ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

Authorities: Teens accused of stealing car in NYC could be connected to additional thefts

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HkAku_0iHPojey00

Two teenagers accused of stealing cars are now under arrest. Authorities say it is possible that both are connected to a slew of car thefts reaching from New York City down to Monmouth County.

Authorities say the teens are from Newark. Their names have not been released because of their age. They are 16 and 17 years old.

Police in Middletown tell News 12 New Jersey that the pair could be connected to several cases of solen cars. But there is also a chance they are connected to cases around the state.

The teens are currently accused of stealing an Audi Q8 SUV out of New York City. They were arrested by the New Jersey State Police Auto Theft Task Force. Both are charged with receiving stolen property and burglary.

Police have also confirmed that they are suspected of several thefts in Middletown. They say they are investigating if the teens are connected to a stolen car reported on Sailors Way when a BMX X3 was taken from a house.

RELATED: Police: Young teens wanted in high-speed chase related to Woodcliff Lake burglary

Ten days later, on Mohican Drive, a Ford Explorer ST was stolen from a home. Both of those cars were recovered in Newark.

"The alarming rise in auto theft poses a serious risk to public safety. Car thieves, who are often juveniles, have become increasingly reckless, entering garages and homes in broad daylight to retrieve key fobs and driving at extremely high rates of speed…” Middletown Police Chief Craig Weber said in a statement.

In addition to Middletown, detectives in Woodcliff Lake have an interest in the teens. Police released surveillance video earlier this month of two suspects trying to break into a home to steal a car in the garage. They had stolen a BMW from that house weeks prior and returned to try and get the second one in the garage.

During that first theft the suspects grabbed the key fob for the family's other car. In that case, the teens ran from police and escaped in what would turn out to be a stolen Alfa Romeo SUV, which was also eventually dumped in Newark. The suspects got away on foot.

Police say cars are often stolen simply for joyrides. But they are also often stolen and sent to port in Newark to be sent overseas in containers.

Police in Middletown have responded with more patrols and even stationed officers at the Garden State Parkway entrance.

Comments / 1

Related
jcitytimes.com

Jersey City Man Arrested in Fatal May Stabbing

A Jersey City man has been arrested in connection with a fatal May stabbing in Greenville. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, on Saturday, members of the Allentown, Pennsylvania Police Department arrested Sean Williams, age 33, for his involvement in the May 29, 2022 death of Jawon Purcell. At...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey Woman Found Guilty of Horrifically Murdering Wife With Wine Chiller

A Brick Township woman is facing a sentence of life in prison after being found guilty of murdering her wife in May of 2020. It was an extensive, arduous search for the arrest of 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township in 2020 when she was on the lam but law enforcement located her, extradited her back to New Jersey, charged her with Murder, and eventually indicted her leading to the guilty verdict in court last week.
BRICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Newark, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Middletown, NJ
Middletown, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Woodcliff Lake, NJ
City
Newark, NY
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Monmouth County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stealing Cars#Thefts#Audi Q8#Mohican Drive
PIX11

Woman, man shot near Brooklyn supermarket

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man and a woman, both in their 20s, were shot near a Brooklyn supermarket on Sunday night, officials said. The wounded 23-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were taken from Glenwood Road to a hospital for treatment. The address listed for the shooting, which happened around 8:30 p.m., is a […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Police search for 5 women, 1 man in Brooklyn dismemberment death

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police on Sunday launched a search for six people wanted in connection with the dismemberment death of a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman. Officers found D’Asia Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases in a Linwood Avenue home on Sept. 21, officials said. Police on Sunday said they were looking for five women and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Boy, 15, shot on Bronx street after arguing with two men: police

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the ankle after arguing with two men on a Unionport street, police said early Sunday in a public appeal for tips. The victim became involved in a verbal dispute with two men believed to be in their 20s on Olmstead Avenue near Turnbull Avenue […]
BRONX, NY
ocscanner.news

ATLANTIC CITY: MISSING PERSON – MAY BE IN THE BAYVILLE AREA

New Jersey State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Locating Missing Man. The New Jersey State Police and Atlantic City Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Mark Farley, 39, of Atlantic City, N.J. Mark was last heard from by his family on September 26. He is...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
News 12

News 12

110K+
Followers
37K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy