the women....

