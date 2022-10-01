Read full article on original website
Revolt Summit Rocked Atlanta with Star-Studded Sold-Out Event
This past weekend, the annual REVOLT Summit x AT&T returned to Atlanta, GA, for a powerful two-day experience, filled with networking and learning opportunities for young Black creatives. Anchored by the theme, “The Future is Now,” the Summit returned for its fourth iteration with performances and discussions led by today’s changemakers including, Pretty Vee, Fly Guy DC, Gucci Mane, Tamika D. Mallory, Nardo, Iddris Sandu, Bobby Shmurda, Dennis Rodman, and other cultural leaders.
Callanwolde Fine Arts Center
A community arts center that also features a rotating schedule of exhibitions focused on local artists working in a variety of media. The Mission of the Callanwolde Fine Arts center is to preserve, restore, and develop the Callanwolde Estate and to be the premiere public arts and cultural center. The...
10 Spectacular Hotel Restaurants In And Around Atlanta
If you’re searching for your next foodie adventure in the ATL then look no further. These amazing hotel restaurants in and around Atlanta have solidified themselves as beloved hotspots in our city’s culinary scene. Of course, we’re here to break them down for y’all. It doesn’t matter if you’re searching for rooftop views or the best in Southern cuisine, keep scrolling for ten spectacular hotel restaurants in Atlanta.
In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta
Dan Immergluck’s new book, Red Hot City, describes an Atlanta that’s a good place to do business—but increasingly out of reach for many of its longtime residents. In his book, out this month, he details paths taken—and not taken—by policymakers that he says have resulted in a housing crisis that is forcing lower-income, and often Black, families further and further out from the transit, hospitals, and jobs in the city’s core. The post In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Everything You Need To Know About This Year’s Blacktoberfest Celebration
Blacktoberfest is an awesome festival kicking off this annual tradition in Atlanta, a celebration of beer, food, art, and entertainment that’ll take place during the second weekend of October. This will be the third installment of the beloved festival, founded by Black Brew’s Culture in Saint Louis. Finally...
FREE craft activity kits at Michael’s stores every Sunday this fall
Oct. 9 – Beaded Halloween Necklace / Keychain. Remember, you’ll need to call your preferred Michael’s location to make sure they are participating in the Sunday Makebreak activities. Briarcliff LaVista Shopping Center (Atlanta) Perimeter Place (Dunwoody) Buckhead Crossing (Atlanta) The Avenue East Cobb (Marietta) Mansell Crossing Shopping...
A United Atlanta: New Beltline Addition Runs Through NAHS District
For most Atlanta residents, the Beltline is a common place to visit if you want to explore the city on foot. Spanning 22 miles, it is a beautiful place to spend time outdoors with friends and family – and continues to expand throughout our urban metropolis. A new plan set for the section that runs through Buckhead and North Atlanta was recently announced, opening up walkable paths adjacent to the eleven stories. Trails will run along areas inside the school district, most notably along Peachtree Creek and over Howell Mill. Construction has arrived after years of debate on where the expansion would take place, opening up ample opportunities for Dubs to get outside before winter arrives.
Luxury Coach Service Vonlane Rolls Into the South With Routes Between Nashville and Atlanta
NASHVILLE, Tenn., TN Tribune – Vonlane, a Texas-based premium transportation company, will expand its luxury motor-coach service with a new route between Nashville and Atlanta, with daily service and 19 weekly departures from each city providing travelers with a luxury travel experience that eliminates wait times experienced with other forms of travel.
Fall in Love with this $4.2M Stunning Estate of Exquisite Details in Sandy Springs
The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home perfect for entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 5720 Riverside Dr NW, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 2.15 acres of land. Call The Hester Group (Phone: 404-495-8392), Renatta Goduto (Phone: 917-699-5586) – Harry Norman Realtors for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)
If you've been looking for Atlanta's best seafood restaurants, there's no need to look further. Delicious crab cake lunch.Image by anitrabutler from Pixabay. This article shares our top three picks for the best seafood restaurants in Atlanta that you'll love. Whether you're craving crab cakes and oysters or simply want a delicious seafood meal, these restaurants will not disappoint. So let's get started!
Atlanta urban forest bathing: An easy way to experience tranquility in the heart of the city
As an awkward, leggy young girl, I often found solace wandering in the woods behind our house on the former Presidio Army base in San Francisco. Our backyard swooped up a hill—we used to deconstruct cardboard boxes and endlessly tromp up the hill and slide down, whooping for joy—and a few yards beyond the hillcrest was a heavily wooded area I nicknamed The Enchanted Forest.
Gridlock Guy: Hurricane Ian traffic another wrinkle in Atlanta commute
Hurricane Ian’s devastating landfall last Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. in Cayo Costa, FL took the attention of many people aro...
Your Next Home Could Be In… Smyrna
Where is it? In Cobb County, less than a half-hour drive up I-75 from Downtown Atlanta. What’s the history? The area that is now Smyrna began as a religious encampment for pioneers in the late 1830s. Like most Georgia towns, Smyrna began to grow after the Western & Atlantic railroad came through. Sherman burned most […] The post Your Next Home Could Be In… Smyrna appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Covington great-great-grandmother celebrating her 106th birthday
COVINGTON, Ga. - A Covington woman is celebrating a pretty incredible birthday this week. Martha Malcolm turns 106 years old on Thursday. Malcolm has experienced a lot in her 106 years. She's lived through part of World War I, World War II, and was born before the traffic signal or the pop-up toaster were invented.
No injuries in fire at Buckhead sports bar; Roswell Road still closed
Atlanta fire crews are battling a large fire at the Buckhead Saloon along Roswell Road on Monday morning.
Our dress code
Schools have this. Athletic teams have this. Golf courses have this. Certain clubs and organizations have this. A Dress Code. A description of what you should wear to properly represent a certain group of people. We’re all familiar with them. On a Sunday morning not long ago, the well-known...
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
Cumming City Center celebrates first major event - what future festivals are in store?
(Forsyth County, GA) The Cumming City Center hosted the Cumming Art Fest, a two-day family-friendly festival, on September 17 and 18. The city partnered with Splash Festivals, a company specializing in producing outdoor arts and crafts festivals, to successfully host its first major event.
Being 'held hostage at a traffic light,' spider, lost glasses are among reasons for surge of non-emergency 911 calls in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Non-emergency 911 calls are clogging up Atlanta's E-911 system and taking up dispatchers' valuable time. Now, the city is pleading with people only to call 911 for actual emergencies. Most people expect to spend time waiting at red lights, but that wasn't the case for a driver...
Shepherd Center announces $350M expansion, largest in its history
ATLANTA — One of the nation’s top spinal cord and brain injury hospitals right here in Atlanta is in for a major expansion that should allow it to help even more people. Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was in Buckhead discussing the largest expansion the Shepherd Center has ever taken on.
