Two Nebraska firefighters to be honored in national memorial service
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two fallen Nebraska firefighters will be honored by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation next weekend. Families from all across the nation will come together to honor 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in the last few years. Each firefighter’s name will be...
'Time for new blood': Carol Blood states her case at Norfolk town hall
NORFOLK, Neb.--A state senator running for governor visited Norfolk to host a town hall on Sunday evening. Democrat Carol Blood was at the Norfolk Lodge speaking to members of the public about her ideas and visions if she would be elected governor of Nebraska. Blood mentioned her ideas on key...
Nebraska's most famous storyteller, Roger Welsch dead at 85
Roger Welsch, Nebraska’s most famous humorist and storyteller and a prominent Native activist, died Friday at his home near Dannebrog. He was 85. Known as “Captain Nebraska” and “Bull Buffalo Chief” in the Omaha Tribe, “White Wolf/White Pawnee” in the Pawnee Tribe and “His Medicine is Contrary” in the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Welsch told his stories about Nebraska in close to 40 books, on television and in newspaper and magazine columns.
Editorial - Nebraska Task Force 1
We do our best to honor and salute our first responders… the men and women who rush in to help in times of trouble and danger. But far too often their commitments are taken for granted. We were reminded again of that this week as Nebraska Task Force 1...
Rent aid program covering the bulk of Nebraska hits a snag as it sunsets
“We’re disappointed,” said Gifford. “The million-dollar grant was huge for us. We are losing the potential to help so many families.”
Six small Nebraska towns are trying to ban abortion. Will it change anything?
For three weeks this July, Pastor Bill Forbes left his house around 5 p.m. and didn’t return until sundown. The Lutheran pastor went door to door in his western Nebraska town asking his neighbors the same question: Would they sign a petition in support of banning abortions in Paxton?
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
Nebraska Department of Labor accepting American Rescue Plan Act grant applications
Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Labor announced it will begin accepting applications for American Rescue Plan Act grants. Starting Monday, Oct. 3, the department will review applications for premium pay for nurses, teachers and workforce development projects. The state legislature appropriated $10 million in federal funds for...
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
ACLU criticizes dress code policies in 15 Nebraska school districts
OMAHA, Neb. -- The ACLU of Nebraska evaluated the dress codes of Nebraska's largest school districts, issuing sharp criticism in most cases. The ACLU report said that it found the dress codes to be "rooted in stereotypes" and aimed disproportionately at girls, particularly Black girls and other students of color.
Pinnacle Bank Announces 2023 Nebraska Calendar Contest Winners
Pinnacle Bank (pinnbank.com) is excited to announce the 2023 Nebraska Calendar Contest winners. The calendars will be available at Pinnacle Bank branches later this fall. Every year, Pinnacle Bank hosts the Nebraska Calendar Contest. Photographers submit images of Nebraska landscapes in four categories, one dedicated to each season. The top 20 photographs in each category move forward to the voting stage, which takes place on Pinnacle Bank’s Facebook page. The top three photos with the most likes from each category are chosen as the winners. As winners, their photo is featured in that year’s wall calendar for Pinnacle Bank, and photographers receive a $100 prize.
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood
FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska, a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (44) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Hurricane Ian aftermath: 6 News anchor gives updates on damage in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. (WOWT) - Anchor Dave Zawilinski gave an update Thursday after a stressful few days of bracing for Hurricane Ian while on vacation at Disney World. His family is among many stuck in Florida as the state recovers from damages sustained during Hurricane Ian. Air travel into and from the vacation hot spot was shut down Thursday until further notice.
Nebraska utility workers en route to Florida to restore power after Hurricane Ian
Hundreds of utility workers are standing by to restore and rebuild power for millions of customers in Florida and other parts of the southern U.S. Workers include 20 Lincoln Electric System employees in Tallahassee, Florida; about 80 MidAmerican Energy employees in the Atlanta area, and about 16 OPPD employees in the Orlando area.
Fast-moving wildfire shuts down highway, forces evacuations in Central Nebraska
A fast-moving wildfire in Central Nebraska has forced evacuations and shut down a portion of Highway 2. The Nebraska National Forest says the Bovee Fire began in the Bessey Ranger District Sunday afternoon. Park rangers say the fire moved very quickly and has burned an estimated 15,000 acres. This content...
