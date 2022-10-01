Read full article on original website
Nick Cannon's Arizona Baby Mama Brittany Bell Has More Career Titles Than He Has Kids
Nick Cannon fathers nine children, and less than a month before the birth of his youngest daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, on September 14, he announced baby No. 10 on the way with his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell. She is the mama of Cannon's daughter, Powerful Queen, and son, Golden, and...
All About LaNisha Cole, the 'Price Is Right' Model Who Welcomed a Baby with Nick Cannon
Actor, rapper and television personality Nick Cannon is celebrating big news: he just welcomed baby number nine to the family. His youngest child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, was born on Sept. 14, 2022, to model and photographer LaNisha Cole. While Cole had been sharing her pregnancy journey on Instagram, Cannon...
Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole
When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
Billy Ray Cyrus, singer Firerose have 'been dating for awhile,' did not overlap with marriage to Tish: report
Billy Ray Cyrus has reportedly been dating Australian singer, Firerose, "for awhile," but did not overlap with his marriage of 28 years to Tish Cyrus. Tish filed for divorce in April.
Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child just weeks after 9th: ‘Another Blessing!’
Nick Cannon's kids officially number in the double-digits.
Fans Beg Nick Cannon 'Please Stop' After He Reveals 10th Baby's Unique Name
Nick Cannon is a father-of-10 — but not everybody loves his newborn son's unique name. Cannon revealed his child's controversial moniker in a series of announcements shared to his Instagram account on Friday, September 30."WELCOME RISE MESSIAH CANNON," Cannon captioned the post, adding that he was born one week prior, on Friday, September 23. BRE TIESI DEFENDS HER RELATIONSHIP WITH NICK CANNON AS ACTOR PREPARES FOR MORE CHILDREN: 'I DON'T UNDERSTAND WHY EVERYONE IS SO CONCERNED'"Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed!" he noted in a separate post. "48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking...
Miles Teller got 'lost' in Prince William's eyes and broke royal protocol during 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere
Miles Teller gave fans a glimpse into the moment he met the royal family. Teller, 35, was introduced to Prince William and Catherine at the May premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" in the United Kingdom. "I kind of had a sheet to prep to make sure I didn't mess it...
Bre Tiesi, Mother of Nick Cannon’s Son, Legendary, Tells Critics To Mind Their Business
Social media was on a mission to find out if Nick Cannon was adhering to his fatherly duties. A DM from a social media commenter recently sent Bre Tiesi, mother of Cannon’s son, Legendary, into clap-back mode after she may have said a bit too much regarding the comedian’s physical and financial efforts with their 2-month-old child.
NBA YoungBoy, 22, compared to Nick Cannon as he prepares for 9th child
Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again seems like he’s aiming for Nick Cannon’s baby title as he prepares for the birth of his ninth child. The Louisiana-born emcee, who is best known as NBA YoungBoy, already has eight children with seven different women at the tender age of 22.
I Luh Dat: Twitter Clowns Yung Miami For Saying She Wants To Be The Next “Black Oprah”
Yung Miami is a media personality on the rise via her new podcast series Caresha Please and says she wants to be the next "Black Oprah." The post I Luh Dat: Twitter Clowns Yung Miami For Saying She Wants To Be The Next “Black Oprah” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Nick Cannon Announces Birth Of His 10th Child, And His Third With Brittany Bell
Earlier this month, "The Masked Singer" host announced the birth of his ninth child, a girl he fathered with former “Price Is Right” model LaNisha Cole.
Coolio, rapper and producer, dead at 59, according to his manager
Coolio, the Grammy-award winning rapper best known for his number one single "Gangsta's Paradise," is dead at 59, his representative confirmed to Insider. The rapper, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., came to prominence on the LA rap scene in the late 1980s but skyrocketed to fame in the mid-90s when "Gangsta's Paradise" was used for the 1995 film "Dangerous Minds" starring Michelle Pfeiffer.
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Get to Know Hip Hop Legend DJ Premier
DJ Premiere has been producing since the 1980s and still creates music. You can not list some of hip hop’s most significant producers without mentioning the veteran musician. He is best known for producing all of Gang Starr’s music comprised of himself and the late Keith Edward Elam, better known as Guru, but has worked with everyone in the business from Rakim to Janet Jackson.
John Stamos opens up about struggle with sobriety, longtime costar Bob Saget's death
"Full House" heartthrob John Stamos revealed that at one point in his life when he wasn't sober, he didn't care whether he lived or died.
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
Teen idol turned adult actress Hilary Duff is a wife, mother, and businesswoman to be reckoned with
Hilary Duff is a Texas-born American actress. She is widely known for her acting and singing career in the early 2000s. The star is now a mom of three.
New this week: Lena Dunham, Mila Kunis and Charlie Puth
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Lena Dunham adapts Karen Cushman's young-adult novel in "Catherine Called Birdy," a spirited medieval coming-of-age tale about a 14-year-old girl named Birdy (Bella Ramsey) in medieval England. Her father (Andrew Scott) wants to marry her off for some much-needed money, but Birdy's plans repeatedly foil him. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr called the film "part 'Bridget Jones's Diary,' part Mel Brooks and all joy." Though still playing in select theaters, "Catherine Called Birdy" begins streaming Friday on Prime Video.
